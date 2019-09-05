 


    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
David Bessent painted this mural during the Lost Lake Festival in 2017.EXPAND
Lynn Trimble

Here's Your Guide to September First Friday in Phoenix

Lynn Trimble | September 5, 2019 | 7:30am
AA

First Friday offerings are looking especially eclectic this month, with creatives presenting not only visual and sound art and but also dance.

For those who mourned the murder of two artists in Roosevelt Row last fall, this Friday will be the first opportunity to see a solo exhibition featuring a significant body of work created by slain artist David Bessent.

The lineup also includes exhibits addressing social justice issues, from immigrant to LGBTQ rights. Take time now to review your many options so you won’t miss the exhibits and experiences that pique your interest.

Explore art by immigrants facing deportation at Practical Art.EXPAND
Practical Art

Must-See Exhibits

“David Bessent: A Life of Art Cut Short By Violence”


Gallery 119
119 South 11th Avenue

Celebrate the life and works of David Bessent, one of two creatives murdered last October in Roosevelt Row, and learn more about the David Bessent Foundation. The foundation will work to create a catalog of Bessent’s artworks and provide support to emerging artists. The opening reception at Gallery 119 runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on First Friday.

“Survive, Resist, Create”


Practical Art
5070 North Central Avenue

The Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project has partnered with Practical Art to present an exhibition of artworks created by immigrants facing deportation. First Friday’s artist reception happens between 7 and 9 p.m.

“Phoenix Pride Art Show”


Exposed Studio & Gallery
4225 North Seventh Avenue

Head to Exposed Studio & Gallery to check out a group show organized by Phoenix Pride, which includes artists working in several different mediums. First Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m.

Look for Ryan Carey's work at Unexpected Art.
Ryan Carey

Grand Avenue

“Breath Before Brush”


Unexpected Art
734 West Polk Street

Ryan J. Carey will be showing about 30 new paintings created using his breath, as well as filling a full wall with artworks created using just a single breath. He’ll also be demonstrating his technique during the First Friday reception at Unexpected Art, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m.

“Mark Vinci: Unit Control”


{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue

Collage artist and painter Mark Vinci will be showing works that reflect his interest in pop culture, commercial media’s cultural saturation, and the endless stream of visual stimuli in contemporary culture. His opening reception at {9} The Gallery happens from 6 to 10 p.m.

Abe Zucca


Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue

For a show he’s calling “Sex Drugs Celebrity Rainforest Immigration Mass Shootings,” Abe Zucca will be showing “abstractions in the painted medium.” He’ll be on hand for the reception, which could make for some interesting conversations about how he chooses the titles for his exhibitions. First Friday hours at Abe Zucca Gallery are 7 to 11 p.m.

“Nature/Nuture”


Five15 Arts at Chartreuse
1301 Grand Avenue

Five15 Arts collective member Wendy Willis invited fellow printmaker Kimberley Boege to show works with her for the new “Nature/Nurture: Collaborations in Printmaking” exhibition at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

“The Artworks of Carol Roque”


Sisao Gallery
1501 North Grand Avenue

Sisao Gallery is showing works by self-taught oil painter Carol Roque, who paints primarily imaginary characters with oddities that exude whimsy and charm. First Friday hours at the gallery located inside Oasis on Grand are 6 to 9 p.m.

Look for music-inspired artworks at Found:RE Phoenix.EXPAND
Found:RE Phoenix

Central Corridor

“Pick and Play”


Found:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue

See works by two artists who are heavily influenced by music. David Lizanetz will be showing nine pieces that reflect his experimental approach to materials. Mark Mayz will be showing works that reflect his passions for music and sports. First Friday hours at Found:RE Phoenix are 6 to 10 p.m.

“PieceWork”


The Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library
1221 North Central Avenue

The Gallery at Burton Barr Central Libraryis showing works by two artists who find intriguing connections between objects and invite viewers to consider alternative perspectives. The opening reception for “PieceWork: Artwork by Bob Allen and Dawn Conry,” which also includes electronic music, takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on First Friday.

"Ahau"


Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North First Avenue

See works by Edgar Fernandez, which are meant to exude energy and emotion. The titles are meant to convey the artist's affirmations for people who connect with his style. First Friday hours at Fair Trade Cafe are 6 to 10 p.m.

Explore Josua Haunschild's photography at Northlight Gallery.EXPAND
Northlight Gallery

Warehouse District

“Sculpting Science”


ASU Step Gallery
605 East Grant Street

See drawings and sculptures inspired by microscopic forms that humans can’t see without using magnification. They’re part of the “Sculpting Science: A Provocative Fusion of Science and Art” exhibit at ASU Step Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

“Empire of Salt”


Northlight Gallery
605 East Grant Street

Graduate student Joshua Haunschild is showing landscape and still-life photographs that prompt reflection on the interdependence of people and the environment, while heightening awareness of the changes wrought by climate change. First Friday hours at Northlight Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m.

Work by Bob Martin previously exhibited at ASU Gammage.EXPAND
Lynn Trimble

Roosevelt Row

“Faces of the World”


Olney Gallery
100 West Roosevelt Street

Three artists with different inspirations are showing work at Olney Gallery, which is located inside Trinity Cathedral. It’s a chance to explore ceramics by Deborah Hodder, paintings by Bob Martin, and photographs by Gina Santi. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Gallery Moving Sale


Eye Lounge
419 East Roosevelt Street

Members of the Eye Lounge artist collective are getting ready for renovations to the building that houses their gallery by holding an art sale, which will include works in various mediums, including painting and photography. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

'Secret Dimensions'


Alwun House
1204 East Roosevelt Street

Explore works by Sean T French and Steve Brudniak at Alwun House, where First Friday hours are 7 to 11 p.m. French creates sculptures influenced by historical armor, and Brudniak used found objects to create pieces that reflect “the greatest secrets or deepest horrors we all share.”

Explore AO Scott's work at Herberger Theater Center.
Northlight Gallery

Art + Performance

'The Continuity of Art'


Heard Museum
2301 North Central Avenue

The Heard Museum is presenting an evening with Diné artists Jeff Slim and Deon Mitchell, who will be doing demonstrations during First Friday when museum admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m. The lineup also includes DJ Reflekshin.

'Breach'

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

Choreographer and dancer Nicole Olson is premiering a new dance work created in collaboration with artists Mark Hughes and Francisco Flores. Between performances in the Phoenix Art Museum Great Hall, which happen at 7 and 8 p.m., audience members can participate in creating a portion of the experience. From 6 to 9 p.m. Sound Art Arizona creatives Chris Piraino and Tony Obr will be presenting a spatial sound installation inside the Orientation Gallery.

Marlena Robbins


Hosh Gallery
1738 East McDowell Road

Hosh Gallery, which is located inside Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, is showing artwork by Diné artist Marlena Robbins. Also, expect music by The Crate Creepers and Cody Blackwater.

“Collaboration: Connecting People with Nature”


Herberger Theater Center
222 East Monroe Street

Head to the art gallery at Herberger Theater Center to see works with a nature theme created by several different artists. The First Friday reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. also includes music by Nick Heward.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

