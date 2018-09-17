4 Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Plans don't cost a thing. This week you can get in free on Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, relive #RedforEd at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and see a screening of Rushmore for free. For more things to do, visit
“#RedforEd: The Journey Toward Equity”
Never fear if you didn’t make it to the Arizona Capitol for recent Red for Ed rallies supporting increased funding for Arizona teachers and classrooms. Scottsdale Public Art is showing photographs taken by educators involved with the Red for Ed movement, as part of its “#RedforEd: The Journey Toward Equity” exhibition. The free exhibition also includes #RedforEd-inspired artworks, as well as
Stop by the ArtReach Space inside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second Street, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, to get a look. Then try making your own protest sign using magnetic poetry (all G-rated, of course). Visit the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website. Lynn Trimble
Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day
For museum nerds, the most wonderful day of the year will soon be upon us. It’s Smithsonian Magazine Museum
Go online to smithsonianmag.com/museumday to reserve your ticket and see the full list of participating museums, which will get you free admission for two at participating museums on Saturday, September 22.
Plenty of Phoenix museums and cultural organizations are taking part, including the Desert Botanical Garden, the Heard Museum, the Pueblo Grande Museum, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. Hours vary by museum. Lynn Trimble
Annual Garden Clean-Up Day
No need to confess anything, unless it’s the fact that cherry blossoms always make you feel a bit sentimental.
The Japanese Friendship Garden, 1125 North Third Avenue, is looking for volunteers to help out during its Annual Garden Clean-up Day, which runs from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 22. It’s a free morning filled with light pruning, raking, sweeping and such. And it’s a chance to get a good look at the garden before it opens for a new season in October, along with fellow volunteers who share an appreciation for its serene, bountiful grounds. All you need is comfy clothes, closed-toe shoes, and garden gloves, plus your sunscreen and water bottle. Garden tools are welcome, but not required. Visit the Japanese Friendship Garden website. Lynn Trimble
Rushmore
Rushmore is the first collaboration between director Wes Anderson and Bill Murray. The actor plays Herman Blume, an industrialist who befriends an unfocused prep school student named Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman). Their relationship turns into a heated rivalry when they vie for the affections of art teacher Rosemary Cross (Olivia Williams). This screening is presented by the PHX Film Collective, a group of cinephiles devoted to showcasing significant movies to central Phoenix.
The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, at Changing Hands Phoenix, 300 West Camelback Road. Tickets are free with a donation, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Save Our Schools Arizona. For more information, visit the Phoenix Film Collective website. Jason Keil
