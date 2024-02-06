 The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be in Phoenix this week. Here's where | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things to Do

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is headed to Phoenix. Here's how to see it

The famous hot-dog-shaped vehicle will make several stops around the Valley.
February 6, 2024
BBQ Brady and Aioli Anna are bringing the Wienermobile to Phoenix this week.
BBQ Brady and Aioli Anna are bringing the Wienermobile to Phoenix this week. Oscar Meyer
Share this:
Hold on to your buns: The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be stopping in the Valley this week.

The 27-foot vehicle will make five stops in four days at various locations around town. Hot dog fans can show to up to get Oscar Meyer swag and take a peek inside the car, which is driven by BBQ Brady and Aioli Anna.

There are about six Wienermobiles touring the country at any given moment. Oscar Mayer parent company Kraft Heinz reports that the drivers, called "hotdoggers," cover an average of 20,000 miles each year, visiting at least 40 cities across the U.S. It even put a call out for an upcoming round of drivers earlier this year.

Here's when you can catch the Wienermobile around Phoenix this week:

Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Safeway, 520 W. Osborn Road

Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Safeway, 926 E. Broadway Road, Tempe

Saturday, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Rock and Roll Car Show at the Pavilions at Talking Stick, 9120 E. Talking Stick Way. Scottsdale,

Sunday, 10 a.m to 1 p.m., Safeway, 810 E. Glendale Ave.

Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Safeway, 4750 E. Indian School Road
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending

15 photos of February’s First Friday in downtown Phoenix

Photos

15 photos of February’s First Friday in downtown Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Get crafty at Potters’ Peak, Scottsdale’s coffee shop/pottery studio

Arts & Culture News

Get crafty at Potters’ Peak, Scottsdale’s coffee shop/pottery studio

By Nikki Michelle Charnstrom
Your guide to the Arizona Renaissance Festival 2024: Tickets, food and more

Festivals

Your guide to the Arizona Renaissance Festival 2024: Tickets, food and more

By Benjamin Leatherman
“Where will my greatest impact be?”: Why this artist came home to Phoenix

Visual Art

“Where will my greatest impact be?”: Why this artist came home to Phoenix

By Jennifer Goldberg
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation