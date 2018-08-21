New Creative Space the Armory Opens in Grand Avenue District

There’s a new creative space coming together in the Grand Avenue arts and historic district. It’s a multiuse adaptive-reuse project located at 1614 West Roosevelt Street, which is the site of a former National Guard armory.

Jay Visconti is transforming the 1950s building into a space for artists and other creatives and calling it the Armory. Visconti is the head of Northwood Properties, based in Torrance, California. He’s also principal for Arizona-based Armory Partners, incorporated in August 2016.

“I looked at the building about four years ago, but passed on it because I really couldn’t see the vision,” Visconti says. “But then I began to understand how artists were being displaced by new developments and construction, and I saw the need for this for people.”