menu

Teens Plead Guilty to Turning Menorah Into Swastika in Chandler

FBI Gambled on Meeting at Talking Stick to Lure Honeywell Suspect Into Jail Cell


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Teens Plead Guilty to Turning Menorah Into Swastika in Chandler

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 5:56 p.m.
By Sean Holstege
Three teens pleaded guilty to criminal damage Thursday. They turned a Chandler family's menorah display into a swastika in December.
Three teens pleaded guilty to criminal damage Thursday. They turned a Chandler family's menorah display into a swastika in December.
Naomi Ellis via Facebook
A A

Three teenagers have pleaded guilty to criminal damage after twisting a large menorah in Chandler into a swastika during Hanukkah in 2016.

Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said in a press statement Thursday that he accepted the plea deal because it involved remorse, education, and community service.

Related Stories

Each teen, charged as a juvenile, agreed to perform 30 hours of community service, write an apology letter to the family that owned the menorah and meet a Holocaust survivor in person. Then, each must write a 10-page essay on the lessons from the Holocaust and on the effect of their actions.

On the night of December 29, 2016, four teenagers drove through a Chandler neighborhood and saw in one front yard the menorah, made from piping. They reworked it in the shape of a swastika and put it in a friend’s yard as a prank, they told investigators.

Then, they took selfies with the twisted work of dark art, and put the abomination back in the original yard for the horrified Jewish family to discover the next morning.

“In seeking justice for all through responsible application of the law, sometimes that means employing innovative strategies when imposing consequences,” Montgomery said in his prepared statement.

“This crime impacted the victims, their community, and, in fact, many around the world. It also presented us with an opportunity to have a positive impact on young lives and create healing through education and understanding,” Montgomery added.

“At this point in our nation’s history and mindful of recent events, it is important to be reminded that every generation has a responsibility to engage in the process of teaching civic virtue to each succeeding generation and the meaning of what it is to be an American."

Sean Holstege
Sean is a freelance reporter with a 30-year career in print news. He was an investigative reporter at The Arizona Republic and the Oakland Tribune. He won a Sigma Delta Chi award for investigative reporting. He’s covered transportation, terrorism, the border, disasters, child welfare, courts, and breaking news.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >