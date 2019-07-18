Space Cowboys: How Arizona Prepared the Apollo Astronauts for the Moon

Every kid has a dream growing up; mine was to be an astronaut.

In middle school, I aspired to soar into the stratosphere as a space jockey and had a healthy obsession with all things NASA. I saved money to go to Space Camp, subscribed to Odyssey magazine, and ditched class to watch space shuttle launches on television. (I was so affected by Challenger disintegrating in 1986, I spent hours babbling about the disaster after sustaining a concussion a few months later at age 10.)

Most of all, I idolized the astronauts of the Apollo program, the daring individuals who slipped the surly bonds of earth to become the first humans to set foot on the moon. To this day, I can still name almost every member of each mission.

My hopes of becoming an astronaut may have failed to launch, but my fascination with the space program, and the Apollo program in particular, have remained. It’s gotten bigger lately in the buildup to the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 on Saturday, July 20.

One of the many things I’ve learned about recently in the resurgence of my NASA fandom is how much of a role Arizona played in getting Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and others to the moon and back. Sure, I’d seen the occasional mention in Odyssey about how Apollo astronauts had trained here in the ’60s and ’70s, but never knew the full extent of it until now.

USGS geologist Joe O’Connor in an early Apollo space suit at the Hopi Buttes lava field in northern Arizona in 1966. USGS

For those who aren’t nerds for Apollo trivia (for instance, Armstrong never said, “Good luck, Mr. Gorsky” on the moon), NASA brought its all-American space rangers to Flagstaff and elsewhere in Arizona throughout the duration of the moon missions to learn about lunar mapping, get schooled in interstellar geology, and even blow up a small portion of northern Arizona. Many pieces of equipment were tested here, including prototypes of space suits, lunar rovers, and a variety of hardware and scientific tools used on the moon.

The focus was largely on geology training. After the U.S. beat the Soviet Union in the race to the moon, the Apollo program had more of a scientific focus, particularly Apollo missions 14 through 17. And, for the most part, that involved lunar geology. And thanks to northern Arizona being partially a geologic analog to the moon, NASA sent its rocket men here.

Every astronaut who stepped onto the moon came to Flagstaff, a major point of pride for the town’s scientific institutions that were involved, like Lowell Observatory, the Naval Observatory, and the United States Geological Survey’s Astrogeology Science Center, which even has a display in its lobby touting that fact.

Their scientists may have been just a fraction of the tens of thousands of people who helped the Apollo program succeed, but they were happy to be the shoulders that Armstrong and others stood upon. The experience also helped establish Flagstaff as a science hub.

There are many untold stories about the hidden figures and unsung heroes from northern Arizona who played a role in getting men to the moon.

There’s Patricia Bridges, the illustrator who airbrushed some of the first lunar maps at Lowell; geologists like Joe O’Connor, who redesigned lunar geological equipment on a cocktail napkin at the Hotel Monte Vista; and Gordon Swann, who spent hours wearing early Apollo pressure suits in the hot Arizona sun. A few USGS employees even got to fly a Bell Aerospace rocket backpack in the Hopi Buttes volcanic fields on the Navajo Nation since NASA was considering having astronauts use it on the lunar surface.

I was thrilled to hear about many of these tales about when the astronauts came to Flagstaff, what they did there, and how it changed the town. To learn more, I’ve traveled the state, spoke with an Apollo legend, and walked in the footsteps of my heroes.

This story began with a phone call.

EXPAND Apollo 13 astronauts Jim Lovell (left) and Fred Haise (right) at the Black Canyon Crater Field, in the Verde Valley in 1970. USGS

"Hello, this is Fred Haise.”

If you’ve seen Apollo 13 as many times as I have, it’s a name you’re familiar with. The film was based upon the unlucky mission of the same name, which was crippled by a mid-flight explosion during its journey in April 1970. Along with crewmates Jim Lovell and Jack Swigert, Haise endured a life-or-death struggle to return to Earth safely.

But that was not the topic of our telephone conversation in early July. Instead, it was about his experiences in Arizona. Haise first came here in 1966 with 15 other Apollo astronauts to visit the Grand Canyon for what amounted to Geology 101.

“It was our very first field trip, because the Grand Canyon has a simple set of structures to look at, a nice layer-cake-type set of formations from top to bottom. So we ended up walking all the way down there and coming back up,” says Haise, who was played by the late Bill Paxton in the movie. “I have to say I cheated and rode a burro coming back up.”

Besides getting to skip a long and grueling walk, the experience taught him a lot.

“It was a good picture for someone like myself who had never had any experience reading about geology, or surely learning nothing at school,” Haise says. “I was a complete novice and so it was an enlightening experience.”

NASA had been sending Apollo crew members to the Grand Canyon since the beginning of the program. Starting in 1963, every single astronaut in the Apollo program visited the natural wonder, including Armstrong (who also caught a ride on a burro), Aldrin, and their Apollo 11 crew mate Michael Collins.