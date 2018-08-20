5 Free Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

Need plans, but don't want to spend a lot of coin ? We've got you covered. This week check out the works of Laura Spalding Best, take a night walk with the Museum of Walking, or go see the weird works of Yuri Kobayashi. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

“Refresh and Contemplate”

Maybe it’s been a while since you’ve been to Old Town Scottsdale. There’s a lot of change taking place, even as galleries like Wilde Meyer, 4142 North Marshall Way, continue to show an intriguing assortment of fine art works . Head to Wilde Meyer between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 20, to explore a group exhibit called “Refresh and Contemplate.” Featured artists showing abstract, landscape, and figurative works with a bright, easy summertime vibe include Michael Baum, Brenda Bredvik, Timothy Chapman, Linda Carter Holman, and Lance Green. The free exhibit continues through August 31. Visit the Wilde Meyer website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND See more than 200 Laura Spalding Best paintings in "Vanity." Courtesy of Practical Art

Laura Spalding Best

Phoenix artist Laura Spalding Best doesn’t spend a lot of time looking into mirrors. She’s more concerned with desert landscapes, and our relationship to water. But she does use mirrors as canvas in her art practice sometimes. Head to Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue, and you’ll see dainty vintage hand mirrors, and other objects she’s painted with intriguing blends of natural and manmade objects, including the utility poles that form a common thread throughout her work. It’s her way of playing with assumptions about paradise, and mirage. Explore her “Vanity” exhibition from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 20. Visit the Practical Art website. Lynn Trimble