After New Times Story, Motel 6 Says It Will Stop Sharing Guest Lists With ICE

After we published a story Wednesday revealing that Motel 6 locations in Phoenix seemed to be collaborating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the internet pretty much exploded.

#BoycottMotel6 started trending. The ACLU demanded answers. People called on Tom Bodett to respond. Well-known Latino cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz sketched a "Motel 6 Immigration Detention Camp." An otherwise innocuous post about fall foliage on the company's Facebook page attracted hundreds of angry comments. Motel 6 even got yelled at by a coleslaw fan account.

Meanwhile, Drudge Report, the pro-Trump garbage pile known as /r/The_Donald, and some guy calling himself Robert E. Lee on Twitter reacted with unbridled enthusiasm.