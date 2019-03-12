Everything You Need to Know About Art Detour 2019 in Phoenix

It's been more than three decades since the Art Detour event designed to showcase the Phoenix arts scene took shape. Now Art Detour 31 is upon us, which means it's time to clear your calendars and go all in on art.

Art Detour comprises a collection of events that people can pick and choose from, depending on their interests. It kicks off Thursday, March 14, and runs through Monday, March 18. Most, but not all, of the events are free.

It's organized by Artlink, a nonprofit focused on connecting artists, businesses, and community members. That’s why the Art Detour map and schedule include small business, retail and dining offerings, in addition to visual and performing arts venues.

EXPAND Check out this new Fortoul Brothers mural while you're in Roosevelt Row for Art Detour. Lynn Trimble

If it's been awhile since you've explored the downtown Phoenix arts scene, you'll spot plenty of changes.

Artists including Doug Bale, Sky Black, Lalo Cota, and the Fortoul Brothers have painted new murals since Art Detour 2018. There's a new sculpture shaped like a giant dress form outside monOrchid, a Roosevelt Row staple Wayne Rainey recently sold to True North Studio. And Kristin Wesley is about to make her 100th Friendly Flower sculpture on Grand Avenue.

New art venues have popped up, too. Phoenix Film Revival, Bud's on Grand, Snood City Neon, and other creative spaces opened along Grand Avenue in recent months. And a redevelopment project called The Armory is now home to several creatives, including [nueBOX] and a multimedia hacker team called the Maker Twins.

While you're out and about, take note of several areas where developments are in the works, so you'll have the "before" pictures in mind as new urban landscapes unfold.

Greenwood Brewery hopes to break ground near Eye Lounge by year's end. Artist housing created with Airstreams could be taking shape near the Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street light rail station. And the Santa Fe-based arts collective Meow Wolf plans to open its first hotel and arts venue combination on Third Street south of Roosevelt, although that project will be several years in the making.

EXPAND Exploring last year's Mutant Piñata Show at Weird Garden. Lynn Trimble

Here’s everything you need to know about Art Detour 2019 – including basic logistics, must-see exhibitions, and other happenings.

When: Art Detour 31 launches with a gala on Thursday, March 14. From Friday, March 15, to Sunday, March 17, the focus is on art venues like galleries and artist studios. There’s also a symposium happening on Monday, March 18.

Where: Art Detour organizers have designated four downtown Phoenix art districts where most of the exhibits and events are taking place, including the Central Arts District, Historic Grand Avenue, Roosevelt Row, and the Warehouse District. But plenty of creative activity happens off the beaten path, so keep an eye out for happenings in other areas, too.

Pricing: Most, but not all, events are free. Even so, you’ll want to bring money for food, drinks, and art. Most galleries will have work for sale, in a wide variety of styles and price points. It's a good opportunity to start or enhance your art collection, or buy gifts for upcoming special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

Getting around: You’ll find low-cost rental Grid Bikes around downtown Phoenix. If you’re going to Roosevelt Row, the closest Valley Metro light rail stop is Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Trolleys won’t be circulating around Art Detour locations, but Artlink is using trolleys for its studio tours.

Parking: Be prepared to park by having coins and a credit card handy. Also, consider putting the ParkMobile app on your phone, to help you pay at downtown meters that use the ParkMobile system. Find information on parking options, including lot locations and parking fees, on the website for Downtown Phoenix Inc.

EXPAND Getting a peek inside Jeff Slim's studio. Lynn Trimble

Weather: Temperatures are predicted to range from a high of 65 on Thursday, gradually rising to a high of 81 on Monday. Lows will be in the 50s, so bring an extra layer of clothing to add in the evening if you’re going to start early and stay late.

Food and drink: Art Detour is a great excuse to check out local food, coffee, and cocktail options, but also keep an eye out for the occasional food truck. If you need help picking dining or drink options, see the Phoenix New Times food section.

Wear: Comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, and casual attire. Hats and sunglasses also will come in handy. If you want to rock some fresh T-shirts for Art Detour, head to MADE Boutique, Phoenix General, Practical Art, or other small businesses that carry clothing with designs by local artists.

Bring: A water bottle, phone charger, and tip money (for baristas, street musicians, pedicabs, and such). You’ll need cash for some events, as well.

Information tables: Look for the Art Detour information table at a different location Friday through Sunday. On Friday, March 15, it will be set up from 6 to 10 p.m. on the northeast corner of Roosevelt and Second streets. On Saturday, March 16, it will be set up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of Bragg’s Pie Factory at 1301 Grand Avenue. On Sunday, March 17, it will be set up from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of Bentley Projects at 215 East Grant Street.

Now that you've got the basics, you can start planning the specifics of your Art Detour experience. To simplify the process, we've put together a roundup of highlights — organized by category, from murals to studio tours.

EXPAND Antoinette Cauley is doing a solo exhibition at monOrchid. Lynn Trimble

Must-See Exhibitions

You’ll find dozens of exhibitions happening during Art Detour, including these shows that should make your must-see list. Some have related artist talks or performances, which we’ve noted for your convenience. Nearly all these art shows are free, and many have additional days/hours beyond the ones we've highlighted below.

Chocolate Factory Show

The Chocolate Factory

1105 Grand Avenue

Friday, March 15, 6 to 10 p.m.

Hector Ruiz is opening his art studio and exhibition space, where you can also see an iconic El Mac mural. Ruiz will be showing pieces from his collection, created by artists based in Arizona and around the globe. The multimedia artist will also be showing some of his own new and recent works.

"In the Blink of an Eye"

Eye Lounge

419 East Roosevelt Street

Friday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Eye Lounge artists are presenting works that provide insight into their art practices, including ideas, materials, and techniques. Featured artists include Samantha Lyn Aasen, Kit Abate, Kat Davis, Gina DeGideo, Mikey Foster Estes, Tess Mosko Scherer, Brianna Noble, Elizabeth Odiorne, Cyd Peroni, and Kim Sweet.

"Everyday Sacred"

Modified Arts

407 East Roosevelt Street

Friday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Jeff Chabot curated this exhibition of works by Douglas Miles, which features black-and-white photographs that challenge stereotypes of Native Americans and Native culture. Miles is also creating a site-specific artwork that reflects his interest in appreciating everyday "beauty, conflict, and mystery."

EXPAND Janel Garza and JB Snyder hanging out at Grand ArtHaus. Lynn Trimble

"My Favorite Things"

Sisao Gallery

1501 North Grand Avenue

Friday, March 15, 6 to 10 p.m.

Gallerist and curator Laura Dragon will be presenting artworks by more than two dozen artists she has worked with through the years, including Amanda Adkins, Tato Caraveo, Timothy Chapman, Pete Deise, Aileen Frick, Joe Holdren, Travis Ivey, Denise Kilmer, Patricia Sannit, and Cindy Schnackel.

"Like a _______"

ASU Step Gallery

605 East Grant Street

Friday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

For her MFA thesis exhibition, Lena Klett will be playing with representations of physical space, while exploring the ways people see and interact with their environments.

"Ain't Nobody Prayin' For Me"

monOrchid

214 East Roosevelt Street

Friday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Antoinette Cauley will be showing 20 or so paintings that reflect her interest in rap music, but also explore the issues of trauma, identity, and girls growing up too quickly,

EXPAND Popping into Bill Dambrova and Amanda Adkins' studio inside Bragg's Pie Factory. Lynn Trimble

“Hatsubon”

ASU Northlight Gallery

605 East Grant Street

Saturday, March 16, noon to 5 p.m.

See work by Tomiko Jones, who uses ceramics, sculpture, photography, video, and installation art to explore Japanese traditions surrounding the experience of death. Jones will host a tea at 3 p.m., followed by a gallery talk and exhibition tour.

"Pedal to the Metal"

CityScape

1 West Washington

Saturday, March 16, 5 to 7 p.m.

Megaphone PHX has put together an exhibition of bike-inspired artworks, featuring work by more than a dozen artists — including Andy Brown, Clyde, Kenosha Drucker, Lalo Cota, Francisco Garcia, Lauren Lee, and Brianna Voron.

"Color Spectrum"

Bentley Gallery

215 East Grant Street

Sunday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

See two- and three-dimensional works exploring color's possibilities, created by artists working in media that include fluorescent lights, mirrors, and acrylic paint. Featured artists include Chul Hyun Ahn, Dion Johnson, and Eric Zammitt. The gallery will also be showing works by Travis Rice in its project room.

EXPAND Watching Michael Loren Diaz work during a previous open studio day at Grant Street Studios. Lynn Trimble

Studio Tours

Three guided studio tours are happening during Art Detour, but you’ll need reservations to participate. Every tour includes four stops, and tours travel by trolley. The tour on Friday, March 15, leaves monOrchid, 214 East Roosevelt Street, at 5:15 p.m. The tour on Saturday, March 16, leaves El Charro Hipster Lounge, 1325 Grand Avenue, at 12:45 p.m. The tour on Sunday, March 17, leaves Bentley Gallery, 215 East Grant Street, at 12:45 p.m. Studio stops vary by day. Participating artists include Alexandra Bowers, Bill Dambrova, Harold Lohner, Marilyn Szabo, and many more. Tickets are $15 per tour.

Open Studios

Grant Street Studios

605 East Grant Street

Friday, March 15, Noon to 5 p.m.

See studio spaces for dozens of ASU art students working in ceramics, drawing, painting, photography, and other media. While you’re there, check out student exhibits and demonstrations.

The Armory

1614 West Roosevelt Street

Friday, March 15, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Check out studios for several artists based at The Armory, including Rigo Flores, Jason Hugger, Miguel Ibarra, Aimee Ollinger, Azalea Rodriguez, and Papay Solomon.

EXPAND Jamie Korb popped into Yuko Yabuki's studio during Art Detour 2018. Lynn Trimble

Grand ArtHaus

1501 Grand Avenue

Friday, March 15, 7 to 10 p.m.

Explore studio spaces for artists Vern Begay, Christina Carmel, Emily Denne, Robert Gentile, James Hack, Michelle Hill, Chris Newpher, and Michael Viglietta.

Studio 6 at the Artery

625 East Indian School Road

Friday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Check out studio spaces for six artists, who will be doing demonstrations and talking with visitors about their work.

Heather Freitas

1001 North Third Avenue #7

Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Go behind the scenes at Heather Freitas' studio, where you can see her making work and check out her latest pieces.

Grant Street Studios

605 East Grant Street

Sunday, March 17, Noon to 6 p.m.

Explore studios for ASU School of Art graduate students, and see a group exhibition of their work. Several artists will be on hand to discuss their work, and do demonstrations.

Garfield Galleria

316 West McDowell Road

Sunday, March 17, Noon to 5 p.m.

Go behind the scenes in various artist studios, and see a group exhibition with works by Benjam. Andy Celis, Nyla Lee, Sarah Warner, and additional artists.

EXPAND Watching Edgar Fernandez paint during last year's Oak Street Alley Mural Festival. Lynn Trimble

Murals

Oak Street Alley Mural Festival

1400 block of East Oak Street

Saturday, March 16, Noon to 8 p.m.

Stop by the Oak Street Alley, where more than a dozen artists will be live-painting murals. Participating artists include Andy Brown, Angel Diaz, Pablo Luna, Thomas "Breeze" Marcus, Lucina Yrene, and others. The festival also features a community mural, food trucks, live music, and children’s activities. Look for the drum circle at noon, open mic at 3 p.m., and Jerusafunk performance at 7 p.m.

Live Painting

Live painting will be happening in all sorts of settings during Art Detour, from restaurant patio to art gallery. Here's a sampling of live painting options to help you get started.

Paz Cantina

330 East Roosevelt Street

Friday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Exposed Studio & Gallery

4225 North Seventh Avenue

Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Found:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue

Saturday, March 16, noon to 3 p.m.





EXPAND Letterpress love at Hazel & Violet on Grand Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Fashion

On Central

CityScape

1 West Washington Street

Saturday, March 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

See works by Phoenix-based fashion designers and trendsetters during this runway show and gathering of local creatives. Head over between noon and 6 p.m. to explore pop-up shops, art displays, and live performance. Tickets start at $25.

Fashionista Provocateur

Alwun House

1204 East Roosevelt Street

Saturday, March 16, 8 and 9 p.m.

During the closing reception for its Exotic Art Show, which runs from 7 to 11:30 p.m., Alwun House is presenting live music and performance. A runway fashion show featuring lingerie and exotic fare happens at 8 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance, or $15 at the door. VIP seating for the runway show is $25.

EXPAND Bassim Al-Shaker teaches a painting class in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Classes

Roosevelt Row Academy

Roosevelt and Third Street

Friday, March 15, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Try creative classes happening near the Shadow Play art installation. Dina Murphy will teach acrylic painting at 5:30 p.m. Amy Guerrero will teach weaving at 6:45 p.m. Ashley Burns and Dana Arbel will teach yoga at 8 p.m. Space is limited, so register online ahead of time.

Art-Infused Yoga

Elevate Yoga + Wellness

1001 North Third Avenue

Friday, March 15, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m.

Make art with your body during this class combining yoga and art therapy. The class costs $25 in advance ($35 at the door).

EXPAND Stop by the new Snood City neon shop while you're on Grand Avenue. Lynn Trimble

Nightlife

Art d’Core Gala

Warehouse215 at Bentley Projects

215 East Grant Street

Thursday, March 14, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Artlink presents a single-night exhibition pairing established and emerging Arizona-based artists, as part of its Art d’Core Gala. Tickets are $20 each ($35/pair) in advance, or $25 each ($45/pair) at the door. There’s also a VIP ticket for $75, which gets you into the art show at 5:30 p.m. The VIP experience includes complimentary drinks and hors d’oeuvres, and a dance performance choreographed by Liliana Gomez and Nicole Olson.

Conception Art Show

Unexpected Art

734 West Polk Street

Saturday, March 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

See works by dozens of artists working in digital arts, painting, photography, and other media. The evening includes music with DJ Marcus, light appetizers, cash bar, and raffle. A portion of the proceeds benefit Free Arts of Arizona. Tickets are $20.

Symposium

Creative City

Singer Hall, Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

Monday, March 19, 5 to 8 p.m.

Join artists and arts professionals for a community discussion on creating artist opportunities, creative partnerships, and arts-rich urban environments. Participants include Antoinette Cauley, Estrella Esquilin, Jane Goat, Mitch Menchaca, and Lisa Sette. Tickets are $15.

EXPAND This Ray Fink painting is one of many you'll spot at Burton Barr Central Library. Lynn Trimble

More Happenings



Interactive Printmaking

Xico Shipping Container Galleries

425 East Roosevelt Street

Friday, March 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Make your own print using various techniques, with help from Xico artists.

Art & Architecture Tour

Burton Barr Central Library

1221 North Central Avenue

Saturday, March 16 , 11 a.m. to noon

Explore art offerings at the flagship branch for Phoenix Public Library, which includes work by Shonto Begay, Ray Fink, Merrill Mahaffey, Ed Mell, Fritz Scholder, Paolo Soleri, and John Waddell. The tour also includes information on library architecture by Will Bruder and DWL Architects.

EXPAND Exploring Idakatherine Graver's artwork inside The Studios at Bentley Projects. Lynn Trimble

Mutant Piñata Workshop

Weird Garden

1008 North 15th Avenue

Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See piñata-style artworks created by artists and community members, then make your own piñata to add to the mix. Supplies will be provided, but you can also bring your own materials.

Letterpress Printing

Hazel & Violet Letterpress

1301 Grand Avenue

Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Try printing different projects with the Hazel & Violet team – including hang tags (noon), posters (1 p.m.), and coasters (2 p.m.). Show up at 3 p.m. to print an art-themed fan, or 4 p.m. to print “f*ck” on almost anything you want.

Art Detour 31 runs from Thursday, March 14, to Monday, March 18. Find additional details at artdetour.com.