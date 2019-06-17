Learn About Burning Man and Other Free Things to Do This Week

Looking for something to do? This week, you can enjoy some chalk art during Grand Ave Chalk Art Festival, show off your artistic skills at Draw-A-Thon, or mingle with fellow word geeks at National Typewriter Day. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Prove you're hilarious. Courtesy of Crescent Ballroom

Hot Mic

Local comedian Matt Micheletti is hosting Hot Mic, the debut of a different kind of open mic night at Crescent Ballroom. To get on stage to show your worth, put your name in the bucket to be drawn for the evening’s lineup. Micheletti says there will also be guest comics from throughout the Southwest and California to help tickle your funny bone. Will you die onstage or have them rolling in the aisles? There is only one way to find out.

Prove you’re hilarious from 8 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at 308 North Second Avenue. This is a 21-and-over event. Jason Keil

EXPAND Spend some creative time with local artists. Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

Mixed Media Happy Hour

What happens when creatives gather over cocktails and conversation? Sometimes it’s connections that give everyone more power to change the cultural landscape. Give it a try during the next Mixed Media Happy Hour, presented by the Artlink organization that’s working to increase connections between artists, businesses, and the larger community. The free gathering is open to all, and it’s happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, inside the Living Room on the second level of the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix, 2 East Jefferson Street. It’s a chance to connect with local artists and learn about Artlink programs while you enjoy free sips and appetizers. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Throwback to a music performance at Phoenix Art Museum. Lynn Trimble

Make Music Day

Artlink is bringing the international Make Music Day celebration to Phoenix for the first time on Friday, June 21, when musicians of all skill levels will be making music in various spaces around the city. Make Music Day started as Fête de la Musique in France back in 1982, and now it happens in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries. Look for free music all around the city that day, in traditional performance spaces and unconventional venues such as art galleries and public parks. The exact lineup is still coming together, but we know the talent is out there, so we’re expecting good things. Lynn Trimble

Grand Ave Chalk Art Festival

Arts and historic preservation take center stage on Grand Avenue. For years, the neighborhood has showcased its funky side during the Grand Avenue Festival. Now, it’s launching another free event that highlights its community spirit. At least a dozen artists will be participating in the inaugural Grand Ave Chalk Art Festival, happening from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 21, along a strip of the quirky diagonal street that runs between Ninth and 15th avenues.

Participating artists include Tato Caraveo, Angel Diaz, Janel Garza, Dain Q Gore, Nyla Lee, Kyllan Maney, Tara Sharpe, and many more. The lineup also includes DJs and fun experiences for the little ones, from face painting to balloon art. Start at Cha Cha’s Tea Lounge, 1325 Grand Avenue, where you can also find out how to make your own chalk art that night. Visit Grand Ave Chalk Art Festival on Facebook. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Time for another AZ Burners gathering. Lynn Trimble

Arizona Burners

Once each year, the Arizona Burners community, affiliated with the famed Burning Man gathering, holds a town hall meeting. “Burners” and other community members can learn about Burning Man developments and share their own ideas with folks who embrace the 10 principles of the movement, such as radical inclusion, decommodification, and civic responsibility. Local burners brought their radical self-expression to Alwun House in April for IGNiGHT, welcoming community members to share an evening of art, music, fire performance, and other creative offerings. Now they’re welcoming folks to the free Arizona Burner Town Hall, happening at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at the Walter Dome, 6425 East Thomas Road. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Try your hand at drawing in Tempe. Lynn Trimble

Draw-A-Thon

Celebrate the fine art of drawing on Saturday, June 22, when The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, presents its free Draw-A-Thon festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Artists Brandi Lee Cooper, Emily Ritter, Abbey Messmer, and Maria Salenger will be on hand during the family-focus hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Look for artists Jerry Jacobson and Justin Rodier during teen-focus hours from 2 to 6 p.m. After 6 p.m., you can enjoy happy hour with live music by Ruthie Wilde, plus interact with artists Laura Spalding Best and Matt Dickson. Get ready to doodle, sketch, and draw your little heart out. Lynn Trimble

Road Bike Skills 101

There are no cars allowed on South Mountain Park’s main roadway on Silent Sunday, so those who wish to bike may do so without meeting the business end of a Ford F-150. That doesn’t make the journey upward (or down, for that matter) any less dangerous. AZ Women Racing is hosting Road Bike Skills 101 during this time to help you safely navigate the streets and trails on two wheels so you can enjoy the view from the top.

Start pedaling along from 6 to 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, at South Mountain Park, 10919 South Central Avenue. Please RSVP at info@azwomenracing.com. Jason Keil

EXPAND Check out "Color Riot!" while you're at the Heard Museum. Craig Smith

Two Spirits

Filmmaker Russell Martin is coming to the Heard Museum, 2301 North Central Avenue, for the screening of Two Spirits, which explores the history and lives of two-spirit Native Americans, who live apart from the traditional gender binary. The free screening runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. during Free Summer Sunday, which means you can also enjoy free museum admission that day, when museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artist Gabriela Muñoz will be demonstrating printmaking all day, and the lineup also includes weaving demonstrations by Diné artists Velma Craig and Daniel Keams, Jr. at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can hear music by Harmony Project at noon and 2 p.m. Featured exhibits include “Color Riot! How Color Changed Navajo Textiles.” Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Look what we found in the art section at Changing Hands in Phoenix. Lynn Trimble

National Typewriter Day Type-In

People who love literature always seem to find each other somehow. But it’s not every day they get to converge on a space filled with typewriters, which signal for so many the terrifying beauty of trying to translate one’s deepest feelings and ideas onto the page. If you’ve got a soft spot for clunking keys and the charming ding of the carriage return, you’ll want to hit the free National Typewriter Day Type-In happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at Changing Hands Bookstore and First Draft Book Bar, 300 West Camelback Road. It’s a chance to mingle with fellow word geeks, see typewriter displays and demonstrations, and get fun factoids about typewriter history. Naturally, you’re free to BYOT (bring your own typewriter) along for the celebration. Lynn Trimble