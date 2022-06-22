Where to Watch July 4th Fireworks in Metro Phoenix in 2022

Dazzling pyrotechnics will happen nightly from Friday, July 1, to Monday, July, in more than a dozen different locations across the Valley. Some cities will have fireworks a few days early in order to avoid the aforementioned supply-chain issues. Others just want to get a jump on the Fourth of July fun.
We’ve got all the info on the biggest and best displays happening around town. Many will also feature a variety of other activities besides staring skyward in wonder, including games, rides, and live music.
Here’s a full rundown of where you can see skyrockets in flight around metro Phoenix over the Fourth of July weekend.
First at the Fountain
Friday, July 1
Fountain Park, 12925 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain HillsOrganizers of this annual event moved it up a few days because of supply and staffing shortages, but promise it will offer a “majestic fireworks display” at 9 p.m. over the park’s namesake fountain. Local ‘80s cover band Rock Lobster will perform at 7:30 p.m. and food vendors will be available all evening. It’s free to attend and chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets are encouraged.
Buckeye’s Independence Day Celebration
Saturday, July 2
Buckeye Airport, 3000 South Palo Verde RoadLive music, food trucks, all-American eats, and vendors will be offered at this event. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks start at approximately 8:45 p.m. Admission is free and blankets and lawn chairs can be brought in for seating.
Westgate Fireworks Fest
Sunday, July 3
Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 North Sunset Boulevard, GlendaleAttendees of this high-energy patriotic celebration can kick back at an outdoor beer garden or on the patios of Westgate’s various bars and restaurants while watching the fireworks show, which starts at 9 p.m. Live music, balloon artists, a splash zone, games, and free face-painting will be offered throughout the evening. The event begins at 4 p.m. and admission is free. Carpooling is encouraged as parking will be limited. Details are available on Westgate’s website.
Red, White, & FloomSunday, July 3
Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado ParkwayTempe’s annual Independence Day celebration is making a return after a three-year absence, albeit with a couple of changes. Instead of fireworks, this year’s event will feature a choreographed sequence of “fire flooms” arranged across Tempe Town Lake that will create a “dazzling display” set to music. The event is free to the public and will also include kids' activities, food and drink vendors, and a performance by Rock Lobster. Hours are from 6 to 10 p.m.
Anthem Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 3
Anthem Community Park, 41703 North Gavilan Peak ParkwayA mix of water slides, rides, activities, and food vendors will be a part of this event, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free and blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged for those who’d like to kick back in comfort.
Arizona Celebration of Freedom
Monday, July 4
Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center StreetA colorful fireworks display will illuminate the skies over downtown Mesa starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. during this annual celebration. Attendees can also enjoy live music from local bands, a "Patriotic Superhero Stunt Show," a naturalization ceremony where 75 people will be sworn in as American citizens, laser shows inside the convention center taking place hourly, and more in the hours leading up to the show. The event begins at 6 p.m. and admission is free. More details and a complete schedule are available here.
Hometown 4th
Monday, July 4
Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen CreekThe enormous acreage of Schnepf Farms will host an evening of fireworks, food trucks, live music and entertainment, craft vendors, rides, and various family-friendly activities on Independence Day itself. The skyrockets start going off at 9 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission is $30 per carload. Call 480-987-3100 or visit the Schnepf Farms website for more details or to purchase tickets.
Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4
WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale A variety of quaint and homespun activities will take place inside WestWorld’s west hall and indoor rodeo arena during this annual event, including cake walks, bull-riding, and a stunt dog show. Live performances of the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto and a parade of heroes are also planned. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. General admission is $20 per person and $25 per carload for just the fireworks show. An “Indoor Backyard Barbecue” package will be $25 for kids 5 to 10 and $45 for adults and includes an all-you-can-eat repast of hot dogs, hamburgers, and other grilled selections. Complete details are available on the event’s website.
Star Spangled 4th
Monday, July 4
Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 South Ballpark Way, GoodyearA “mesmerizing” fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. and cap off an evening of food and drink, live music from the Bayou Bandits and the Chauncey Jones Band, giveaways, and children’s activities. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.
All-American Festival
Monday, July 4
Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 North 83rd AvenueA performance by Arizona rock heroes The Sidewinders and Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers will headline Peoria’s annual Independence Day extravaganza. The event will also feature food and drink vendors, inflatable water slides, and a cornhole tournament. (A sensory room will also be available for any children, teens, or adults with sensory processing needs.) A fireworks show will be the main event of the evening and starts at 9:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. and general admission is free. A meet-and-greet with the members of RCPM is also available for those 21-and-over and includes two alcoholic drinks and a private performance by Clyne and a member of the band.
Red, White & Bubbly
Monday, July 4
W Hotel Scottsdale, 7277 East Camelback RoadThe W will host an all-day pool party on its second-floor WET Deck with DJs, drinks, and dancing that will also include an enormous fireworks display over the posh hotel at 9 p.m. that evening. VIP cabana or daybeds can be reserved by calling 602-405-0099.
D-Backs Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
Monday, July 4
Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson StreetThe Arizona Diamondbacks will offer all the requisite all-American staples on the Fourth, such as hot dogs, baseball, star-spangled uniforms, and copious amounts of patriotism. Short of having a bald eagle flying into the stadium with Old Glory clutched in its talons, the team has all the bases covered. That includes a fireworks show, which goes off immediately after the D-backs' battle with the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. Tickets start at $25. (Of course, you don't necessarily need to attend the game to enjoy the show, just be within viewing distance of the stadium.)
Gilbert's July Fourth Celebration
Monday, July 4
Higley High School, 4068 East Pecos Road, GilbertThe town of Gilbert’s annual Independence Day will feature fireworks in abundance as well as a variety of food trucks selling eats and drinks. Patrons can also bring their own coolers and water to the event, which goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Explosions of color will start to fill the air at 8:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free. If it's too crowded at Higley High, additional viewing area will be set up nearby at Centennial Elementary School (3507 South Ranch House Parkway), Legacy Traditional Academy (2747 South Recker Road), and the Higley Unified School District Administration office (2935 South Recker Road).
Red, White, and Boom!
Monday, July 4
The Wigwam, 300 East Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield ParkThe fairway of the Wigwam resort’s Blue Golf Course will be the site of this Fourth of July fiesta that will have DJs, waterslides, food and drinks, bounce houses, and other fun. The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with the fireworks starting sometime after dark. Admission to the event is free and wristbands offering unlimited access to all rides and activities are $10 per person. Beach towels, blankets, and lawn chairs are encouraged. The Wigwam’s website has additional details or you can call 623-935-3811.
Surprise’s Fourth of July Celebration
Wednesday, July 4
Surprise Stadium, 15930 North Bullard Avenue, SurpriseYou can get your fill of both baseball action and bombastic pyrotechnics during this Independence Day event. The minor league squads from the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers will square off in an evening game, which will be followed by a fireworks show. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and first pitch is at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations of canned goods are appreciated.