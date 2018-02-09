The Food Truck That Brought Crazy Hot Dogs and Doughnuts to Downtown Phoenix

You can carb load and get your meat on at this downtown Phoenix hot dog staple.

Have you tried "The Bear" at Short Leash Hot Dogs + Rollover Doughnuts? It's arguably the craziest hot dog on a menu chock-full of crazy hot dogs.

The Bear boasts a not-so-secret ingredient: Cracker Jacks. The old-school caramel corn is stippled over the hot dog, which features sweet barbecue sauce, smoked gouda, bacon, and your choice of frank (the spicy beer hot dog is a solid pick). The hot dog is lightly slicked with some peanut butter, too.

The Bear is certainly not the most photogenic hot dog in town, and its eccentricities place it closer to "cult favorite" than "best-seller." In its own way, though, The Bear is oddly compelling, even delicious. The first bite inevitably scrambles your taste receptors. Is it salty, savory, sweet, or nutty? Is it chewy, creamy, or crunchy? Does the Earth still revolve around the sun? Your palate will be humbled.