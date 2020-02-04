Celebrating Black History Month in Phoenix — From Exhibits to Performances

Black creatives make and share compelling works around metro Phoenix throughout the year. But Black History Month events in February can help highlight the history of black experience and contemporary black culture. Here's a sampling of events happening around the Valley to help you get started.
Tuesday, February 4
Explore the Black History 101 Mobile Museum inside the Scottsdale Community College Student Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4. Other free events will be held throughout the day.
Tuesday, February 4
ASU Project Humanities is screening the film Always in Season at 6 p.m. at Burton Barr Public Library on Tuesday, February 4. The screening includes a discussion with ASU experts Neal Lester and Ersula Ore. The event is free.
Thursday, February 6
Black Renaissance is highlighting the accomplishments of black artists with a concert featuring soul, R&B, and fusion. The 7:30 p.m. show happens on Thursday, February 6, at Crescent Ballroom. Tickets are $5 in advance or $8 at the door.
Thursday, February 6
Seek First Entertainment is presenting a live performance highlighting black heroines through storytelling, gospel music, and contemporary dance from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, at New School for the Arts & Academics. Tickets are $27.
Friday, February 7
The cty of Chandler and several community partners are presenting Black History Celebration: Rooted in Faith, Anchored in Hope at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Chandler Center for the Arts. The event is free. Register online before attending.
Saturday, February 8
The Indie Film Fest will be screening Shanice Malakai’s sci-fi short film Souls during its Saturday lineup, which starts at 6 p.m. at FilmBar. Tickets start at $15.
Sunday, February 9
Black Theatre Troupe is performing the play Trouble in Mind at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $41.
Wednesday, February 12
Grey Matters Productions presents When Douglass Met Lincoln at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, on the Kax Stage at Herberger Theater Center. The event is free.
Thursday, February 13
West Valley Arts presents the opening reception for the "Vision & Sound" exhibit at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at the city of Goodyear Library Gallery. The free event includes music by Keyes Moore.
Friday, February 14
Head to Heritage Square for Soul of The Great Migration — A Celebration of Black Music, which includes diverse musical performances from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14. The event is free.
Sunday, February 16
See Athol Fugard’s play performed by Arizona Theatre Company at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at the Herberger Theater Center. Tickets start at $40.
Tuesday, February 18
Phoenix College is holding a Black Lives Matter Panel from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, inside its Hacienda Room. The event is free.
Wednesday, February 19
The Center for Science and Imagination at ASU is screening The Brother From Another Planet at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at FilmBar. Tickets are $10.95.
Saturday, February 22
Arizona Humanities is presenting The Spirit of Spirituals: Famous and Stirring Songs of Faith, and Their Stories as part of its Arizona Speaks series. The talk begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at the Cesar Chavez Library. The event is free.
Sunday, February 23
TCM Big Screen Classics is screening The Color Purple at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, at AMC Mesa Grande 14. Tickets are $13.54.
Wednesday, February 26
General Assembly is holding a Black History Month Empowerment Mixer from 6:30 to 8: 30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at its Scottsdale location. The event is free.
Thursday, February 27
Southwest Shakespeare Company is presenting Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, at Phoenix Art Museum. Tickets are $35.
Thursday, February 27
Hear guest curator Clottee Hammons discuss "The Great Migration: Indiscernibles" in Arizona from 6 to 7:30 p.m. inside the Heritage Gallery at Heritage Square. The exhibit and talk are free.
