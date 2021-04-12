The Best Live and Virtual Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This week you can shop outdoor markets, mix art with yoga, explore Afrofuturism in film, or attend live concerts happening around town. Here’s a look at the best things to do in metro Phoenix this week, including several that won’t cost you a thing.

Micropoetry Monday

From microbreweries to micro-gardening, it’s been a big year for the humble "micro" prefix that’s found its way to literary circles. Explore the expanding world of micropoety at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12, when Phoenix-based Rinky Dink Press presents its latest virtual installment of Micropoetry Mondays. You’ll see readings by four poets, plus the launch of new poetry collections by Nova Baize and Rebecca Fish Ewan. The event is free.

EXPAND The Arizona State Capitol is home to the Arizona Capitol Museum. Sean Holstege

Women of Color

It’s common in some art circles to ask people if they can name five women artists. For most, naming five women with big historical impact is harder still. Get up to speed on Arizona history as the Arizona Capitol Museum presents a new virtual series called Women of Color Leading Arizona. Next up is Christine Marin, who founded the Chicano/a Research Collection at ASU, sharing insights about women decision makers from the 1800s to the 1960s. Register online to hear her speak at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

Women and Migration

As many Americans are focused on migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, it’s worth remembering the larger context of global migration, a phenomenon that photographers from The Everyday Projects have been documenting as a way to tackle stereotypes and inequality. You can watch three photographers share and talk about their work as Mesa Arts Center presents National Geographic Live! Women and Migration, a virtual event at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14. Tickets are $20.

Merryn Alaka curated the Afrofuturism Film Festival for Tempe Center for the Arts. Lynn Trimble

Afrofuturism Film Festival

Last year Merryn Alaka curated an exhibit elevating Afrofuturism for Modified Arts in Roosevelt Row. Now, she’s curating a virtual Afrofuturism Film Festival for Tempe Center for the Arts, which explores Black identity beyond Western culture and gaze using science fiction, fantasy, technology, and African mythology. The free event includes films by Malakai, Faith Musembi, and Jefferson Pinder. Watch online from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

EXPAND Such (right) and Champ Styles have work exhibited at Tempe History Museum. Lynn Trimble

Video Invaders

Whether your taste runs towards Minecraft, Pac-Man, Tetris, or Grand Theft Auto, you can wax nostalgic inside the Tempe History Museum, where the “Video Invaders” exhibit spotlights gaming history, local arcades, and the future of gaming technologies. Museum hours on Thursday, April 15, are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. While you’re there, look for work by Tempe-based artists Such and Champ Styles in the community room. Admission is free.

Angela Ellsworth, Pantaloncini: Work No. 069 (Emma)(detail) 2017, 52,692 pearl corsage pins and colored dress pins, fabric, steel, 28 x 38 x 17 inches Lisa Sette Gallery

Artist Talk

Angela Ellsworth, a Tempe-based artist who uses a fascinating mix of materials to explore topics from her Mormon upbringing to walking as an art form, will be discussing her work during a virtual event for Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, where the museum will premiere the catalog for its recent “Counter-Landscapes” exhibit. Ellsworth’s work is currently on view at Phoenix Art Museum, and will be shown this summer at Lisa Sette Gallery, so it’s the perfect time to learn more about her perspective and approach. Register online for the free talk happening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 15.

Yoga and Art

There’s nothing like pairing yoga with furry creatures from kittens to goats, but sometimes the animals need a day off to roll around in the grass or attack their favorite ribbons. That’s where yoga and art comes in, providing a creative twist on all those peaceful poses. Give it a try at Sunshine Sunflower Studio, where their Yoga and Art session featuring 30 minutes of yoga followed by an hour of painting kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16. The cost is $45.

EXPAND Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is doing live indoor concerts. Lynn Trimble

Mariachi Music

We’re fortunate to have talented mariachi musicians, including the all-female Mariachi Pasion band launched several years ago by fellow ASU students, here in Phoenix. If you’ve seen them, you’re already fans of the musical style that blends violins, trumpets, flute, vihuela, and guitarron. On Friday, April 16, you can hear another all-female band, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, perform at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, where tickets to the 8 p.m. show start at $25.

Look for this Isaac Caruso mural at Spaces of Opportunity. Lynn Trimble

Sunset Market

A community garden called the Garden of Opportunity will transform into a vibrant creative space from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, during a Sunset Market where you can support local makers selling a wide range of goods such as jewelry, artwork, masks, and more. While you’re there, look for murals that surround the garden, which were painted by local artists including Isaac Caruso. The market is free.

Last Chance Texaco

How you view the last 50 years of American music depends in part on whose eyes you’re looking through. Recently, Rickie Lee Jones published her memoir titled Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour, giving readers a fresh perspective that sets her own experience in its wider cultural context. She’ll be discussing the book with Chris Kirkwood of the Meat Puppets during a virtual Changing Hands Bookstore event at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 17. Get a ticket and book (for store pick-up) for $32.78.

NOLAz is performing live outdoors at Venue 122 in Roosevelt Row. The Nash

NOLAz Outdoor Concert

After spinning your vinyl record collection and missing the energy of live concerts for a year, you can start to enjoy live music again thanks in part to outdoor spaces like Venue 122 at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. That’s where The Nash is presenting the NOLAz ensemble performing a mix of groove and soul music rooted in New Orleans at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. Ticket options include $39 row seats, $20 streaming, and more.

Melrose Vintage Market

The pandemic made it harder for makers and small businesses to share their wares, but outdoor markets are helping people support their communities by shopping local. Join the fun as Melrose Vintage Market presents its last event of the season from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 18. The free, dog-friendly event will feature an eclectic mix of vintage and handmade goods, and it’s a great excuse to get out and explore myriad murals near the Melrose curve.