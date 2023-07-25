Navigation
John Cusack coming to Phoenix for ‘High Fidelity’ screening. Here are the details

The beloved movie star will screen the film and share stories from his career.
July 25, 2023
See John Cusack discuss 'High Fidelity' in Chandler this fall.
It's hard to believe that "High Fidelity," the beloved John Cusack rom-com, came out 23 years ago.

You can revisit the film during a special event that was announced Tuesday. Cusack is coming to Chandler Center for the Arts on Nov. 17 for a movie screening and discussion.

In "High Fidelity," directed by Stephen Frears, Cusack plays Rob Gordon, the owner of a struggling record store who's reeling from his current breakup. The film, which also stars Iben Hjeljle, Jack Black, Todd Louiso and Lisa Bonet, received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics. It was turned into a short-lived TV series on Hulu in 2020.

Cusack has been a screen star since the 1980s and is best known for films like "Say Anything," "The Grifters," "Con Air" and "Being John Malkovich."

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Cost is $39 to $69 for general admission or $200 VIP, which includes top-tier seating and a post-show photo with Cusack.
Jennifer Goldberg
