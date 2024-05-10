Your guide to Got Sole sneaker convention in Phoenix: Tickets, giveaways and more

The one-day event on Saturday at the Phoenix Convention Center will offer Valley residents the chance to buy, sell and trade a diverse variety of kicks and apparel. More than 400 vendors will be set up at Get Sole, which runs from noon until 6 p.m.
The convention is described by Get Sole co-founder Jonathan DiModica as the “Coachella of sneakers.” It will also feature live performances, contests, special giveaways of shoes and apparel, sales retail drops and appearances by local athletes and recording artists.
What else is planned for Get Sole? Check out the following guide to the convention with everything local sneakerheads should know.