Phoenix readers react to downtown mural artists’ pro-MAGA pasts

Stretching up the eastern side of the Saiya apartment building at First Avenue and McKinley Street, the striking work consisting of parallel 230-foot-tall strips colorfully depict a woman’s face gazing outward. It’s a vibrant and unmissable addition to the downtown skyline.
The mural is the vision of Scottsdale artist Leila Parnian, who spent months creating it with assistants and Maryland artists Danny Lorden, better known as D Lord, and Shawn Forton. They worked from swing-stage platforms suspended from steel cables above the city streets below.
“Through Her Eyes” earned Parnian praise. Others have questioned her choice of assistants. Last month, Phoenix New Times reported that both Forton and Lorden have controversial pasts, as both have openly expressed support for President Donald Trump and feature pro-MAGA artwork in their portfolios.
social media accounts also include COVID-denial and anti-Black Lives Matter pieces. Last year, he collaborated on a Las Vegas mural declaring “Kill the Homeless.” Photos on his social media account show him flashing the “OK” hand gesture linked to far-right and white supremacist groups.
Forton, a former corrections deputy with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland for 18 years, was indicted in 2024 for forging a $15,000 check and depositing it into his own account. He resigned in February, entered an Alford plea in May acknowledging prosecutors had enough evidence to convict and received a five-year suspended sentence, set to convert to probation once restitution is paid. (New Times could not confirm with Harford County courts if restitution has been completed.)
After New Times published the story, hundreds weighed in on Instagram and Facebook. Some came to Parnian’s defense and slammed our coverage. Others criticized the work and Forton and Lorden's pasts.
Here’s a look at how readers reacted:
Mahfam defended Parnian’s choice of assistants:
When an artist hires an assistant to help paint Arizona’s tallest mural, the decision is about skill and talent—not political or humanitarian litmus tests. Leila Parnian is a respected artist whose work uplifts Arizona and whose generosity strengthens our community.Sahar is also a supporter of the artist:
It was the assistant that said all this garbage. NOT Leila Parnian.As is arman.zoln, a longtime friend:
Leila is one of the best human beings I know and I’ve known her since middle school.Dan argued Parnian should have seen it coming:
She has to know what these guys are all about otherwise how'd she know who they even were? She's got some explaining to do.Mark defended Parnian:
What was Leila supposed to do? A full background check including vetting this guy's social media posts? The project is a big success and this should be a footnote to this story.Coriemattie disagrees:
This is when you’re supposed to vet your assistantsBob questioned why we uncovered Lorden and Forton's pasts:
Cancelling people for their personal opinions is a big part of why that POS trump is in office again. Lefties might want to think about a better way to "out" people that doesn't alienate most of the population in the process - perhaps with a scarlet letter? I heard that always works....smhPennie isn’t a fan of the mural:
Looks like clip art.Molly is also a hater:
Can't wait until someone trashes it.Archduke_13 knows someone who could do just that:
Release the ninjas…Go tag it up, way up.recurrent_dreams_ is indifferent to the whole matter:
Art is art._jbearp_ claims graf heads make better muralists:
This mural is so boring and typical no creativity, let the real graffiti artists do the pieces and keep this crap in the sale bin at tj maxxlizzyta11 is of the same mindset:
I’m honestly tired of those murals. There’s no creativity. Can we bring back good ol’ graffiti art?alfiegopa thinks the art form has passed its peak:
Those murals were in trend like 15 years ago… such a waste of money.technicolor_creep is willing to replace the mural:
As a former homeless person, I’ll repaint it.Tyler has a more extreme option for the unhoused:
I like “Arm the Homeless” better.