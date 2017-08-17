Teens Plead Guilty to Turning Menorah Into Swastika in Chandler

Three teens pleaded guilty to criminal damage Thursday. They turned a Chandler family's menorah display into a swastika in December. Naomi Ellis via Facebook

Three teenagers have pleaded guilty to criminal damage after twisting a large menorah in Chandler into a swastika during Hanukkah in 2016.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said in a press statement Thursday that he accepted the plea deal because it involved remorse, education, and community service.

Each teen, charged as a juvenile, agreed to perform 30 hours of community service, write an apology letter to the family that owned the menorah and meet a Holocaust survivor in person. Then, each must write a 10-page essay on the lessons from the Holocaust and on the effect of their actions.