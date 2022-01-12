10 Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Time flies when you're having fun — we're already halfway through January. Fill your holiday week with activities like a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a tango performance, a beer festival, and more.
Scottsdale ArtWalk
The Scottsdale Gallery Association will hold a special edition of its weekly Old Town Scottsdale artwalk from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 13. "Demonstration... and Donuts"
will include live artist demonstrations and sweet treats at participating galleries, including Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery, The Marshall Gallery, and Wilde Meyer Gallery. Plenty of other art spaces in Old Town will be open as well. In addition, bagpipers will be roaming around the district providing musical accompaniment. There is no cost to attend. Jennifer Goldberg
Get swept off your feet by Tango Argentina.
Tango Argentina
You're gonna want to get up and dance to the intoxicating music of Tango Argentina
when it takes the stage at The Madison Center for the Arts, 5601 North 16th Street. But leave the moves to the professionals. The show combines tango traditions with contemporary stories to show how the art form has evolved throughout its history. Audiences will discover the sensuality and charisma of tango alongside the dancers and a quartet of live musicians. Showtimes are Thursday, January 13, and Friday, January 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 to $65. Jennifer Goldberg
Free Outdoor Concert
Maybe our city isn't perfect, but we can attend outdoor concerts in January — it's pretty awesome. The Tempe History Museum will continue its Performance at the Museum
series at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 14, with sets by Banana Gun and The Mike Eldred Trio. Banana Gun, described as "bluesy, jammy, eclectic, and jazzy," have been rocking metro Phoenix stages for more than a decade. Arizona native Mike Eldred has been playing rock and blues since he was a teenager. You'll get to see both acts for free at 809 East Southern Avenue, Tempe. Seating is limited, so you may want to bring a chair. And if you don't feel like going out that night, you can catch the show via livestream on the museum's Facebook page
. Jennifer Goldberg
Come solve a mystery at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.
SMoCA
Mayhem in the Museum
We love mysteries. We love museums. So it'll be a match made in heaven when Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale, holds another edition of its Mystery in the Museum event. During Mayhem in the Museum
, you and your team will have to crack codes and solve riddles to break an accidental curse on the museum. There's a cash bar with snacks afterward. Cost is $25 for an individual and $45 per couple. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Jennifer Goldberg
Get ready to sample all the beer you can handle at the Copper State Beer Festival.
Phoenix New Times
Copper State Beer Festival
If you love craft beer and good food, the Copper State Beer Festival is for you. On Saturday, January 15, Riverview Park
, 2100 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, will turn into a wonderland of adult beverages. Local favorites like Greenwood Brewing, Bone Haus Brewing, and PHX Beer Co. will be represented. And even if you're not a beer fan, there will be wine, spirits, food trucks, and live entertainment to enjoy. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets range from $20 for designated drivers to $80 for VIP. Julie Levin
Everyone loves a superhero.
Benjamin Leatherman
Superhero Saturday
Besides their penchant for spandex, secret lairs, and alter egos, most superheroes are big into civic-minded behavior or lending a helping hand to their city. True to form, famous caped crusaders (or their cosplay versions, at least) will be in attendance at this outdoor charity event
being presented by the Phoenix Police Sergeants and Lieutenants Association on Saturday, January 15, at 2200 North Central Avenue. It benefits the Childhelp Children's Center of Phoenix and feature appearances by numerous costumed do-gooders, as well as cosplayers, comic book artists like Gene Ho, famous geek vehicles, and local hero Luis Gonzalez of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Benjamin Leatherman
Rosemarie Chandler as Grace Banker and Gabrielle Smith as Suzanne Prevot in The Hello Girls at Phoenix Theatre Company.
Reg Madison Photography
The Hello Girls
Maybe you’ve seen some outrageous things on the Phoenix Theater Company
stage during years past, from the bloodthirsty plant in Little Shop of Horrors
to the puppet sex of Avenue Q
. Now you can experience an entirely different vibe, with a production that honors women who played a central role in communications during World War I. The company is performing the regional premiere of The Hello Girls
, based on a book by Elizabeth Cobbs, at its Hormel Theatre, 1825 North Central Avenue, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 16. Tickets are $85 to $157. Lynn Trimble
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy this week.
Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division. New York World-Telegram and the Sun Newspaper Photograph Collection
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March & Festival
The third Monday in January is a time to honor the life and legacy of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King
Jr. One such celebration will take place in downtown Phoenix on Monday, January 17. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 1401 East Jefferson Street. Participants will march to Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 North Third Street, where a festival will begin at 10 a.m. The festival will offer live music, food and drinks, artist booths, a kids' area, and more. There's no cost to attend. Jennifer Goldberg
Chandler Film Festival 2022
The annual Chandler International Film Festival
has everything cinephiles could want, including world premieres, indie flicks, shorts, documentaries, filmmaking and industry workshops, celebrity appearances, Q&A sessions, and after-parties. As is the norm for most film festivals these days, screenings will happen both in-person at the LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, 1 West Chandler Boulevard, and virtually. This year’s event is scheduled for Tuesday, January 18, through Sunday, January 22. Tickets
range from $12 to $18 for individual screenings and $220 for an all-access pass. Benjamin Leatherman
The multi-level downtown location of Cornish Pasty Co.
Lauren Cusimano
Cornish Pasty Art Show
Traditionally, local restaurant chain Cornish Pasty Co. has been where we get hearty British fare and cold beers, not where we go to see art. But that'll change this week when the downtown Phoenix location hosts an art and music event
. From 6 p.m. to midnight on Wednesday, January 19, you can see the work of 35 local artists and hear music by Optimystical and Garrison Jones with Make Beats. There's no cost to attend, but you'll probably want some Cornish Pasty food and drinks. The restaurant is located at 7 West Monroe Street. Jennifer Goldberg