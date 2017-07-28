These ASU Police Employees May Be on the Hook for the University's Legal Fees

Courtesy of ASU

Current and former Arizona State University Police employees could have to pay for the university's legal fees after a judge dismissed their federal lawsuit.

After several amendments to a complaint originally filed in state court back in early 2016, Senior U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver found the claims to be "unclear" and not "plausible," according to a court order.

While former drafts of the complaint alleged the university had pressured some of the plaintiffs to falsify crime statistics and traffic stops while retaliating against employees who objected to doing so, the most recent draft of the complaint only alleged violations of free speech and disability and age discrimination.