 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Antoinette Cauley has work in the "Vision & Sound" exhibit.EXPAND
Antoinette Cauley has work in the "Vision & Sound" exhibit.
Lynn Trimble

Celebrating Black History Month in Phoenix — From Exhibits to Performances

Lynn Trimble | February 4, 2020 | 6:00am
AA

Black creatives make and share compelling works around metro Phoenix throughout the year. But Black History Month events in February can help highlight the history of black experience and contemporary black culture. Here's a sampling of events happening around the Valley to help you get started.

Black History 101
Tuesday, February 4

Explore the Black History 101 Mobile Museum inside the Scottsdale Community College Student Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4. Other free events will be held throughout the day.

Related Stories

Always in Season
Tuesday, February 4

ASU Project Humanities is screening the film Always in Season at 6 p.m. at Burton Barr Public Library on Tuesday, February 4. The screening includes a discussion with ASU experts Neal Lester and Ersula Ore. The event is free.

Black Renaissance is headed to Crescent Ballroom.
Black Renaissance is headed to Crescent Ballroom.
BRINK
The History of Us
Thursday, February 6

Black Renaissance is highlighting the accomplishments of black artists with a concert featuring soul, R&B, and fusion. The 7:30 p.m. show happens on Thursday, February 6, at Crescent Ballroom. Tickets are $5 in advance or $8 at the door.

Black Woman Walking
Thursday, February 6

Seek First Entertainment is presenting a live performance highlighting black heroines through storytelling, gospel music, and contemporary dance from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, at New School for the Arts & Academics. Tickets are $27.

Black History Celebration
Friday, February 7

The cty of Chandler and several community partners are presenting Black History Celebration: Rooted in Faith, Anchored in Hope at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Chandler Center for the Arts. The event is free. Register online before attending.

Souls
Saturday, February 8

The Indie Film Fest will be screening Shanice Malakai’s sci-fi short film Souls during its Saturday lineup, which starts at 6 p.m. at FilmBar. Tickets start at $15.

Scene from Trouble in Mind .EXPAND
Scene from Trouble in Mind .
Laura Durant
Trouble in Mind
Sunday, February 9

Black Theatre Troupe is performing the play Trouble in Mind at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $41.

When Douglass Met Lincoln
Wednesday, February 12

Grey Matters Productions presents When Douglass Met Lincoln at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, on the Kax Stage at Herberger Theater Center. The event is free.

"Vision & Sound"
Thursday, February 13

West Valley Arts presents the opening reception for the "Vision & Sound" exhibit at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at the city of Goodyear Library Gallery. The free event includes music by Keyes Moore.

Soul of the Great Migration
Friday, February 14

Head to Heritage Square for Soul of The Great Migration — A Celebration of Black Music, which includes diverse musical performances from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14. The event is free.

Scene from "Master Harold"...And The Boys.EXPAND
Scene from "Master Harold"...And The Boys.
Tim Fuller/Arizona Theatre Company
“Master Harold”… And The Boys
Sunday, February 16

See Athol Fugard’s play performed by Arizona Theatre Company at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at the Herberger Theater Center. Tickets start at $40.

Black Lives Matter Panel
Tuesday, February 18

Phoenix College is holding a Black Lives Matter Panel from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, inside its Hacienda Room. The event is free.

The Brother From Another Planet
Wednesday, February 19

The Center for Science and Imagination at ASU is screening The Brother From Another Planet at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at FilmBar. Tickets are $10.95.

The Spirit of Spirituals
Saturday, February 22

Arizona Humanities is presenting The Spirit of Spirituals: Famous and Stirring Songs of Faith, and Their Stories as part of its Arizona Speaks series. The talk begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at the Cesar Chavez Library. The event is free.

The Color Purple
Sunday, February 23

TCM Big Screen Classics is screening The Color Purple at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, at AMC Mesa Grande 14. Tickets are $13.54.

Empowerment Mixer
Wednesday, February 26

General Assembly is holding a Black History Month Empowerment Mixer from 6:30 to 8: 30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at its Scottsdale location. The event is free.

Debra Ann Byrd performs the title role in Othello.
Debra Ann Byrd performs the title role in Othello.
Hubert Williams
Becoming Othello
Thursday, February 27

Southwest Shakespeare Company is presenting Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, at Phoenix Art Museum. Tickets are $35.

"The Great Migration"
Thursday, February 27

Hear guest curator Clottee Hammons discuss "The Great Migration: Indiscernibles" in Arizona from 6 to 7:30 p.m. inside the Heritage Gallery at Heritage Square. The exhibit and talk are free.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >