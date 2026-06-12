Game of Shrooms art hunt happens in Phoenix this weekend

Are you a sucker for magic mushroom art? Game of Shrooms returns June 13 and just may be your lucky day.

What began as a niche art project started by a guy who was trying to get past a bout of depression has evolved into something bigger: a global event during which the public can hunt for mushroom-inspired creations.

“Some years ago, we had some scientists in Antarctica participating,” says Daniel “Attaboy” Seifert, Game of Shrooms found and Hi-Fructose Magazine co-publisher. His website has been fully translated into different languages by participants, and this year, he anticipates the Philippines will have as many players as Portland, Oregon.

“I was shocked to see how pervasive this thing is,” says Robin Slonina, owner of Slonina ARTSpace in Las Vegas. “Just like mushrooms, it pops up everywhere. I love the spirit of fun and generosity it encourages. The whole thing is so homegrown and wholesome.”

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Slonina’s gallery will be the Las Vegas hub for at least 27 participating artists in her area. The Phoenix metro area has about that many artists scheduled to participate as well, spanning a region from San Tan to Casa Grande and up to New River.

Past Game of Shrooms art by Daniel “Attaboy” Seifert. Game of Shrooms

The rules for Game of Shrooms are delightfully simple. Artists create mushroom-themed works — anything from paintings and ceramics to sculptures, jewelry, stickers and miniature installations — then hide them in public places. Clues and maps are released on the website and on social media, and hunters go a-hunting. Find a piece of shroom art, and it’s yours.

The mushroom art could be hidden in public places like local parks, libraries, bus stops or on street signs, or be tucked into local businesses like record stores, coffee shops and even tattoo parlors.

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“Some of them don’t even know they’re participating,” Seifert says. Throughout the day, artists may drop hints on social media about where they hid their art, creating a friendly competition among seekers.

“Everybody gets a little paranoid — it’s pretty funny,” Seifert says. But, generally, if two people hit the same spot at the same time, they become friends, he explains. “When people find the same piece at the same time, they sometimes do rock, paper, scissors over who gets to keep it.”

No money is exchanged for the art, and there is no entry fee, no registration requirement and no grand prize. It’s just a free event, open to everyone.

Past Game of Shrooms art by Joe Vaux. Game of Shrooms

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Seifert says he was inspired by his grandmother, who collected ceramic mushrooms; San Francisco-based public art activism collective The Billboard Liberation Front; and puppeteers Sid and Marty Krofft, creators of kid shows “H.R. Pufnstuf” and “The Bugaloos.” Sid Krofft died in April and this year’s GoS is dedicated to him.

Some finds are picked up within minutes, while others remain hidden for hours waiting for the right explorer to stumble upon them. It’s important to Seifert that participants maintain a leave-no-trace ethos.

“On game day, nature invades the human space in the form of one-of-a-kind, nature-inspired art,” Seifert says. “If your art isn’t found, you need to go back the next day and retrieve it. You don’t need to be destructive to be subversive.”

But maybe the biggest appeal of Game of Shrooms is its sense of wonder. In an era dominated by digital experiences, the event encourages people to step outside, pay attention to their surroundings and embrace the possibility of an unexpected discovery.

Related Your guide to the First Friday monthly artwalk in downtown Phoenix

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“You discover artists who might be literally in your backyard or just down the street,” Seifert says. “It has given people permission to become art collectors,” he says. “It opens up a whole new world to them.”

And for the artists involved, it’s a day to simply make art for art’s sake and not obsess about the business side of things. “You’re not branding your stuff … it’s not a day to merch out,” Seifert says. “It’s a day to work on yourself and put your work out there.”

For first-time hunters, Seifert recommends keeping an eye on participating artists’ social media accounts, wearing comfortable walking shoes, maintaining hopeful optimism and of course, starting early.

“Take an extra look around you. You may find something,” Seifert says.

See the Game of Shrooms artist map to discover participating artists in the metro Phoenix area.