Here's Your Guide to March First Friday in Metro Phoenix

You can dip in and out of First Friday offerings at places ranging from the Japanese Friendship Garden to the Hazel and Violet letterpress shop on Grand Avenue. If you’re looking for fresh art shows, check out this roundup of local exhibits.

Our First Friday guide is organized by area to help you see more art in less time and includes the shows that should make your “must-see” list. There’s even a sampling of other art openings taking place between now and Third Friday.

EXPAND Look for Ashley Czajkowski's work at Northlight Gallery . Lynn Trimble

Must-See Exhibits

‘Habitat’

Northlight Gallery

605 East Grant Street

Explore the ways various artists interpret the human ecosystem during the Anthropocene age with this exhibit at Northlight Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

‘Déja Vu View’

Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library

1221 North Central Avenue

See works by Jeff Falk, who puts a fresh twist on iconic images by creating combinations that “change the familiar meanings and open up new interpretations.” The opening reception at Central Gallery runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and includes live music.

‘Eye Level’

Sisao Gallery

1501 Grand Avenue

You’ve likely seen Andy Brown’s murals filled with concentric lines around downtown Phoenix. Now, you can see works that reflect both his world travels and the desert he calls home. First Friday hours at Sisao Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.

‘Hermosa Beleza’

ASU Step Gallery

605 East Grant Street

See sculptural forms created by artist Marcela Erives using materials such as fiberglass, resin, foam insulation, and automotive paint. First Friday hours at ASU Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.

EXPAND Explore all things Chartreuse with Five15 Arts. Five15 Arts

Grand Avenue

'Chartreuse at Chartreuse'

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse

1301 Grand Avenue

See how 12 members of the Five15 Arts collective interpret the color and theme of the gallery they call home during the opening reception happening First Friday from 6 to 10 p.m.

'The Master Collection'

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

Explore works by more than 30 artists who’ve been featured at {9} The Gallery during the last two years. First Friday hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

‘Smile Now, Smile Later’

11th Monk3y Industries

1022 Grand Avenue

Head to 11th Monk3y Industries to see works filled with smiles created by resident artist Marissa Hall Valdez. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

Roosevelt Row

‘Geometric Elegance’

FOUND:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue



Get a first look at how FOUND:RE Phoenix is changing up its art program with this group exhibition that features works by more than a dozen local artists. First Friday hours at FOUND:RE Phoenix are 6 to 10 p.m.

'Mes de Las Mujeres'

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North First Avenue

Explore work by artists in the Phoenix Fridas collective at Fair Trade Cafe, where First Friday hours are 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

EXPAND Look for Lucretia Torva's work at Herberger Theater Center. Lucretia Torva

More Art Shows

‘In Celebration of Women’

Herberger Theater Center Art Gallery

222 East Monroe

Head to the Art Gallery inside Herberger Theater Center to see works by 30 artists celebrating the 100-year-anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The First Friday opening runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Jordan Thomas and Alex Arshansky

Exposed Studio and Gallery

4225 North Seventh Avenue

Exposed Studio and Gallery will be showing mixed media robot sculptures by Jordan Thomas, plus works by San Diego artist Alex Arshansky. First Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m.

Ardoous Quest

Hosh Gallery

1738 East McDowell Road



See new works by Jeff Slim at Hosh Gallery inside Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, where you can also enjoy live performances by An Illustrated Mess, Future Blunt, Apetight,Cody, Cody Blackwater, and Pines of Torrey. First Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m.

They'll be clowning around over at Alwun House. GasLight Circus

More Creative Options

The Gaslight Circus

Alwun House

1201 East Roosevelt Street

The GasLight Circus is performing clowning for all ages during The Ringmaster's Apprentice show that runs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Alwun House. Tickets are $10, plus fees.

Zine Night

The Hive

222 North 16th Street

Make your way to The Hive if you want to spend some time making zines with provided art supplies while you enjoy local art and community. First Friday hours are 7 to 9:30 p.m.

PhxArt Drag Race

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

Mynx De Milo is hosting an evening of local drag performance at Phoenix Art Museum, where First Friday admission is by voluntary donation. Event hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Look for Martin Moreno's hummingbird mural at the Sagrado Galleria. Lynn Trimble

More March Openings

'Forever Rising'

Sagrado Galleria

6437 South Central Avenue

Sagrado Galleria presents works by youth artists and arts educators, as well as 12 custom Vans shoe designs by young creatives, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

'We Got It All Wrong'

The Mood Room

3121 North Third Avenue

Artlink is presenting a group exhibition in its new arts space at Park Central Mall. The opening takes place from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.

'Digital Dust'

Practical Art

5070 North Central Avenue

See new works by Daniel Funkhouser during the artist reception happening at Practical Art from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 13.