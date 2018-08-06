Nameowste: Kitten Yoga Pounces Into Scottsdale

Kitten yoga is a thing now. It’s not that cats need it. They’re pretty mellow for the most part. But people, not so much. Unless, of course, they’ve taken to a yoga mat surrounded by nearly two dozen kittens.

It’s been happening since 2017, through Arizona Animal Welfare League. That’s a Phoenix-based no-kill shelter that looks for creative ways to pair pets up for adoption with people who can give them good homes.

The shelter partners with Scottsdale Quarter, which donates space for yoga teachers from floo-id YOGA to lead classes that mix kittens with movement. The instructors donate their time, too. And all of the $20 class fee goes to the shelter.