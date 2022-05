Nine Places to Go During May First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

click to enlarge There's some wild art by Comurshy on display at Alwun House tonight. Comurshy

An image from the new Heard Museum exhibition "Between the Lines: Art from the No Horse Ledger Book." Heard Museum

click to enlarge Ego by Brazilian-born artist Rodrigo de Toledo will be on display tonight at Modified Arts. Rodrigo de Toledo

click to enlarge Madison Bar by Gary Parsel will be on display at the newly reopened Larry Wilson Gallery inside Phoenix Center for the Arts. Gary Parsel

click to enlarge See work by artist Chris Newpher at Sisao Gallery on Grand Avenue. Chris Newpher

click to enlarge Tonight, Step Gallery will host a closing reception for "NOISE CYCLE," an MFA thesis exhibition by Guillermo Gutierrez. Guillermo Gutierrez

This might be the last First Friday before high temperatures really set in. Make the most of it by heading downtown tonight for the monthly art walk. There's plenty to see, including some psychedelic portraits, a new exhibit at the Heard Museum, and the work of a longtime ASU art professor.This First Friday, Alwun House will be showing works by local mixed-media artist Comurshy. He blends spray and brush painting to create bold, bright, almost psychedelic character portraits filled with whimsy. Next door in the Alwun House Art Park, visitors can check out wares by local vendors, hear DJ Scapegoat spinning tunes, and get a bite at Filipino fusion food truck Krack Rolls. First Friday hours are 6 to 10. Cahokia PHX , the Indigenous-led community and creative empowerment space, will host a Mother's Day Market during May First Friday. Shop for goods by Indigenous creators such as Beaded Plume, Crafts by Ashley's, Blue Corn Custom Designs, Local Matriarch, Shiyoo Designs, Andria's Tienda, Imagine Threads Co., Bitterwater Boutique, and The Original Landlords. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.The 2022 "5 Star Invitational Art Show" continues at First Studio Gallery this First Friday. You can see the works of painters Elissa Nowacki and Diego Perez and photographers Lisa Marcelle and Karen Raahauge, plus a selection of art by the late Rip Woods, who taught painting and drawing at Arizona State University for more than 25 years. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.The work of longtime Five15Arts member Joan Thompson will be on display at this month's First Friday. "Seeking Order" brings together Thompson's mixed-media abstract works that pulsate with color. Thompson's invited guest, Lorraine Shwer, will show her coil-built ceramic works inspired by the organic nature of clay and her Southwest surroundings.Be among the first to see the Heard Museum's new exhibition, "Between the Lines: Art from the No Horse Ledger Book," at tonight's First Friday event. There's no cost to visit the museum, and guests can participate in art activities, hear music spun by DJ This Just In, and catch a gallery talk about "Between the Lines" by Andrew W. Mellon Fellow Will Riding In (Pawnee/Santa Ana Pueblo). First Friday hours are 4 to 8 p.m.First Friday mainstay Modified Arts will host a closing reception for the "Kin" exhibition, a collection of works by Flagstaff-based Brazilian visual artist Rodrigo de Toledo. De Toledo's work "celebrates fantastical ancestors, as portraits transported from the walls of an otherworldly and ageless temple," according to the gallery. Hours for the closing reception during First Friday are 6 to 9 p.m.The first show at the newly reopened Larry Wilson Gallery at Phoenix Center for the Arts is “Captured Evanescence”, a collection of works by downtown artist Gary Parsel. Parsel, who has lived in the Valley since 1965, is known for painting the essence of the architecture and neighborhoods of Phoenix that are quickly being demolished and forgotten. The First Friday opening reception will be from 7 to 9 p.m. and will include an artist meet-and-greet, live music, and a pop-up shop of art from Phoenix Center for the Arts teaching artists. Sisao Gallery 's May show is "Ties to Form," a solo exhibition of abstract renderings by artist Chris Newpher. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Step Gallery inside Arizona State University's downtown Phoenix Grant Street Studios will host a closing reception for "Noise Cycle." The show is the MFA thesis exhibition by ASU graduate student Guillermo Gutierrez. Hours on First Friday are 6 to 9 p.m.