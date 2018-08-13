7 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Attention cheapos. This week you can go to the Conciertos Originales, make a creepy doll at the Demented Doll Make and Take, and get a taste of Phoenix brews at The Van Beer’n festival. Best part? It's all free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

John Burridge has been creating quite the paper trail. He’s part of a Surprise-based arts organization called WHAM, which promotes artists working in the Northwest Valley. And he’s been collecting works of art by local, national, and international artists with diverse styles for more than four decades. Now a selection of those works is featured in a free group show called “Works of Art on Paper,” which you can explore between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, August 13, at Surprise City Hall, 16000 North Civic Center Plaza. The exhibit continues through Thursday, August 23. Visit the West Valley Arts website. Lynn Trimble

For years, Phoenix-based artist Laura Spalding Best has been exploring the fine line between reality and perception, primarily through oil paintings on found objects. But her work holds even richer meaning now, during the age of so-called “fake news.” She’s created a whole new body of work, comprising paintings on domestic objects such as tea cups and irons. And she’s showing them at Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue, where you can see her “Vanity” exhibit between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14. The free art show includes more than 200 objects that reflect her fascination with utility poles, passion for art history, facility with visual metaphors, and familiarity with local landscapes. The exhibition continues through Friday, August 31. Visit the Practical Art website. Lynn Trimble