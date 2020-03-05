Here's Your Guide to March First Friday in Metro Phoenix

You can dip in and out of First Friday offerings at places ranging from the Japanese Friendship Garden to the Hazel and Violet letterpress shop on Grand Avenue. If you’re looking for fresh art shows, check out this roundup of local exhibits.
Our First Friday guide is organized by area to help you see more art in less time and includes the shows that should make your “must-see” list. There’s even a sampling of other art openings taking place between now and Third Friday.
Must-See Exhibits
Northlight Gallery
605 East Grant Street
Explore the ways various artists interpret the human ecosystem during the Anthropocene age with this exhibit at Northlight Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library
1221 North Central Avenue
See works by Jeff Falk, who puts a fresh twist on iconic images by creating combinations that “change the familiar meanings and open up new interpretations.” The opening reception at Central Gallery runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and includes live music.
Sisao Gallery
1501 Grand Avenue
You’ve likely seen Andy Brown’s murals filled with concentric lines around downtown Phoenix. Now, you can see works that reflect both his world travels and the desert he calls home. First Friday hours at Sisao Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.
ASU Step Gallery
605 East Grant Street
See sculptural forms created by artist Marcela Erives using materials such as fiberglass, resin, foam insulation, and automotive paint. First Friday hours at ASU Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.
Grand Avenue
Five15 Arts at Chartreuse
1301 Grand Avenue
See how 12 members of the Five15 Arts collective interpret the color and theme of the gallery they call home during the opening reception happening First Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
Explore works by more than 30 artists who’ve been featured at {9} The Gallery during the last two years. First Friday hours are 5 to 10 p.m.
11th Monk3y Industries
1022 Grand Avenue
Head to 11th Monk3y Industries to see works filled with smiles created by resident artist Marissa Hall Valdez. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Roosevelt Row
FOUND:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
Get a first look at how FOUND:RE Phoenix is changing up its art program with this group exhibition that features works by more than a dozen local artists. First Friday hours at FOUND:RE Phoenix are 6 to 10 p.m.
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North First Avenue
Explore work by artists in the Phoenix Fridas collective at Fair Trade Cafe, where First Friday hours are 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
More Art Shows
Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery
222 East Monroe
Head to the Art Gallery inside Herberger Theater Center to see works by 30 artists celebrating the 100-year-anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The First Friday opening runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Exposed Studio and Gallery
4225 North Seventh Avenue
Exposed Studio and Gallery will be showing mixed media robot sculptures by Jordan Thomas, plus works by San Diego artist Alex Arshansky. First Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m.
Hosh Gallery
1738 East McDowell Road
See new works by Jeff Slim at Hosh Gallery inside Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, where you can also enjoy live performances by An Illustrated Mess, Future Blunt, Apetight,Cody, Cody Blackwater, and Pines of Torrey. First Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m.
More Creative Options
Alwun House
1201 East Roosevelt Street
The GasLight Circus is performing clowning for all ages during The Ringmaster's Apprentice show that runs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Alwun House. Tickets are $10, plus fees.
The Hive
222 North 16th Street
Make your way to The Hive if you want to spend some time making zines with provided art supplies while you enjoy local art and community. First Friday hours are 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue
Mynx De Milo is hosting an evening of local drag performance at Phoenix Art Museum, where First Friday admission is by voluntary donation. Event hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
More March Openings
Sagrado Galleria
6437 South Central Avenue
Sagrado Galleria presents works by youth artists and arts educators, as well as 12 custom Vans shoe designs by young creatives, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
The Mood Room
3121 North Third Avenue
Artlink is presenting a group exhibition in its new arts space at Park Central Mall. The opening takes place from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.
Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue
See new works by Daniel Funkhouser during the artist reception happening at Practical Art from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
