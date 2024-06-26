Your guide to Days of the Dead horror con in Phoenix: Tickets, guests and more

Days of the Dead, a touring horror fandom con, is making its Arizona debut and will offer three days of vendors, programming and celebrity guests from Friday to Sunday.
Dozens of actors know for their roles in horror films and thrillers are scheduled to appear, including Michael Biehn from "The Terminator," Malcolm McDowell from "A Clockwork Orange" and "Saw" actress Dina Meyer. There will also be cast reunions by the stars of such legendary slasher flicks as "Hellraiser," "Pet Sematary" and "Children of the Corn."
What else awaits during Days of the Dead's Phoenix debut? Read on, mortals, for all the gory details.
When and where is Days of the Dead in Phoenix?
Days of the Dead in Phoenix runs from Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30, at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, 340 N. Third St. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
How much is admission to Days of the Dead?
Advanced general admission tickets are available online $24.99 for Friday and Sunday, $29.99 for Saturday and $59.99 for the weekend. VIP tickets are $169.99 and include priority access to photo-op lines, entry to the event 30 minutes before, exclusive branded swag and other perks. Prices for each option are more at the event.
Getting there
Valley Metro Rail is one of the easiest ways to get to Days of the Dead. Fares are $2 for a single ride or $4 for an all-day pass. A station is located three blocks from the hotel at Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Where can I park in downtown Phoenix?
Multiple parking options within walking distance of the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown. Around a dozen parking structures are located near the hotel and daily prices vary from $20 to $40. Street parking is also available, though spaces are very limited. Rates are $1 to $1.50 per hour. You can also use Valley Metro’s park-and-ride lots throughout the metro Phoenix area and then take the light rail to the convention center into downtown.
Does Days of the Dead in Phoenix have an age limit?
Nope. It's an all-ages event and kids under 12 are free with a paid adult admission. Be warned, though, the event focuses on horror, which could be a little extreme for children.
What food and drink options are available?
If you don’t want to leave the hotel, the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown features multiple eating and drinking establishments, as does the Arizona Center outdoor mall across the street. Check out our downtown Phoenix dining guide for even more options.
Who are Days of the Dead’s celebrity guests?
According to the Days of the Dead website, the following actors, actresses and celebrities are scheduled to appear at the Phoenix event:
- Malcolm McDowell
- Michael Biehn
- Doug Bradley
- Simon Bamford
- Andrew Robinson
- Amy Steel
- Tom Arnold
- Marc Price
- Andrew Hubatsek
- Ashley Laurence
- Bam Margera
- Barbie Wilde
- Brad Greenquist
- Charles Cyphers
- Costas Mandylor
- Courtney Gains
- David Katims
- Denise Crosby
- Dina Meyer
- Heather Langenkamp
- Jennifer Blanc
- John Franklin
- John Philbin
- Jonathan Breck
- Judith O'Dea
- Judith Ridley
- Kevin O'Brien
- Kyra Schon
- Michael Ironside
- Mike DeLuna
- Miko Hughes
- Nancy Loomis
- Nicholas Vince
- Paul Kratka
- Russ Streiner
- Tracie Savage
- Tyler Mane