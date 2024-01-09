Oscar Mayer is looking for Wienermobile drivers. Here’s how to apply

Last week, we reported that Smashing Pumpkins put out an open call for their new guitarist.
Now, another cool job has opened up, and you don't need to know how to play a G chord.
Oscar Mayer announced Monday that they are looking for their next round of Hotdoggers — aka the people who drive the famous Wienermobile.
Traveling an average of 20,000 miles each year, Hotdoggers visit at least 40 cities across the country and attend more than 1,200 events. Each Hotdogger is entrusted with driving and maintaining the 27-foot hot dog on wheels, along with creating social content for the brand’s channels during their “meat” and greets (not our joke) across the country.
“The title of a Hotdogger is a rare and coveted position unique to those seeking adventure and a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Ed Roland, "Top Dog" and Senior Manager of Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer at The Kraft Heinz Company, in the announcement. “Statistically speaking, more people have visited space than driven the Wienermobile. We take pride in welcoming the next class who will continue to uphold the tradition of sparking smiles and bringing buns of fun to fans across the U.S.”
The company is looking for 12 people to drive the Wienermobiles for one year.
According to the job posting, candidates should have experience working with the public, an understanding of popular social media channels and be positive and outgoing. The ideal Hotdogger has a valid driver's license; a bachelor's degree, preferably in a field such as public relations, journalism, communications, advertising or marketing; and the ability to pass a background check, among other requirements.
What do the Hotdoggers get? A $35,600 base salary plus $150 per week for meals and personal travel, 18 days of paid time off, all hotel expenses covered and a full health benefits package. And of course, the honor of driving the Wienermobile.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. See the full job posting and apply here.