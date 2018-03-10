3 Cool Spots To Sip Craft Beer in Metro Phoenix

It's no secret that Phoenix is now a beer town. The number of breweries that have opened in the last three years is staggering. The ranks of relative newcomers includes the likes of Wren House and the four Arizona breweries that medaled in the country's biggest beer festival last year. Here, we've gathered three cool new places to drink beer. One is a pop-up in a beloved market, another is a subterranean drinkery, and the third is a brewpub pouring the good stuff. Cheers to Phoenix beer.

Dorian Boddie

HOP Central Brewery and Taproom

HOP Central Brewery and Taproom is a new Chandler drinkery that features dozens of beer taps, a custom-made walk-in cooler, and ample casual seating. Brewer Mike Heerbrandt’s goal was to build a “really cool place to drink some beers." He has done just that. There's no shortage of great brews on tap, including local favorites like O.H.S.O., SanTan, and Huss. Arguably, the main event is the House IPA. Heerbrandt collaborates with Pedal Haus Brewery to make this beer using the Pedal Haus facilities in Tempe. It has a golden-copper hue and weighs in at 6.1 percent ABV. HOP Central will soon be expanding its selection of original craft beers. The long-term goal is to have three to five offerings of house brews consistently, with seasonal creations rotating in and out of the tap lineup.