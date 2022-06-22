Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Where to Watch July 4th Fireworks in Metro Phoenix in 2022

June 22, 2022 8:42AM

Get ready for three nights of fireworks.
Get ready for three nights of fireworks. Pexels
Yes, there will be fireworks happening in the skies of the Valley this year on the Fourth of July. The city of Phoenix may have canceled its displays due to supply-chain problems, but other local cities like Mesa, Scottsdale, and Glendale still have fireworks-filled festivities planned in honor of the patriotic holiday. And the events won’t be limited to just Independence Day.

Dazzling pyrotechnics will happen nightly from Friday, July 1, to Monday, July, in more than a dozen different locations across the Valley. Some cities will have fireworks a few days early in order to avoid the aforementioned supply-chain issues. Others just want to get a jump on the Fourth of July fun.

We’ve got all the info on the biggest and best displays happening around town. Many will also feature a variety of other activities besides staring skyward in wonder, including games, rides, and live music.

Here’s a full rundown of where you can see skyrockets in flight around metro Phoenix over the Fourth of July weekend.

First at the Fountain

Friday, July 1
Fountain Park, 12925 North Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills
Organizers of this annual event moved it up a few days because of supply and staffing shortages, but promise it will offer a “majestic fireworks display” at 9 p.m. over the park’s namesake fountain. Local ‘80s cover band Rock Lobster will perform at 7:30 p.m. and food vendors will be available all evening. It’s free to attend and chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets are encouraged.

Buckeye’s Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 2
Buckeye Airport, 3000 South Palo Verde Road
Live music, food trucks, all-American eats, and vendors will be offered at this event. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks start at approximately 8:45 p.m. Admission is free and blankets and lawn chairs can be brought in for seating.
click to enlarge Fireworks bloom above Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. - JENNIFER CONWAY WITH MARK SKALNY PHOTOGRAPHY
Fireworks bloom above Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.
Jennifer Conway with Mark Skalny Photography

Westgate Fireworks Fest

Sunday, July 3
Westgate Entertainment District, 6751 North Sunset Boulevard, Glendale
Attendees of this high-energy patriotic celebration can kick back at an outdoor beer garden or on the patios of Westgate’s various bars and restaurants while watching the fireworks show, which starts at 9 p.m. Live music, balloon artists, a splash zone, games, and free face-painting will be offered throughout the evening. The event begins at 4 p.m. and admission is free. Carpooling is encouraged as parking will be limited. Details are available on Westgate’s website.

Red, White, & Floom

Sunday, July 3
Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe’s annual Independence Day celebration is making a return after a three-year absence, albeit with a couple of changes. Instead of fireworks, this year’s event will feature a choreographed sequence of “fire flooms” arranged across Tempe Town Lake that will create a “dazzling display” set to music. The event is free to the public and will also include kids' activities, food and drink vendors, and a performance by Rock Lobster. Hours are from 6 to 10 p.m.

Anthem Independence Day Celebration

Sunday, July 3
Anthem Community Park, 41703 North Gavilan Peak Parkway
A mix of water slides, rides, activities, and food vendors will be a part of this event, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Admission is free and blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged for those who’d like to kick back in comfort.

Arizona Celebration of Freedom

Monday, July 4
Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center Street
A colorful fireworks display will illuminate the skies over downtown Mesa starting at approximately 9:30 p.m. during this annual celebration. Attendees can also enjoy live music from local bands, a "Patriotic Superhero Stunt Show," a naturalization ceremony where 75 people will be sworn in as American citizens, laser shows inside the convention center taking place hourly, and more in the hours leading up to the show. The event begins at 6 p.m. and admission is free. More details and a complete schedule are available here.
click to enlarge Fireworks over Schnepf Farms in 2017. - MAX MARLOW & CO.
Fireworks over Schnepf Farms in 2017.
Max Marlow & Co.

Hometown 4th

Monday, July 4
Schnepf Farms, 24810 South Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek
The enormous acreage of Schnepf Farms will host an evening of fireworks, food trucks, live music and entertainment, craft vendors, rides, and various family-friendly activities on Independence Day itself. The skyrockets start going off at 9 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission is $30 per carload. Call 480-987-3100 or visit the Schnepf Farms website for more details or to purchase tickets.

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration

Monday, July 4
WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road, Scottsdale
A variety of quaint and homespun activities will take place inside WestWorld’s west hall and indoor rodeo arena during this annual event, including cake walks, bull-riding, and a stunt dog show. Live performances of the hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto and a parade of heroes are also planned. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the fireworks display will start at 9 p.m. General admission is $20 per person and $25 per carload for just the fireworks show. An “Indoor Backyard Barbecue” package will be $25 for kids 5 to 10 and $45 for adults and includes an all-you-can-eat repast of hot dogs, hamburgers, and other grilled selections. Complete details are available on the event’s website.

Star Spangled 4th

Monday, July 4
Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 South Ballpark Way, Goodyear
A “mesmerizing” fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. and cap off an evening of food and drink, live music from the Bayou Bandits and the Chauncey Jones Band, giveaways, and children’s activities. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is free.

All-American Festival

Monday, July 4
Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 North 83rd Avenue
A performance by Arizona rock heroes The Sidewinders and Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers will headline Peoria’s annual Independence Day extravaganza. The event will also feature food and drink vendors, inflatable water slides, and a cornhole tournament. (A sensory room will also be available for any children, teens, or adults with sensory processing needs.) A fireworks show will be the main event of the evening and starts at 9:15 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. and general admission is free. A meet-and-greet with the members of RCPM is also available for those 21-and-over and includes two alcoholic drinks and a private performance by Clyne and a member of the band.

Red, White & Bubbly

Monday, July 4
W Hotel Scottsdale, 7277 East Camelback Road
The W will host an all-day pool party on its second-floor WET Deck with DJs, drinks, and dancing that will also include an enormous fireworks display over the posh hotel at 9 p.m. that evening. VIP cabana or daybeds can be reserved by calling 602-405-0099.
click to enlarge You'll have to leave the city of Phoenix to see some fireworks this year. - PIXABAY
You'll have to leave the city of Phoenix to see some fireworks this year.
Pixabay

D-Backs Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Monday, July 4
Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street
The Arizona Diamondbacks will offer all the requisite all-American staples on the Fourth, such as hot dogs, baseball, star-spangled uniforms, and copious amounts of patriotism. Short of having a bald eagle flying into the stadium with Old Glory clutched in its talons, the team has all the bases covered. That includes a fireworks show, which goes off immediately after the D-backs' battle with the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. Tickets start at $25. (Of course, you don't necessarily need to attend the game to enjoy the show, just be within viewing distance of the stadium.)

Gilbert's July Fourth Celebration

Monday, July 4
Higley High School, 4068 East Pecos Road, Gilbert
The town of Gilbert’s annual Independence Day will feature fireworks in abundance as well as a variety of food trucks selling eats and drinks. Patrons can also bring their own coolers and water to the event, which goes from 6 to 9 p.m. Explosions of color will start to fill the air at 8:30 p.m. Admission and parking are free. If it's too crowded at Higley High, additional viewing area will be set up nearby at Centennial Elementary School (3507 South Ranch House Parkway), Legacy Traditional Academy (2747 South Recker Road), and the Higley Unified School District Administration office (2935 South Recker Road).

Red, White, and Boom!

Monday, July 4
The Wigwam, 300 East Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park
The fairway of the Wigwam resort’s Blue Golf Course will be the site of this Fourth of July fiesta that will have DJs, waterslides, food and drinks, bounce houses, and other fun. The event runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with the fireworks starting sometime after dark. Admission to the event is free and wristbands offering unlimited access to all rides and activities are $10 per person. Beach towels, blankets, and lawn chairs are encouraged. The Wigwam’s website has additional details or you can call 623-935-3811.

Surprise’s Fourth of July Celebration

Wednesday, July 4
Surprise Stadium, 15930 North Bullard Avenue, Surprise
You can get your fill of both baseball action and bombastic pyrotechnics during this Independence Day event. The minor league squads from the Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers will square off in an evening game, which will be followed by a fireworks show. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and first pitch is at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations of canned goods are appreciated.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Summer Guide 2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation