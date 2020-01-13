The First Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020 Guest Has Been Announced

Phoenix Fan Fusion has announced its first guest, and he's a big part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Clark Gregg, better known to Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. viewers as Agent Colson, is the first name announced by the event, which takes place at Phoenix Convention Center on Memorial Day Weekend, May 21 to 24. He's also a director, but let's face it, you're not going to ask him about adapting Chuck Palahniuk's novel Choke for the big screen, so start preparing your questions about working with Chris Evans now.

If you want to see the actor, you can get a full-event membership for all four days for just $65 (plus tax and fees) until January 31 on the event's website. And for future announcements, be sure to check Phoenix New Times for complete coverage.