Guilty Pleasure: Candy-Topped Pie You Can Drink With a Straw

EXPAND A banana cream pie version of the Show Stopper. Courtesy of Hotel Valley Ho

The Guilty Pleasure: A creamy milkshake loaded with a rotating lineup of things like pie, chocolate, and fruit, all adorned with candy

Where to Get It: Café ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho, Scottsdale

Price: $14

What it Really Costs: An existential crisis over the definition of pie and milkshake

The majestic concoction known as the Show Stopper arrives on its own tray at Hotel Valley Ho’s Café ZuZu. The platter is lined with parchment, garnished with bits of pie crust (we’ll get to that in a minute) and perfect, diminutive white chocolate chunks.

An edible straw is plunged into the depths of this creamy dessert. Changed up on a near-weekly basis to include seasonal fruit, decadent desserts, or timely specialties like a chocolate version showcased when the Mars Candy folks visited the hotel; on my visit we were treated to a peach cobbler version of the Show Stopper.