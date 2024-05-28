The best costumes we saw at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

Costumes are one of the hallmarks of any geek event and Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 was certainly no exception. Thousands of people came to the three-day event dressed up for the occasion, adopting the identities of superheroes and superheroines, as well as any number of characters from movies, television shows, anime and video games.
This year, costumes inspired by Marvel mutants and characters from “Breaking Bad” were in abundance due to the actors from the “X-Men ‘97” animated series and Giancarlo Esposito (a.k.a. drug kingpin Gus Fring) being special guests.
And then there were some who went above and beyond with their costumes. We encountered many fantastic and memorable cosplayers during the three-day event that stood out from the crowd and grabbed people’s attention with their creative, unique or impressive efforts. Here’s a look back at the individuals who, in our humble opinion, showcased the best costumes at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024.