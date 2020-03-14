A Running List of Arts Events Canceled Due to the Coronavirus

Arts events are getting canceled in Arizona due to public health concerns.

Here's a running list, which we will continuously update.

The Indoor Football League, which includes the Arizona Rattlers and Tucson Sugar Skulls has postponed the 2020 season.

Shows scheduled in March at Phoenix Convention Center and Orpheum Theatre have been either postponed or canceled. Please check their webpage for shows.

The Arizona Tiki Oasis, originally scheduled for April 23 to 26 at the Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, has been rescheduled for October 29 to November 1.

Per an update on the event's Facebook page, Larry the Cable Guy's appearance at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on March 20, has been postponed.

The city of Mesa is closing the theaters of Mesa Arts Center beginning Monday, March 16, through March 29. All events during this period have been canceled or postponed. Classes and workshops at the Mesa Arts Center will be suspended beginning March 16 through April 12. Ticket-holders will be contacted through email about next steps.

Changing Hands Bookstore has canceled all in-store and off-site events through March 31. Ticket refunds should be requested through Eventbrite.

The Pat Tillman Foundation has announced that the 4.2 mile Pat's Run, which starts and ends near Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Saturday, April 18, is now a virtual race.

The screening of City Dreamers, scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 15, at the Third Street Theatre at Phoenix Center for the Arts, has been rescheduled for June 28.

Pride Run Phoenix, scheduled for March 21 through midtown Phoenix, has been canceled.



Art d’Core Gala, the opening gala of Art Detour on Thursday, March 19, has been canceled. The exhibition will be available for viewing onsite at Park Central, 3121 North Third Avenue, as well as virtually. Refunds will be offered.

Celebrity Fight Night will be held on October 3, instead of Saturday, April 4, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.

Phoenix Art Museum is canceling all on-site and off-site programs and events, including daily public and school tours, effective immediately through April 3. The museum remains open during regular operating hours.

In a statement, Phoenix Pride stated it will postpone the 40th Annual Phoenix Pride Festival and Parade, originally scheduled for April 4 and 5, 2020. The events will be rescheduled for fall 2020, with new dates to be announced soon.

The city of Tempe has canceled all events at the Tempe Center of the Arts through the end of April.

The Lunar and Planetary Institute canceled the Asteroids, Comets, Meteors Conference scheduled for June 14 to 19 in Flagstaff. Here's the statement:

Dear Colleagues, After much thought and consideration, we have made the decision to cancel and reschedule the Asteroids, Comets, Meteors Conference that was to be held June 14-19, 2020, in Flagstaff, Arizona due to the rapid spread of and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus. The welfare and safety of our community and staff is very important to us. Watch for updates on rescheduled dates. All participants should cancel their current hotel reservations and travel arrangements for June 14-19, 2020.



Organizers of Bird City Comedy Festival indefinitely postponed the event, which was scheduled to take place March 26 to 28 around downtown Phoenix.

Cowtown Skateshop canceled the PHXAM skate festival, scheduled for March 28 and 29 at Desert West Skateboard Plaza. Statement below:

The skateboarding community has and always will come first. Our first instinct as skateboarders was “F… it we got this”. As a result of the stiffening travel restrictions and difficulties surrounding the Covid 19 outbreak, we have decided to be proactive is best to protect staff, attendees, and riders.



Walter Productions has canceled all upcoming events at its Where?House Gallery, including BLOOM - The Spring Extravaganza on Saturday, March 21, and Awakening on Sunday, March 22.

The NBA has suspended the 2019-2020 season, including all upcoming Phoenix Suns games.

Major League Baseball plans to suspend spring training, including all games in the Phoenix metro area.



The National Hockey League has suspended the season, including all Coyotes games.



The Association of Tennis Professionals has suspended events for six weeks, canceling the Arizona Tennis Classic, which was scheduled from March 16 to 22.

Cirque Du Soleil canceled all upcoming performances of Axel, which were scheduled for March 19 to 21 at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.

Professional soccer team Phoenix Rising has suspended all of its games for a minimum of 30 days in response to the current situation.

Author Hanif Abdurraqib's appearance at Burton Barr Central Library on Wednesday, March 25, has been canceled.

The Luke Days 2020 airshow at Luke Air Force Base in the west Valley, scheduled for March 21 and 22, is canceled.

The Tucson dates of the Arizona Theatre Company's production of The Legend of Georgia McBride will go on hiatus. Artistic Director Sean Daniels asked ticket-holders “to rally around us in our time of need and consider making a contribution, donating your tickets, or transferring them to a future production.”

Navajo Nation Parks & Recreation is moving to close all parks under Navajo Nation control, including Four Corners Monument, Canyon de Chelly Campground, Little Colorado River Tribal Park, and Lake Powell Navajo Tribal Park (also known as Antelope Canyon) in Arizona.