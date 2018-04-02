 


Sebastian Gorka campaigns for Kelli Ward in Phoenix.
Antonia Farzan

How Large Is Sebastian Gorka’s Head? Pretty Large, It Turns Out

Antonia Noori Farzan | April 2, 2018 | 7:30am
AA

When Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump adviser and notoriously terrible parallel parker, came to Arizona to stump for Kelli Ward, one reader wanted to know: What size hat does he wear?

Gorka’s hat size has long been a subject of speculation because he has an extremely large head, as these (presumably undoctored) images demonstrate:

Up until now, however, there were no relevant results for Google search terms such as “sebastian gorka head size” and “how large is sebastian gorka’s head.” Shockingly, no national publication with a dedicated Washington correspondent has sought to find the answer to this pressing question.

The mystery has now been solved: Gorka wears a size eight hat, he told us at a press availability before the rally on Thursday. “Are you really going to cover my hat size?” he asked.

According to the retailer Lids, a size eight is the largest size available. It is recommended for individuals whose head circumference measures 25 inches.

Wearing a size eight means that you will not be able to fit into hats labeled "One Size Fits Most," and will likely need to your purchase baseball caps from a specialty store instead.

How rare is it to have a head as large as Sebastian Gorka's? The U.S. Army, weirdly enough, studies these things.

According to their 2012 survey, men with a head circumference of 24.21 inches rank in the 99th percentile for head size. Gorka's head is even larger than that, so we can conclude that he has a larger head than 99 percent of the population.

 
Antonia Noori Farzan is a staff writer at New Times and an honors graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Before moving to Arizona, she worked for the New Times Broward-Palm Beach.

