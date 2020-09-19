Artists Make a Trump Death Clock — and More Metro Phoenix Arts News

There's good news for people who feel ready to explore the arts scene again. Some exhibits, art walks, and concerts are ramping up again, even as COVID-19 precautions persist. Here's a look at fresh art news, including calls for art, museum openings, and a fresh take on art and politics.

Trump Death Clock



Taking inspiration from a Trump Death Clock installed in Times Square in New York City, which displays daily updates of COVID-19 fatalities, Phoenix artists Michael “Oaks” Wright and Ruben Gonzales have created their own 8-by-2-foot death clock. It’s being installed on Grand Avenue today, Saturday, September 19, just below

. Organizers plan to update the clock every day with new Arizona death rates.

Teenage Badass

Gather your old bandmates and relive those starving musicians days as you watch the story of a fictional band unfold on Phoenix stages in this new film from Charlie Duff’s Common Wall Media. It starts streaming online on Monday, September 21. While you’re watching, look for a cameo appearance by Jimmy Adkins of Jimmy Eat World.

Silver Lining

The Millet House invites artists to submit works exploring "silver linings" (or the lack thereof) amidst the pandemic and quarantine days. Select works will be featured in a three-room virtual exhibition. Each room has one of the following themes: Embrace the Weird, Eye of the Storm, and Masquerade Maskerade. Submissions are due on Thursday, September 24.

Throwback to pre-pandemic days at FilmBar. Melissa Fossum

FilmBar Reopening

The independent movie house FilmBar will reopen on Friday, September 25, with a showing of the film Idiocracy. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 public health guidelines. FilmBar now has a second screening room, which groups of up to 10 people can pay $125 to rent for two hours.

EXPAND Human mannequins are coming to Park Central Mall. Lake Lane

Window Fashion Show

The Garment League collaborative is presenting window displays of live mannequins wearing garments by local fashion designers during an event called Tableau Vivant. It’s happening at Park Central Mall from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 26. The event also includes musical performances, local artworks, and pop-up shops. Tickets are $15.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Discussion

The Organization for Nonprofit Executives is presenting a free online panel regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion. The 8:30 a.m. event on Tuesday, September 29, will include nonprofit leaders from A New Life Center, One-n-Ten, and Desert Botanical Garden.

Rosaura “Chawa” Magaña created Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. Jim Louvau

Hands-on Humanities

Arizona Humanities will hold a virtual awards ceremony from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26. The event will honor several individuals and an institute, for making significant contributions to the humanities. Recipients will include Palabras Bilingual Bookstore founder Rosaura Magaña, among others.

The Arizona Biennial

Tucson Museum of Art opens the Arizona Biennial 2020 on Thursday, October 1. The exhibit features 88 works in diverse mediums chosen from 1,351 submissions. Museum hours are Thursdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets for timed entry are $12 for adults.

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

The public reopening of SMoCA happens from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 3. Museum hours (with timed entry) will be Wednesdays to Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission will be free during October. Upcoming events include virtual artist talks, a virtual film screening, and a video night for the collaborative Roadside Attraction: Now it’s Political project.

EXPAND Look for Timothy Chapman's work at Wilde Meyer in Old Town. Wilde Meyer Gallery

Art + Chocolate Art Walk

The Scottsdale Gallery Association is mixing art with chocolate for its art walk happening from 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. in Old Town Scottsdale. The event will include chocolate tastings, live music, and artist demonstrations, in addition to exhibits in several galleries, such as Art One and Wilde Meyer.

Mesa Arts Center

Mesa Arts Center is launching a virtual concert series called Classical Music Inside Out, with artistic direction by Grammy-winning cellist Zuill Bailey. The series kicks off with Richard Dowling performing in An Evening of American Composers at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15. Tickets are $10 per performance.