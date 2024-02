7 photos from the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile's visit to Phoenix

click to enlarge Visitors were invited to pose with the vehicle with hot-dog-shaped cutouts. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The interior of the Wienermobile is spacious and comfortable. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge Aioli Anna, left, and BBQ Brady are the "hotdoggers" driving this Wienermobile (one of six) around the country. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge These local teachers showed up after school hours to see the car in their very own Wienermobile T-shirts. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The Wienermobile has been a classic piece of Americana since the 1930s. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The Wienermobile team gave out stickers, coupons, postcards and these "Wienie Whistles." Jennifer Goldberg

A 27-foot hot dog took to the streets of metro Phoenix over the weekend.The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile came to the Valley late last week and made stops in Tempe, Scottsdale and Phoenix, handing out coupons and stickers and delighting visitors of all ages.Here are seven photos from the vehicle's stop in Tempe on Feb. 9, where over the course of six hours hundreds of people stopped to check out the beloved vehicle.