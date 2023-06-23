Here’s every 4th of July fireworks show in metro Phoenix in 2023

Dramatic firework displays are set to go off at locations across metro Phoenix over the Fourth of July weekend as America celebrates its 247th birthday.
Cannonades of skyrockets will be unleashed at parks and other outdoor venues during the four-night stretch from July 1 to 4. More than 25 different fireworks shows are scheduled to take place as local cities and towns light the fuse on the Fourth of July fun. Many events will also feature other activities, including games, rides and concerts.
Here’s a complete rundown of where you can see the rockets’ red glare across the Valley.
Avondale's Light Up The Sky Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, July 1
Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr., AvondaleCelebrate the Fourth of July a few days early at a free affair with games, live music, DJs, food trucks and kids’ activities. A 25-minute-long fireworks showcase is at 8:25 p.m. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. VIP packages are $35-$55 for adults and free for children 3 and under. Call 623-333-2400.
Fortunate Son
Saturday, July 1
We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort, 10438 N. Fort McDowell Road, Scottsdale Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band Fortunate Son will perform a special concert at 7:30 p.m. A fireworks spectacular happens afterward. Tickets are $25. Call 480-789-5300.
Forty8 Live! Sunset Concert Series
Saturday, July 1
Phoenix Events Complex, 2209 N. 99th Ave. Kick off the holiday weekend with a concert by Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute Skynyrd & Frynds and Eagles tribute band Desperado, followed by a colorful fireworks show. Food trucks and a children’s play area will also be available. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $15 per person or $45 for four people. Visit forty8live.com.
Red, White & Choo Choo
Sunday, July 2
McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 E. Indian Bend Road, ScottsdaleThe young (and the young-at-heart) can get unlimited rides on the train and carousel during this family-friendly event from 4 to 9 p.m. Water slides, a pie-eating contest, barbecue food trucks, and mechanical bull-riding are also planned. The skyrockets will be ignited at 9 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for kids 3 to 12 and free for those 2 and under.
Anthem Independence Day Celebration
Monday, July 3
Anthem Community Park, 41703 N. Gavilan Peak ParkwayThe fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. and follow an evening of activities that include water slides, rides, roaming entertainers like stilt walkers and jugglers, a glitter tattoo station, and dancing. The event is at 6:30 p.m. and admission is free.
Art of Noize Fireworks & Car Show
Monday, July 3
Victory Sports Park, 22603 N. 43rd Ave., GlendaleYou can check out all the tricked-out rides on display at this event, which starts at 5 p.m., or just enjoy the fireworks show at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and there’s a $30 participation fee per vehicle for the car show. No coolers or outside food are permitted.
July 4th Celebration
Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4
Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, 4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Road, Glendale Fireworks shows will take place at the water park at 8:45 p.m. each night. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Daily admission is $30 per person when purchased online. Call 623-201-2000.
Apache Junction’s Fourth of July
Tuesday, July 4
Superstition Shadows Park, 1091 W. Southern Ave., Apache JunctionThis free event starts at 6 p.m. with games, vendors, food and drinks, live music from local band Rhythm Edition and free watermelon. The fireworks show gets going at 8:30 p.m. You can bring coolers and bags but alcohol and glass containers aren’t allowed. (Items will be checked and organizers recommend clear bags to speed up the process.) Parking is limited.
Arizona Celebration of Freedom
Tuesday, July 4
Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., MesaFamily-friendly fun will include a BMX Stunt Show, a Yankee Doodle Kids’ Zone, a car show, outdoor waterslides, an indoor laser show, and patriotic entertainment. The fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m. and will be preceded by a “Salute to America.” Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Items will be screened upon entry and an express lane will be available for patrons without bags or purses. Portable seating, sealed non-alcoholic beverages, and coolers less than 26 inches long and 16 inches wide are permitted.
Buckeye’s Independence Day Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Buckeye Airport, 3000 S. Palo Verde Road, BuckeyeVendors, food trucks, yard games, and live music await at this tailgate-style event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks begin around 9 p.m. and people are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Admission is free. Call 623-349-6364.
Chandler’s All-American Bash
Tuesday, July 4
Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., ChandlerParty band Turn It Up! will perform sets from 7:05 to 8:05 p.m. and 8:25 to 9:25 p.m. with a five-minute pyrotechnic show starting at 8:20 p.m. The free event starts at 7 p.m. and there will be yard games and food vendors.
Fabulous Phoenix Fourth
Tuesday, July 4
Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School RoadAfter a four-year hiatus, this popular Fourth of July event is returning for 2023. As always, it will boast one of Arizona’s biggest fireworks displays, as well as kids' activities, food and drinks, and craft vendors. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. and the pyrotechnic theatrics are at 9:30 p.m. It's free to attend. Nonalcoholic beverages, personal shade devices, and coolers are permitted. Light rail is recommended as nearby parking is limited.
Fourth at the Fountain
Tuesday, July 4
Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain HillsFountain Hills' namesake landmark will provide a dramatic backdrop for the 9 p.m. fireworks display at this free event. Cover band Rock Lobster will perform at 7 p.m. and there will also be prize giveaways and food vendors. Chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets are allowed but alcohol and glass containers aren’t permitted.
Gilbert 4th of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek RoadAerial entertainment, drones, and fireworks will dance in the sky starting at 9 p.m. at this celebration. Pre-show entertainment will be provided by the Buddy Martell Band at 4:30 p.m. followed by Journey tribute act Voyager at 7 p.m. Food and drink vendors will also be available. Hours are 4 to 9:30 p.m. General admission is free. VIP packages are $25 for adults and free for kids 2 and under.
Goodyear’s Star Spangled 4th
Tuesday, July 4
Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S. Ballpark Way, GoodyearThe Fourth of July festivities will include live bands, food and drink vendors, bounce houses for the kiddos and the requisite fireworks show. Hours are from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
Great American 4th
Tuesday, July 4
Copper Sky Recreation Complex, 44345 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., MaricopaFireworks are scheduled to fill the skies above Maricopa’s Copper Sky Recreation Complex at 9 p.m. The public can watch from their cars or while sitting in the grass. Parking is $10 per vehicle on the day of the event. Hours are from 7 to 9:30 p.m. A pool party will also take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $15 to $20 and free for kids 3 and younger. Visit the Great American 4th site for more details.
Hometown 4th
Tuesday, July 4
Schnepf Farms, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road, Queen CreekSchnepf Farms will host an evening of fireworks, food trucks, live music, vendors, a foam pit, water inflatables, family-friendly activities, and a fireworks show on Independence Day. Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission is $40 per carload. VIP tickets are $120 and feature a barbecue dinner, unlimited soft drinks, private parking, up-front viewing of the fireworks and more.
Peoria’s All-American Festival
Tuesday, July 4
Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria Fireworks won’t be the only attraction at this outdoor party. Inflatable waterslides, food and drink vendors, a cornhole tournament and live music will also be offered. Azz Izz will perform at 6:30 p.m., followed by rockers Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers at 8:15 p.m. and a fireworks spectacular at 9:10 p.m. A sensory room will also be available for individuals with sensory processing needs. Gates open at 5 p.m. General admission is free. A meet-and-greet with Clyne is available for anyone 21 and over and includes two alcoholic drinks and a private performance by a member of his band. Call 623-773-7133.
Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
WestWorld, 16601 N. Pima Rd., ScottsdaleThe largest fireworks show in Scottsdale takes place at 9 p.m. and can be viewed from your car. If you’d like to do more than just gawk at the sky, the celebration will include a bull-riding rodeo for adults, knight training for kids, a slider-eating contest for prizes, circus performances, various games, appearances by costumed characters and a parade of heroes. Food vendors will be on-hand and an indoor barbecue feast is available for $45 for adults and $25 for kids. Gates open at 5 p.m. General admission is $20 for the fireworks and food vendors only or $40 for the fireworks, vendors, and attractions. Other ticket options include $20 for entry into WestWorld's North Hall and Rodeo Arena. See the event's website for full details.
Splash and Sparklers
Tuesday, July 4
W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale The W’s pool will host a 21-and-over night swim from 6 p.m. until midnight with hot tunes from DJs and cool cocktails served by the staff. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Tickets for the public are available for $25 and up. Overnight room rates start at $199. A dress code will be enforced. Call 480-970-2100.
Surprise’s Independence Day Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Surprise Community Park, 15960 N. Bullard Ave., SurpriseA fireworks show is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. (weather permitting) and there will be food trucks and live entertainment throughout the evenings. The free event is from 6 to 9 p.m. Call 623-222-2000.
Tempe Fourth of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive, Tempe Tempe has moved its annual Independence Day event to Tempe Diablo Stadium this year and will offer games, a family fun zone, live music from NineBall and Presley Tennant and food vendors. Get there by 9:15 p.m. for the fireworks. Tickets can only be purchased online and are $10 for general admission and $100 for VIP. Kids under 10 are free with paid adult admission.
Tolleson 4th of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Tolleson Veterans Park, 8601 W. Van Buren St.Expect vendors, waterslides, live music from local bands, food trucks, complimentary watermelon and a fireworks show at this free event on Independence Day. Hours are from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Call 623-936-2762.
Westgate Fireworks Fest
Tuesday, July 4
Westgate Entertainment District, 6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., GlendaleA massive fireworks show at 9 p.m. will cap off Westgate’s free event, which will also feature balloon artists, face-painting stations, vintage firetrucks on display, a splash zone for kids, and live music from the Fighter Country Talent Squad and Hillbilly Deluxe. Westgate’s bars and restaurants will offer food and drink specials. The party starts at 5 p.m. Parking is free.