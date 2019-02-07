Arizona Creatives, Check Out These New Art Opportunities (February 2019)

Take note, Arizona creatives. We've found 20 new artist opportunities, from grants to exhibits. It's a great time to throw your hat into the ring, and we've got details to help you get started.

There's a little something for everyone this time around, from the Mutant Piñata Show that welcomes art by community members to a pair of Cambria hotel projects that require significant art skills.

EXPAND Feeling the plein-air painting love inside Travis Ivey's art studio. Lynn Trimble

Here's the rundown on new opportunities, organized by deadline date.

Celebration of Artists

West Valley Art Museum is accepting submissions for its Celebration of Artists juried exhibition, which runs from March 11 to April 25 in Peoria. Submissions are due on February 8. Find more information on the West Valley Art Museum website.

Plein Air Competition

The city of Glendale Public Art Program is holding a plein-air painting competition on Saturday, February 9. Winning artists will receive a cash award of up to $1,000, and have their winning work placed in the city’s permanent collection. Artists can sign up to participate through event day. Learn more on the City of Glendale website.

Haiku Poetry Expo

Arizona Matsuri and the city of Phoenix are seeking students and adults to participate in a Haiku Poetry Expo taking place during the 35th Annual Festival of Japan, which happens on February 23 and 24 at Heritage & Science Park. Submissions are due on Monday, February 11. Find more information on the Arizona Matsuri website.

"NightVisions VII"

Flagstaff Arts Council is accepting submissions in diverse media, including poetry and photography, for its biennial exhibition that highlights the intersection of art and science while celebrating the night sky. The international, juried exhibition, presented with the Flagstaff Dark Skies Coalition, will run from April 16 to June 1 at the Coconino Center for the Arts. The deadline to apply is February 12. Get details on the Flagstaff Arts Council website.

Artist Opportunity Grants

Arizona Commission on the Arts is accepting applications for these grants, which range from $500 to $2,000. Grants assist Arizona artists with new professional development opportunities, such as performances and exhibitions. The next deadline is February 15. Applications can also be submitted by the 15th of March, April, and May. Find details on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.

EXPAND Checking out Janel Garza's Environ mural for Scottsdale Public Art. Lynn Trimble

Scottsdale Gateway Markers

Scottsdale Public Art is looking for artists to create iconic gateway markers for 13 high-volume traffic areas throughout the city. Up to six finalists will receive a $2,500 honorarium. The total project budget is $97,500. The deadline for preliminary design proposals is February 22. Get details on the Scottsdale Public Art website.

Ten Minute Plays

The Casa Grande Arts & Humanities Commission is accepting submissions of original plays that have not previously been produced. Winning playwrights will receive a full production of their winning work. Submissions are due on February 22. Find more information on the city of Casa Grande website.

Arizona Young Artists Competition

Herberger Theater Center and Center Dance Ensemble are accepting applications from aspiring young artists (ages 15 to 19 in most categories) for a competition designed to showcase the diversity of emerging talent in Arizona. Select performers will compete in acting, dance, classical voice, and musical theater voice categories. Winners receive a $1,500 scholarship to pursue their arts education. Applications are due on Sunday, February 24. Get details on the Herberger Theater Center website.

Cambria Entrance Structure

True North Studio is looking for an artist or artist team to create a shade structure over the front entrance of a Cambria hotel currently under construction in Roosevelt Row. Artists must be registered Artlink Articipants in order to apply. Up to three artists or artist teams will be invited to submit a proposal, and receive a $500 honorarium. The project budget is $100,000. Submissions are due on Monday, February 25. Learn more on the Artlink website.

Cambria Collection

True North Studio is looking for three pieces of two-dimensional art to feature inside its Cambria hotel and reproduce on the building’s exterior. Artists must be registered Artlink Articipants to apply. Design finalists will receive a $300 honorarium. The project budget is $20,000. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 25. Get additional details on the Artlink website.

Creative Capital Award

Creative Capital is accepting submissions for its Creative Capital Awards program, which awards up to $100,000 in direct funding and career development services to creatives working in dozens of disciplines, including architecture, arts activism, comedy, dance, design, film, literature, music, theater, and visual arts. Round one applications are due Thursday, February 28. Learn more on the Creative Capital website.

EXPAND Mindy Timm answered the call for last year's Mutant Piñata Show. Lynn Trimble

"Mutant Piñata Show"

People of all ages and abilities are invited to create piñata artwork for the Mutant Piñata Show at Weird Garden along historic Grand Avenue. There is no entry fee, but works must be dropped off during select hours on Sunday or Monday, March 10 or 11. The exhibit will be on view during Art Detour, as well as March Third Friday and April First Friday art walks. Get details on the Facebook event page.

Tempe Arts & Culture Awards

The city of Tempe is seeking nominations for its Tempe Arts & Culture Awards, which recognize significant contributions to arts and culture in Tempe. Anyone can nominate a Tempe artist, educator, organization, or leader. Applications are due on Sunday, March 10. Learn more on the City of Tempe website.

Community Investment Grants

Arizona Commission on the Arts is accepting applications for community investment grants, which provide unrestricted funds for general operating expenses. Grants range from $1,000 to $60,000, depending on the FY 2018 annual budget for the nonprofit arts organization, local arts agency, or tribal cultural organization receiving the grant. Applications are due on Thursday, March 14. Find more information on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.

Festival Grants

Arizona Commission on the Arts is accepting applications for festival grants, which help nonprofit arts organizations deliver quality arts programming through festival activities. Awards are $2,000 or $3,000, and grantee organizations must match the funds they receive. Applications are due on Thurdsay, March 14. Get details on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.

EXPAND Detail of artwork by Arizona Artists Guild member Aileen Frick. Aileen Frick/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Arizona Artists Guild Exhibition

The Arizona Artist Guild is seeking submissions of artworks in diverse media for an upcoming exhibit at West Valley Arts HQ gallery in Surprise. Exhibit jurors are Mark Carol, Christine Cassano, and Joan Waters. The deadline to apply is Saturday, March 30. Learn more on the Arizona Artists Guild website.

Art Program Grants

The Peoria Arts Commission is accepting applications for grants of up to $5,000 to fund art programs, festivals, performances, exhibits, and workshops. Visual and performing arts organizations can apply. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, April 2. Find more information on the city of Peoria website.

Desperado LGBT Film Festival

Festival organizers are looking for quality films related to the experiences of the LGBT community to feature during the 2019 festival, which will take place in October at Paradise Valley Community College. Filmmakers can submit narrative feature, documentary, and short films. The early bird deadline is Wednesday, May 1. Learn more on the Desperado LGBT Film Festival Facebook page.

Arizona Humanities Grants

Arizona Humanities is accepting applications for mini grants and project grants. Eligible program types include documentary films, exhibits, interactive lectures, pre- or post-performance discussions, public broadcasts, and more. Mini-grants deadlines are ongoing. Project grant applications are due Wednesday, May 1. Get details on the Arizona Humanities website.

Solo Exhibitions

Shemer Art Center is accepting solo exhibition proposals from artists for its 2019 and 2020 calendars. No deadline is currently indicated. Find more information on the Shemer Art Center website.