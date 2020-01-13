 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Re-creating that one Spider-Man meme.EXPAND
Re-creating that one Spider-Man meme.
Benjamin Leatherman

The First Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 Guest Has Been Announced

Jason Keil | January 13, 2020 | 4:38pm
AA

Phoenix Fan Fusion has announced its first guest, and he's a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Clark Gregg, better known to Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. viewers as Agent Colson, is the first name announced by the event, which takes place at Phoenix Convention Center on Memorial Day Weekend, May 21 to 24. He's also a director, but let's face it, you're not going to ask him about adapting Chuck Palahniuk's novel Choke for the big screen, so start preparing your questions about working with Chris Evans now.

If you want to see the actor, you can get a full-event membership for all four days for just $65 (plus tax and fees) until January 31 on the event's website. And for future announcements, be sure to check Phoenix New Times for complete coverage.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >