Tempe Public MarketEXPAND
Tempe Public Market
Courtesy of Tempe Public Market

Aaron Chamberlin's Tempe Public Market Cafe to Open Friday

Chris Malloy | January 8, 2018 | 10:49am
Tempe Public Market Cafe will be opening this Friday. The restaurant comes to metro Phoenix from Aaron Chamberlin and his team, responsible for Phoenix gems St. Francis and Phoenix Public Market.

The market is at Warner and Rural roads in Tempe. Guests who stop by the first week will get a free cookie or coffee with their purchase.

“I’m so excited to bring this restaurant to the southeast Valley, where I grew up,” said Aaron Chamberlin, who went to high school in east Mesa. “Whether you’re in search of a quick bite with coffee or a full supper, we have something to nourish you and are excited to help build the Tempe community through fresh, wholesome food and drink.”

There will be breakfast. Early standouts look to include a quinoa bowl with vegetables and a poached egg, and an almond butter and jelly sandwich. There will also be more savory options, including brick-pressed chicken and a pork chile pot pie.

Yes, there will be wine, beer, and cocktails to sip in the indoor-outdoor space.

The spot looks to become a Tempe fixture. Doors open on Friday at 7 a.m. We will post more details as they become available.

