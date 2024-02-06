The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is headed to Phoenix. Here's how to see it

Hold on to your buns: The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be stopping in the Valley this week.
The 27-foot vehicle will make five stops in four days at various locations around town. Hot dog fans can show to up to get Oscar Meyer swag and take a peek inside the car, which is driven by BBQ Brady and Aioli Anna.
There are about six Wienermobiles touring the country at any given moment. Oscar Mayer parent company Kraft Heinz reports that the drivers, called "hotdoggers," cover an average of 20,000 miles each year, visiting at least 40 cities across the U.S. It even put a call out for an upcoming round of drivers earlier this year.
Here's when you can catch the Wienermobile around Phoenix this week:
Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Safeway, 520 W. Osborn Road
Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Safeway, 926 E. Broadway Road, Tempe
Saturday, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Rock and Roll Car Show at the Pavilions at Talking Stick, 9120 E. Talking Stick Way. Scottsdale,
Sunday, 10 a.m to 1 p.m., Safeway, 810 E. Glendale Ave.
Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m., Safeway, 4750 E. Indian School Road