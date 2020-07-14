The Four Best Virtual Events in Metro Phoenix This Week

Times are still tough for metro Phoenix residents who are longing for the days when you could just, you know, go out and do things. Though many of the Valley's attractions and arts organizations are staying closed, here are four ways to experience some Arizona culture from the comfort and safety of your own home this week.

The 24 Hours Plays: Viral Monologues 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 14

The 24 Hour Plays, an initiative that brings together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours, is doing a special Arizona edition. A group of actors and writers will work together to write, rehearse, perform, and produce 14 new pieces; the results will be livestreamed on The 24-Hour Plays' Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube accounts.

"To have The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues focus on a single state for the first time shows the quality of artists we have here in Arizona," Arizona Theatre Company Artistic Director Sean Daniels says in a press release.

For more information, visit The 24 Hours Plays website.

You can use the Force (meaning, the internet) to check out this Star Wars-themed exhibit. Museum of Northern Arizona/Facebook

Virtual Exhibition Tour: "The Force Is With Our People" 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14

The Museum of Northern Arizona's exhibition "The Force Is With Our People" was supposed to close in March, but it's been held over through August 2. If you can't make it up to Flagstaff, you can take a virtual walk through the exhibit today. "The Force Is With Our People" is an exploration of the influence the Star Wars franchise has had on Native communities and includes artwork by more than 20 contemporary Native American artists in the mediums of painting, jewelry, carvings, pottery, and more. For additional information, visit the museum's website.

The Whole Story: Part XII 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 17

The Whole Story, the popular local storytelling series that elevates Black voices, will return in a virtual format this week. Featured storytellers will include Candice Tolliver, Necheé Chrystal Stewart, Jason Gillette, and Rodney Lofton.

Phoenix Art Museum is the setting for the livestreamed pay-what-you-wish performance, which can be seen on the museum's YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

There's a lot going on in this scene from Ballet Arizona's production of Napoli. Alexander Iziliaev/Ballet Arizona

Napoli, Act II

9 a.m. Sunday, July 19

Ballet Arizona has been feeding the souls of dance aficionados by releasing videos of past performances once a week on the Phoenix Symphony YouTube page. This weekend, it's Act II of Napoli, the 1842 opera by Danish choreographer August Bournonville.

In Act I, which is still available to watch, Teresina and her poor but loving fiance, Gennaro, get together, only to have a tragic accident befall them. What happens in Act II? You can find out starting Sunday morning, but only for a limited time.