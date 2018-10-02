15 Opportunities for Arizona Artists and Other Creatives in October

Push the pause button on your busy fall season, because taking time to pursue new calls for art could mean fresh opportunities down the road. We've gathered artist opportunities for choreographers, writers, visual artists, and more. Take a few minutes to review them now, because deadlines loom and you don't want to miss the chance to throw your hat into the ring.

Vibrant City Grants

The City of Tempe is looking for local emerging artists, community groups, and nonprofits to present art-related activities, festivals, or performances that promote community member engagement with the arts. Grants will be awarded for up to $1,000, and recipients will also receive access to space and mentoring. Applications are due on Sunday, October 7. Learn more on the city of Tempe website.

IN FLUX Cycle 8

Partner cities for Cycle 8 of the IN FLUX public art initiative are seeking professional artists and artist teams working to create temporary public artworks for locations in Chandler, Glendale, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Opportunities range from $5,000 to $10,000, and each city has specific details about the type of artwork it is seeking. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 12. Get details on the IN FLUX website.

Breaking Ground

CONDER/Dance is seeking four types of work for the Breaking Ground contemporary dance and film festival happening in January 2019 at Tempe Center for the Arts. Artists are invited to submit new or existing dance works, dance films, or tiny dances (short pieces not performed on the main stage). Works will be adjudicated by Carley Conder, Marcus White, and Pamela Pietro. The deadline to submit work is Monday, October 15. Learn more on the CONDER/Dance website.

Open Seating Bench

The town of Gilbert is looking for Arizona artists to enhance fiberglass community benches with designs created in collaboration with the town. The benches are located in the downtown Heritage District, and selected artists will receive a $1,000 stipend at the completion of their project. Preference will be given to local artists. The application deadline is Wednesday, October 17. Find details on the town of Gilbert website.

EXPAND Previous Tempe Galleries exhibit at Tempe Public Library. Lynn Trimble

Tempe Galleries

Tempe Public Art is looking for artists to participate in its Tempe Galleries program, which exhibits work in community spaces such as the Tempe Public Library and Tempe Post Office. Arizona artists can submit proposed or existing 2-D and 3-D works in various media for consideration, with preference for existing works given to those created during the last two years. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 19. Get more information on the city of Tempe website.

Contemporary Crafts Exhibition

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting submissions of up to four artworks per artist for consideration by the juror for its "40th Annual Contemporary Crafts" exhibit, which happens from February 8 to April 21, 2019. There are $2,000 in juror awards. The deadline to apply is Friday, October 19. Get details on the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum website.

So Good PHX Film Festival

The Arizona Asian Chamber of Commerce is seeking films created in 2018, for which the main producer, production company, or leading cast member is of Asian descent. All genres and styles, in any language, are welcome. Six finalists will get to show their films during the festival, and there is a $1,000 award for the best film. Submissions are due on Monday, October 22. Find more information on the Film Freeway website.

EXPAND One of several sculptures shown at Shemer Art Center. Lynn Trimble

Shemer Sculpture Exhibition

Shemer Art Center is seeking works for its “Color in Play” exhibition of outdoor sculpture, which will run from March 2019 to March 2021. The center is looking for a variety of “artful and colorful” designs in contemporary and traditional media, created by Arizona artists. Works will be exhibited throughout the center’s grounds. Applications are due on Friday, October 26. Learn more on the Shemer Art Center website.

Playwriting Contest

Starlight Community Theatre is looking for full-length plays appropriate for family audiences. The playwright whose work is chosen will receive a staged reading of the play, and the play will be considered for a full production in a future season. Submissions are due on Wednesday, October 31. Find more information on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.

Julie Comnick received a research and development grant in 2016. Lynn Trimble

Research and Development Grants

Arizona Commission for the Arts and the Arizona Community Foundation have partnered to increase strategic investment in the arts, which includes awarding research and development grants to Arizona artists for creating new work, exploring new techniques, experimenting with new materials, or finding innovative ways to engage the community. The application deadline is Friday, November 9. Get details on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.

Tiny Works|Tiny Dances

{9} The Gallery is looking for small artworks, no larger than 12-by-12-inches, to feature in its fourth annual art show that pairs a visual arts exhibition with dance performance on a small stage set inside the gallery. The exhibition will open on Friday, December 7. The deadline to submit work is Friday, November 9. Find more information on the {9} The Gallery website.

A Taste of Arizona

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council is looking for works to feature in an upcoming exhibition, which is designed to “highlight the wide variety of culinary novelties” in Arizona. Works should be suitable to mounting on a wall. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 16. Learn more on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.

EXPAND Detail of Adam Vigil's new culinary theme mural at Paz Cantina. Lynn Trimble

North Gallery Exhibitions

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting proposals for its community gallery, which features works by Arizona artists as well as artists who have a significant Arizona presence. The entry fee is $25. Proposals are due on Friday, December 14. Find more information on the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum website.

Project Room Exhibitions

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is accepting proposals for its experimental exhibition space, where it shows solo and collaborative work in all media. Proposal winners receive a small stipend. The entry fee is $25. Proposals are due on Friday, December 14. Learn more on the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum website.

Hot Box Shipping Container Galleries

Xico Arte y Cultura, a nonprofit focused on Chicano/Latino and Native American artists, is accepting submissions from artists, curators, and artist groups, for exhibits to be shown in the trio of shipping container galleries it currently programs in Roosevelt Row. Xico accepts proposals on a rolling deadline. Get details on the Xico website.