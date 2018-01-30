 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
State Senator Don Shooter
State Senator Don Shooter
wepartypatriots.com

Report: State Representative Don Shooter Created Hostile Working Environment

Antonia Noori Farzan | January 30, 2018 | 3:25pm
AA

A law firm's investigation has found "credible evidence" that Representative Don Shooter created a hostile working environment at the Arizona Legislature.

Shooter will be permanently removed from all of his committee assignments as a result. The House of Representatives will vote on whether to censure Shooter at a later date.

Related Stories

Shooter's behavior was the subject of an investigation by the Arizona Capitol Times, which found that he repeatedly made sexual comments to female legislators and lobbyists.

The report bears that out: Shooter's colleagues describe him as a "pervy old man," "a character," "flirtatious," and "the class clown," and point out that he was known for making off-color comments.

Among the highlights (make that lowlights) of the report:

• When Representative Michelle Ugenti-Rita mentioned breastfeeding her baby, Shooter allegedly responded, "That's one lucky baby. I wish I was that baby." Shooter said he had no memory of the comment.

• Amy Love, deputy director of government affairs for the Arizona Supreme Court, said that Shooter grabbed and shook his crotch in front of her after telling her that he was "a sucker for the pretty ladies." The report notes that when Shooter was asked about the incident, he "stated that he did not remember the incident in question, noted that it could have happened, but probably did not happen, because 'Amy Love's not that cute.'"

• Shooter allegedly told Adam Stevens, a Republican candidate, that he would take Representative Darin Mitchell into a bathroom and "ass fuck him" while his wife watched, and then Mitchell would love Shooter and would vote for him. Shooter said he did not recall the incident.

Read the full report here:

Rep_ShooterRep_Ugenti-Rita.pdf
 
Antonia Noori Farzan is a staff writer at New Times and an honors graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Before moving to Arizona, she worked for the New Times Broward-Palm Beach.

Popular Stories

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >