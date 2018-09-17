 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Looking back at #RedForEd protests in Phoenix.
Looking back at #RedForEd protests in Phoenix.
Vivian Spiegelman

4 Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Lindsay Roberts, Lynn Trimble, Jason Keil | September 17, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Plans don't cost a thing. This week you can get in free on Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, relive #RedforEd at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, and see a screening of Rushmore for free. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

“#RedforEd: The Journey Toward Equity”
Never fear if you didn’t make it to the Arizona Capitol for recent Red for Ed rallies supporting increased funding for Arizona teachers and classrooms. Scottsdale Public Art is showing photographs taken by educators involved with the Red for Ed movement, as part of its “#RedforEd: The Journey Toward Equity” exhibition. The free exhibition also includes #RedforEd-inspired artworks, as well as actual protest signs used by local teachers.

Stop by the ArtReach Space inside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second Street, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 18, to get a look. Then try making your own protest sign using magnetic poetry (all G-rated, of course). Visit the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website. Lynn Trimble

A Museum Day ticket can get you two free admissions to Heard Museum.
A Museum Day ticket can get you two free admissions to Heard Museum.
Craig Smith/Heard Museum.

Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day
For museum nerds, the most wonderful day of the year will soon be upon us. It’s Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, when select museums around the country offer free entry for anyone with a Museum Day ticket.

Go online to smithsonianmag.com/museumday to reserve your ticket and see the full list of participating museums, which will get you free admission for two at participating museums on Saturday, September 22.

Plenty of Phoenix museums and cultural organizations are taking part, including the Desert Botanical Garden, the Heard Museum, the Pueblo Grande Museum, the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, and Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West. Hours vary by museum. Lynn Trimble

Spend a morning sprucing up the Japanese Friendship Garden.
Spend a morning sprucing up the Japanese Friendship Garden.
Airi Katsuka

Annual Garden Clean-Up Day
No need to confess anything, unless it’s the fact that cherry blossoms always make you feel a bit sentimental.

The Japanese Friendship Garden, 1125 North Third Avenue, is looking for volunteers to help out during its Annual Garden Clean-up Day, which runs from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 22. It’s a free morning filled with light pruning, raking, sweeping and such. And it’s a chance to get a good look at the garden before it opens for a new season in October, along with fellow volunteers who share an appreciation for its serene, bountiful grounds. All you need is comfy clothes, closed-toe shoes, and garden gloves, plus your sunscreen and water bottle. Garden tools are welcome, but not required. Visit the Japanese Friendship Garden website. Lynn Trimble

Rushmore
Rushmore is the first collaboration between director Wes Anderson and Bill Murray. The actor plays Herman Blume, an industrialist who befriends an unfocused prep school student named Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman). Their relationship turns into a heated rivalry when they vie for the affections of art teacher Rosemary Cross (Olivia Williams). This screening is presented by the PHX Film Collective, a group of cinephiles devoted to showcasing significant movies to central Phoenix.

The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 22, at Changing Hands Phoenix, 300 West Camelback Road. Tickets are free with a donation, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Save Our Schools Arizona. For more information, visit the Phoenix Film Collective website. Jason Keil

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >