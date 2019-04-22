For Earth Day, a Sampling of Phoenix Businesses Gone Green

While Earth Day only comes once a year, on April 22, some local businesses make saving the planet a year-round job.

Every year, the city of Phoenix releases a list of businesses that are making smart choices for the environment and rank them based on their level of sustainability. Businesses can earn either a green, gold, or platinum certification depending on the number of environmentally friendly actions they take. The grading criteria ranges from implementing a paperless policy to using LED light bulbs. Check out some of the top businesses that made the list in honor of Earth Day.

The Breadfruit & Rum Bar

108 East Pierce Street #2051

Support the local agriculture business while devouring sustainable seafood dishes at The Breadfruit & Rum Bar. The restaurant practices recycling and composting while serving up rum cocktails. They are also certified zero waste and are a part of the James Beard Smart Catch sustainable seafood program.

Organic Hair Lab

1325 Grand Avenue, #2

Whether you’re looking for a quick trim or want a full-color service, Organic Hair Lab offers a wide variety of treatments that also don’t harm the planet. The salon boasts a zero-waste environment and uses only Energy Star Certified dryers, light bulbs, and shower heads. All of its hair care products are animal-friendly, meaning that they are not tested on animals.

EXPAND One half of El Charro's vibrant interior. Chris Malloy



El Charro Hipster Bar & Cafe 1325 Grand Avenue, #4

Mexican food and live music collide for a colorful, multisensory experience at El Charro Hipster Bar & Cafe. Sip on responsibly sourced coffee while taking in local art pieces. All containers and utensils are 100 percent compostable, meaning that your leftover boxes aren’t sticking around for hundreds of years.

Wine Glass Bar Sawmill

4048 East Air Lane

Don’t let the word wine fool you. Wine Glass Bar Sawmill is a sawmill and the company is in the business of saving trees. Family members Rex Condie and LaVor Smith rescue trees meant for the landfill and transform them into one-of-a-kind furniture pieces or whatever the customer wants. People can drop off their fallen/cut-down trees or schedule a pickup time.

Recycled City Compost Service

Wanted to start a compost but have no idea where to begin? Recycled City Compost Service takes the mystery out of composting and makes it simple to go green. The program gives participants a composting bin along with all the necessities to start. Representatives will pick up the bins when they are filled and either donate the soil to a community farm/garden or bring it back to you.

EXPAND Crescent Ballroom has a place to hang out outdoors during the cooler hours of the day. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue

In addition to hosting concerts and festivals, the Crescent Ballroom also has a sustainability streak. Their main goal is to focus on waste diversion, which includes activities like recycling and composting. Next time you’re jamming out the latest band while chowing down on food at the lounge, know that your trash isn’t going to the landfill.

A-1 Shredding

2224 West Desert Cove Avenue #208

Spring cleaning can leave people with hundreds of paper documents and nowhere to put them. Instead of recycling the sensitive documents in the recycle bin, drop them off at A-1 Shredding to have them sustainably disposed of. After they shred your documents, they recycle all the paper. This saves space in landfills and reduces energy consumption.