Celebrating Black History Month in Phoenix — From Exhibits to Performances

Antoinette Cauley has work in the "Vision & Sound" exhibit.

Black creatives make and share compelling works around metro Phoenix throughout the year. But Black History Month events in February can help highlight the history of black experience and contemporary black culture. Here's a sampling of events happening around the Valley to help you get started.

Black History 101

Tuesday, February 4

Explore the Black History 101 Mobile Museum inside the Scottsdale Community College Student Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4. Other free events will be held throughout the day.

Always in Season

Tuesday, February 4



ASU Project Humanities is screening the film Always in Season at 6 p.m. at Burton Barr Public Library on Tuesday, February 4. The screening includes a discussion with ASU experts Neal Lester and Ersula Ore. The event is free.

Black Renaissance is headed to Crescent Ballroom. BRINK

The History of Us

Thursday, February 6

Black Renaissance is highlighting the accomplishments of black artists with a concert featuring soul, R&B, and fusion. The 7:30 p.m. show happens on Thursday, February 6, at Crescent Ballroom. Tickets are $5 in advance or $8 at the door.

Black Woman Walking

Thursday, February 6

Seek First Entertainment is presenting a live performance highlighting black heroines through storytelling, gospel music, and contemporary dance from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, at New School for the Arts & Academics. Tickets are $27.

Black History Celebration

Friday, February 7

The cty of Chandler and several community partners are presenting Black History Celebration: Rooted in Faith, Anchored in Hope at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Chandler Center for the Arts. The event is free. Register online before attending.

Souls

Saturday, February 8

The Indie Film Fest will be screening Shanice Malakai’s sci-fi short film Souls during its Saturday lineup, which starts at 6 p.m. at FilmBar. Tickets start at $15.

EXPAND Scene from Trouble in Mind . Laura Durant

Trouble in Mind

Sunday, February 9

Black Theatre Troupe is performing the play Trouble in Mind at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $41.

When Douglass Met Lincoln

Wednesday, February 12



Grey Matters Productions presents When Douglass Met Lincoln at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, on the Kax Stage at Herberger Theater Center. The event is free.

"Vision & Sound"

Thursday, February 13



West Valley Arts presents the opening reception for the "Vision & Sound" exhibit at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, at the city of Goodyear Library Gallery. The free event includes music by Keyes Moore.

Soul of the Great Migration

Friday, February 14

Head to Heritage Square for Soul of The Great Migration — A Celebration of Black Music, which includes diverse musical performances from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 14. The event is free.

EXPAND Scene from "Master Harold"...And The Boys. Tim Fuller/Arizona Theatre Company

“Master Harold”… And The Boys

Sunday, February 16

See Athol Fugard’s play performed by Arizona Theatre Company at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at the Herberger Theater Center. Tickets start at $40.

Black Lives Matter Panel

Tuesday, February 18

Phoenix College is holding a Black Lives Matter Panel from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, inside its Hacienda Room. The event is free.

The Brother From Another Planet

Wednesday, February 19



The Center for Science and Imagination at ASU is screening The Brother From Another Planet at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, at FilmBar. Tickets are $10.95.

The Spirit of Spirituals

Saturday, February 22



Arizona Humanities is presenting The Spirit of Spirituals: Famous and Stirring Songs of Faith, and Their Stories as part of its Arizona Speaks series. The talk begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, at the Cesar Chavez Library. The event is free.

The Color Purple

Sunday, February 23

TCM Big Screen Classics is screening The Color Purple at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, at AMC Mesa Grande 14. Tickets are $13.54.

Empowerment Mixer

Wednesday, February 26

General Assembly is holding a Black History Month Empowerment Mixer from 6:30 to 8: 30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, at its Scottsdale location. The event is free.

Debra Ann Byrd performs the title role in Othello. Hubert Williams

Becoming Othello

Thursday, February 27

Southwest Shakespeare Company is presenting Becoming Othello: A Black Girl’s Journey at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, at Phoenix Art Museum. Tickets are $35.

"The Great Migration"

Thursday, February 27

Hear guest curator Clottee Hammons discuss "The Great Migration: Indiscernibles" in Arizona from 6 to 7:30 p.m. inside the Heritage Gallery at Heritage Square. The exhibit and talk are free.