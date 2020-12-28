The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This week you can join the launch of a new open mic night in Roosevelt Row, experience a drive-in circus, or explore metal sculptures with a futuristic vibe. Here's a look at the best things to do in metro Phoenix as you leave 2020 behind and ring in 2021. Mask up, and watch for event changes in case they occur.

Goodnight Phoenix

Lawn Gnome Publishing is launching a new open mic night called Goodnight Phoenix at its Roosevelt Row bookstore to help local writers, artists, and performers “explore and perfect their own craft.” It’s a chance to let your inner comedian, poet, singer, or storyteller shine — and experience more of the talent in our midst. The first show happens from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29. Performers sign up in advance. Tickets are $10 (or $15 day of show).

EXPAND Ann Morton, US | THEM, 2020. Vintage Morton family tablecloth, acrylic paint, new embroidery. Bill Timmerman

'History Repeats'

Explore works by Phoenix artist Ann Morton in a retrospective exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum that spans from 2006 to the present, highlighting the ways her textile art has addressed an intriguing mix of sociopolitical concerns such as climate change, homelessness, and war. Museum admission is free, but timed-entry tickets are required. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

EXPAND Giovanni and Tosca of the Zoppé family circus. Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus

Drive-In Circus

Zoppé: An Italian Family Circus is presenting a drive-in circus at Big Surf in Tempe, where the 75-minute show incorporates live and filmed performance. This week’s performances run from Monday, December 28, to Sunday, January 3. Showtimes vary, and include matinee and evening options. Tickets start at $49 (or $79 for the New Year’s Eve show).

Check out Pay What You Wish Wednesdays at Phoenix Art Museum. Lynn Trimble

Pay What You Wish

Pay What You Wish for admission to Phoenix Art Museum from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, where you can explore fashion, paintings, sculpture, and more. You’ll need tickets ($5, plus a $2 surcharge if purchased when you arrive) to see two of their exhibits — one featuring contemporary Latin American art and the other featuring work by Ansel Adams.

EXPAND Fresh food meets holiday colors at Uptown Farmers' Market in Phoenix. Jim Louvau

Uptown Farmers' Market

Enjoy fresh air while you stroll through the Uptown Market, where assorted vendors from farmers to craftspeople will be selling fresh foods and handmade goods. This week's markets happen from 9 am to noon on Wednesday, December 30 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 2. Admission is free.

EXPAND Checking out sculptures by Sean T. French. Lynn Trimble

'New Things'

Check out metal sculptures by Sean T. French, whose work has been featured in settings from Alwun House to Burning Man, during the opening for his "New Things" exhibit at The Icehouse, which takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, January 1. Expect immersive lighting, fire spinning, art cars, and works created with artists from the Snood City Neon creative space on Grand Avenue. The opening is free, but you should RSVP online before attending.

A World of Illumination

You can catch a final bit of Christmas cheer before you ring in 2021 over at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek, where their holiday celebration continues from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, December 28 through Thursday, December 31. Admission is $15. You’ll need additional tickets for some activities, including the train ride, obstacle course, and outdoor ice skating.