Your guide to Got Sole sneaker convention in Phoenix: Tickets, giveaways and more

click to enlarge A local billboard advertising Got Sole's stop in the Valley on Saturday. Got Sole

Sneakerheads of the Valley rejoice. Got Sole, one of the largest sneaker conventions in the U.S., is happening in downtown Phoenix this weekend.The one-day event on Saturday at the Phoenix Convention Center will offer Valley residents the chance to buy, sell and trade a diverse variety of kicks and apparel. More than 400 vendors will be set up at Get Sole, which runs from noon until 6 p.m.The convention is described by Get Sole co-founder Jonathan DiModica as the “Coachella of sneakers.” It will also feature live performances, contests, special giveaways of shoes and apparel, sales retail drops and appearances by local athletes and recording artists.What else is planned for Get Sole? Check out the following guide to the convention with everything local sneakerheads should know.Got Sole is on Saturday, May 11. The hours are from noon to 6 p.m.The event will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center, 100 N. Third St.Tickets are available through etix.com . General admission is $25 in advance and $35 at the door and you are allowed to bring three pairs of sneakers into the event. VIP tickets are $35 in advance, with the option to bring up to five pairs of sneakers.Got Sole is an all-ages event.Valley Metro Rail is the easiest way to get to the Phoenix Convention Center. It's $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Stations are located along Washington and Jefferson streets within walking distance of the venue.Several downtown Phoenix parking options are located near the convention center. Cost is $20 to $100 per day. Click here for links to various lots and structures where you can reserve or pre-pay spots.Buy, sell and trade new and used sneakers and apparel with vendors and fellow convention attendees. No trading fees will be charged. Additionally, there will be special giveaways, retail releases, $1 auctions, surprises and more.According to Got Sole’s social media , more than 400 vendors will be at the Phoenix convention, including retailers like CoolKicksLA and Common Hype.Former Cleveland Browns quarterback and sneakerhead Johnny Manziel (a.k.a. "Johnny Football") will host Got Sole. Rapper and songwriter Trinidad James will appear at a pop-up for his Hommewrk sneaker brand and the Phoenix Suns will have a booth with appearances by players. YouTubers and influences like Qias Omar, JumperMan Kris and Slobby Robby will also be at the convention.Vendors will provide giveaways of free products, sneakers and apparel. Got Sole’s organizers will be giving away a $500 to $600 pair of sneakers at the end of the convention. Attendees can also score tickets to 21 Savage’s concert on Saturday night at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre from members of his label, including rappers Yung Sinn, Real Recognize Rio, Big Bratt and 1504 Mutebaby.