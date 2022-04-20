Support Us

How to Watch the Phoenix Suns’ Playoff Games — Even If You’re a Cord-Cutter

April 20, 2022 7:19AM

Get your jerseys on Benjamin Leatherman
For the Phoenix Suns, this might finally be the year. After wiping the floor with most of the NBA throughout the 2021-22 season and winning 64 games (a franchise record), the boys in purple and orange are poised to make a run at their first world championship.

Led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, they’ve got the league's best record, home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, and motivation to spare (particularly after coming up short in last year’s NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks).

Right now, the Suns are tied 1-1 in their series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

If you’d like to watch along as the Suns attempt to win the NBA title that’s eluded the team for 54 years, we’ve put together a rundown of how to catch every single game — even if you’ve ditched cable.

What Networks or Channels Will Feature the Suns’ Playoff Games?

ABC, TNT, or ESPN will be broadcasting the playoffs with each network showing different games. (To wit: TNT and ESPN will tag-team broadcasting the first-round games between the Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.) You can also catch games on Bally Sports Arizona, which will be showing the opening rounds of the playoffs, or through NBA League Pass or NBA Television, both of which are available at an additional cost.

So If I’ve Got Cable Already, It’s No Sweat, Right?

Right. ABC is broadcast over the air for free via local affiliate ABC-15 (which means you just need a TV with a digital antenna) and pretty much every basic cable package will include ESPN, TNT, and Bally Sports Arizona.

What About NBA League Pass or NBA Television?

NBA League Pass starts at $6.99 a month. NBA Television typically requires purchasing one of the upper viewing tiers through your particular cable provider (Cox, for instance, requires a subscription to its “Contour TV Preferred Plus” plan, which is $110 per month).

Can I Stream the Games?

Yes. You can watch TNT, ESPN, or Bally Sports Arizona via their respective apps or websites if you’re already getting cable. Games on ABC can only be streamed through Hulu Live, which requires a subscription.

So What If I Don’t Have Cable?

Okay, this is where it gets a little more complicated. If you’re a cord-cutter who’d like to watch each game, we recommend signing up for Sling TV. Its “Sling Orange” option features both TNT and ESPN and will run you $35 per month and new subscribers can get a 50 percent discount off their first month. The service can also be streamed through its app and website.
click to enlarge Suns fans outside of Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix. - BENJAMIN LEATHERMAN
Suns fans outside of Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman

What Other Viewing Options Are Available?

Most local bars and watering holes, particularly sports bars, will have the games on, which gives you the added benefit of watching along with other rabid fans.

The Suns will put on a series of viewing events throughout this year’s playoffs. During home games at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, the team will have “Rally Beach” parties in the outdoor courtyard. All the action will be shown on a 20-foot-tall LED screen, DJs will perform, prizes will be given away, and food trucks and drink stations will be available. Admission is $10.

The arena will also host “Road Game Rallies” at Footprint Center when the Suns are playing on enemy turf. Various screens throughout the arena (including the Jumbotrons) and there will be pre-game and halftime entertainment. Tickets are $15 per person. More info is available here.

What's the Schedule For the First-Round Games Against the Pelicans?

Here's when and where the Suns will battle New Orleans in their best-of-seven series in the opening round of the NBA playoffs, as well as who will broadcast the games, and what the final scores have been thus far.

Game 1 — Sunday, April 17: Phoenix Suns 110, New Orleans Pelicans 99
Game 2 — Tuesday, April 19): New Orleans Pelicans 125, Phoenix Suns 114
Game 3 — Friday, April 22: TBD at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans (ESPN/Bally)
Game 4 — Sunday, April 24: 6:30 p.m. MST at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans (TNT/Bally)
Game 5 — Tuesday, April 26: TBD at Footprint Center (TBD)**
Game 6 — Thursday, April 28: TBD at Smoothie King Center (TBD)**
Game 7 — Saturday, April 30 at TBD at Footprint Center (TNT)**

**If necessary
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times.
