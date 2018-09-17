4 Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Plans don't cost a thing. This week you can get in free on Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, relive #RedforEd at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and see a screening of Rushmore for free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

“#RedforEd: The Journey Toward Equity”

Never fear if you didn’t make it to the Arizona Capitol for recent Red for Ed rallies supporting increased funding for Arizona teachers and classrooms. Scottsdale Public Art is showing photographs taken by educators involved with the Red for Ed movement, as part of its “#RedforEd: The Journey Toward Equity” exhibition. The free exhibition also includes #RedforEd-inspired artworks, as well as actual protest signs used by local teachers.

Stop by the ArtReach Space inside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second Street, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, to get a look. Then try making your own protest sign using magnetic poetry (all G-rated, of course). Visit the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website. Lynn Trimble