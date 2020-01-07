Hey, Creatives! Check Out These Fresh 2020 Calls for Art in Metro Phoenix

You're in luck if you're a metro Phoenix creative who's resolved to get your work out there in 2020. We've found plenty of fresh artist opportunities to help you keep that New Year’s resolution to boost your artistic accomplishments this year, from dance company auditions to calls for mural art.

The Vagina Monologues Auditions

Audition Date: Saturday, January 11

Phoenix Center for the Arts is holding auditions for The Vagina Monologues, which will be performed in English and Spanish as part of the global V-Day movement dedicated to ending violence against women and girls.

Checking out the detail in a Lauren Lee mural for Fry's. Lynn Trimble

Fry's Store Mural Deadline: Tuesday, January 14

West Valley Arts Council is commissioning a mural in partnership with Fry’s Food Stores, which will be created for a new Fry’s store in Buckeye. The mural will be painted on panels to be installed on an interior wall measuring about 24 feet wide and 8 feet high. The mural’s design should reflect the Buckeye community. The selected artist will receive a $10,000 commission.

Sports-Themed Exhibit Deadline: Friday, January 17

West Valley Arts Council is looking for 2-D and 3-D artworks for a sports-themed exhibition that will run from January 27 to April 23 inside Surprise City Hall.

'Interpretations V' Exhibit Deadline: Sunday, January 19

WHAM Art Center is seeking 2-D and 3-D works by Arizona artists to feature in its “Interpretations V” exhibit taking place from March 3 to 28.

'Emerge 2020' Exhibit Deadline: Wednesday, January 22

Art Intersection is seeking applications for its annual exhibition of student photographic works. Arizona high school, community college, art school, and university students can submit their art for consideration.

Exotic Art Show Deadline: Friday, January 24



Alwun House is looking for artworks to feature in its "Exotic Art Show," which runs from February 14 to March 21. The exhibition theme is "Beyond the Ordinary," and the gallery is looking for works ranging from surreal fantasy to taboo erotica.

Drinkwater Gateway Deadline: Friday, January 31

Scottsdale Public Art is accepting applications from artists for public art to be completed at Scottsdale Civic Center Mall. Several types of art, including light art and mural art, will be considered.

EXPAND Throwback to Safwat Saleem's exhibit at Vision Gallery, which will be accepting new exhibition proposals in January 2020. Lynn Trimble

Upcoming Exhibitions Deadline: Thursday, February 13

Vision Gallery in Chandler accepts exhibition proposals each January and June for both Vision Gallery and The Gallery at Chandler Center for the Arts. Individuals and groups can apply, but the gallery prefers to see proposals for small group shows featuring two to four artists working in diverse mediums around a common exhibition theme.

Sticker Drop 5 Deadline: Thursday, February 13

James B. Hunt, who creates art using the name NXOEED, is one of several artists presenting a sticker drop on February 15. Artists and other community members are invited to submit designs for the event.

'Light Sensitive' Exhibit Deadline: Wednesday, February 26

Art Intersection is accepting applications for its “Light Sensitive” exhibit, which is meant to celebrate “the art of creating handmade images using traditional photographic printmaking processes.”

EXPAND Ballet Arizona is holding auditions in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and New York. Ballet Arizona

Ballet Arizona Auditions Audition date: Sunday, March 1

Ballet Arizona is holding open auditions in three cities, including Phoenix. The company is seeking dancers of all ages for trainee, apprentice, and company positions — as well as studio company dancers under the age of 21. Dancers who are unable to audition in person can submit an audition video online. Phoenix auditions take place at Ballet Arizona.

Arizona Biennial 2020 Exhibit Deadline: Friday, March 6



Tucson Museum of Art is accepting submissions for the Arizona Biennial 2020, which will run from July 3 through September 20. Arizona artists over 18 years of age can submit works in any medium for consideration.

Arizona Artists Guild 2020 Statewide Exhibition Deadline: Friday, March 27

Arizona artists are invited to apply for the Arizona Artists Guild’s juried exhibition taking place from April 18 to May 22 at West Valley Art HQ. The jury panel includes Barbara Kemp Cowlin, Ann Morton, and Grant Vetter. Artists can submit work for consideration starting March 1.

EXPAND Work by Laura Cohen-Hogan previously exhibited at The Gallery at Herberger Theater Center. Lynn Trimble

'Art Tracks' Exhibit Deadline: Friday, April 3



Herberger Theater Center is accepting proposals for its “Art Tracks” exhibit that will run from December 4, 2020, to January 31, 2021. The exhibit is designed to showcase artists working on different tracks, using various mediums to convey diverse ideas.

'Vacation' Exhibit Deadline: Friday, April 24

Herberger Theater Center is looking for artists to feature in a vacation-themed exhibition that will run from February 5 to March 29.