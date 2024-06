Your guide to Days of the Dead horror con in Phoenix: Tickets, guests and more

When and where is Days of the Dead in Phoenix?



click to enlarge Actress Dina Meyer during an appearance at Phoenix Comicon in 2012. Gage Skidmore/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

click to enlarge Michael Biehn, best known for his roles in "The Terminator" and "Aliens," is scheduled to appear at Days of the Dead in Phoenix. Gage Skidmore/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

While the summertime heat will be turning the Valley into an unforgiving hellscape this weekend, local horror fans will be having a chilling experience inside the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown hotel.Days of the Dead, a touring horror fandom con, is making its Arizona debut and will offer three days of vendors, programming and celebrity guests from Friday to Sunday.Dozens of actors know for their roles in horror films and thrillers are scheduled to appear, including Michael Biehn from "The Terminator," Malcolm McDowell from "A Clockwork Orange" and "Saw" actress Dina Meyer. There will also be cast reunions by the stars of such legendary slasher flicks as "Hellraiser," "Pet Sematary" and "Children of the Corn."What else awaits during Days of the Dead's Phoenix debut? Read on, mortals, for all the gory details.Days of the Dead in Phoenix runs from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, 340 N. Third St. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.Advanced general admission tickets are available online $24.99 for Friday and Sunday, $29.99 for Saturday and $59.99 for the weekend. VIP tickets are $169.99 and include priority access to photo-op lines, entry to the event 30 minutes before, exclusive branded swag and other perks. Prices for each option are more at the event.Valley Metro Rail is one of the easiest ways to get to Days of the Dead. Fares are $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. A station is located three blocks from the hotel at Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.Multiple parking options within walking distance of the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. Around a dozen parking structures are located near the hotel and daily prices vary from $20 to $40. Street parking is also available, though spaces are very limited. Rates are $1 to $1.50 per hour. You can also use Valley Metro’s park-and-ride lots throughout the metro Phoenix area and then take the light rail to the convention center into downtown.Nope. It's an all-ages event and kids under 12 are free with a paid adult admission. Be warned, though, the event focuses on horror, which could be a little extreme for children.If you don’t want to leave the hotel, the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown features multiple eating and drinking establishments, as does the Arizona Center outdoor mall across the street. Check out our downtown Phoenix dining guide for even more options.According to the Days of the Dead website, the following actors, actresses and celebrities are scheduled to appear at the Phoenix event:Prices vary per celebrity, with most ranging from $40 to as much as $100 for a snapshot or signature.More than 100 different vendors will be set up at the event. The selection will include retailers like Bookmans Entertainment Exchange, artists and publishers. There will also be a few local tattoo studios, haunted attractions, apparel companies, toy shops and prop-makers.Given the event's horror bent, attendees are encouraged to dress like characters from films and television shows from the genre. (You’re free to wear costumes inspired by other genres and fandoms, though.) And if you’ve got a great get-up, a cosplay contest for adults will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday.Several high-profile guests have Q&A panels scheduled throughout the weekend. There will also be cast reunions for "Hellraiser," "Pet Semetary," "Friday the 13th Part 3," the original "Children of the Corn" and "Night of the Living Dead." Comedians and actors Tom Arnold and Marc Price will also present a "Dead Comedy Jam" on Friday at 10:30 p.m.