Here's Your Guide to February First Friday in Phoenix

Start early, stay late. That’s the best way to make the most of February First Friday. More than a dozen new art exhibits are opening, and there’s everything from film to sound art in between.

Here’s our handy guide to help you plan your night. It’s organized by area to help you see more in less time and includes the exhibits that made our ‘must-see’ list.

EXPAND Checking out Carlos Encinas' artwork at Burton Barr Central Library. Lynn Trimble

Must-See Shows

‘Border Observations’

Central Gallery

1221 North Central Avenue

Artist Carlos Encinas uses pop-culture imagery to explore immigration in this solo exhibition at Burton Barr Central Library, where First Friday hours are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You can also check out live music performed by students at Arizona School for the Arts.

‘Gig Poster Show’

Evolve Gallery

918 North Second Street

You’ll find gallery walls inside Evolve Gallery filled with original, hand-pulled, screen-printed concert posters for more than a dozen acts, including Murder by Death and Mom Jeans. Hamster Labs will be doing live screen printing during First Friday hours, which are 6 to 9 p.m.

Look for Megan Johnson's work at ASU Step Gallery. ASU

Warehouse District

‘Nightwatch’

ASU Step Gallery

605 East Grant Street

Explore large-scale works by MFA candidate Megan Johnson, whose landscape paintings put a contemporary twist on historic ‘nocturne’ art while addressing the vast expanse of the desert environment. First Friday hours at ASU Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.

‘Temporal Nature’

ASU Northlight Gallery

605 East Grant Street

Matthew Jessie is showing large-format, black-and-white photographs from his ongoing series "Temporal Nature," part of his MFA thesis exhibition at ASU Northlight Gallery. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Marlys Kubicek is opening a new Five15 Arts exhibit. Five15 Arts

Grand Avenue

'Garden Party'

Five15 Arts at Chartreuse

1301 North Grand Avenue

See works by Marlys Kubicek, a printmaker who takes inspiration from the endless variations in her own everyday experiences in her garden. First Friday hours at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse are 6 to 10 p.m.

‘Elations’

{9} The Gallery

1229 Grand Avenue

{9} The Gallery is showing new works by Just Idle Hands, an artist whose paintings and sculpture reflect his background in auto-body painting. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

‘The Fierce Female’

Eleventh Monk3y

1022 Grand Avenue

Head to Eleventh Monk3y to see works by emerging and established female artists from 7 to 10 p.m. The evening also includes DJs and a dance party in the outdoor courtyard until midnight.

‘Retro(per)spective’

Sisao Gallery

1501 Grand Avenue

Sisao Gallery presents the first solo photography exhibition for Lisa Marcelle Nowitz. It features works she created during travels throughout the U.S. and Canada from 2016 to 2020. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

‘Zucca Who?’

Abe Zucca Gallery

1301 Grand Avenue



Look for new paintings “dealing with everything from emptiness to the superficialities of success” at Abe Zucca Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Explore work by Timothea Haider in the Xico shipping containers. Lynn Trimble

Roosevelt Row

Xico Exhibits

Pop-up Shipping Container Galleries

Second and Roosevelt Streets

You’ll find solo exhibitions featuring works by Emily Petit and Timothea Haider inside the pop-up shipping container galleries on Roosevelt Street near Second Street. Another container features a group exhibit. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

‘Out of His Heart Will Flow Rivers’

Olney Gallery

100 West Roosevelt Street

Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral is showing landscape oil paintings featuring scenes of Arizona waterways from rivers to urban canals by Tony Winters. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Look for Ellen Nemetz's artwork in a group show at First Studio. First Studio

Central Corridor

Arizona Artists Guild

First Studio

631 North First Avenue

Check out artwork in several media created by members for the Arizona Artists Guild at First Studio, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.

‘Break the Stigma’

New City Studio

1300 North Central Avenue

New City Studio is presenting a group exhibition designed to “change the narrative around mental health.” The evening also includes poetry and spoken word. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Checking out artwork by Lucretia Torva. Lynn Trimble

Other Art Shows

‘See What We Say’

Shaneland Arts

301 East Camelback Road

Explore works by more than a dozen artists with vastly different styles during this group show at Shaneland Arts, where the First Friday lineup includes live music and body painting. Participating artists include Tosca Kerr, Kyllan Maney, Lucretia Torva, Joan Thompson, and Dyane Welt. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

David Allan Paul

Exposed Studio & Gallery

4225 North Seventh Avenue

Head to Exposed Gallery to explore pieces by David Allan Paul, an artist who creates abstract and representational mixed media works. First Friday hours at Exposed Studio & Gallery are 5 to 9 p.m.

‘Gods, Monsters & Artists’

Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center

147 East Adams Street

Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center is showing works by Elizabeth Toledo and Roman Reyes, who take inspiration from Aztec and Mayan gods and goddesses. First Friday hours at the Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center are 6 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Look for Eric Kasper's work at Langmade Project Space. Eric Kasper

More Happenings

RPM Orchestra

Langmade Project Space

1345 West McKinley

Expect experimental film, live music, stilt-walking, theater, and audience participation during the 10th anniversary celebration for the proto-Industrial Americana group RPM Orchestra. It’s happening from 10:15 to 11 p.m. at Langmade Project Space. While you're there, check out art by Eric Kasper.

Black History Month

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue



The lineup at Phoenix Art Museum includes film, poetry, storytelling, and music by black creatives. African-Americans of all ages can sign up at 7 p.m. for the chance to share a five-minute story on the theme of “modern love” during open mic time. Museum admission is by voluntary donation from 6 to 10 p.m. on First Friday.

‘Libros’

Hosh Gallery

1738 East McDowell Road



Hosh Gallery inside Palabras Bilingual Bookstore is showing works by Diana Calderon, who uses printmaking, bookmaking, and performance art to explore physical and existential borderlands. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

First Friday

Heard Museum

2301 North Central Avenue



First Friday at the Heard Museum includes free museum admission starting at 6 p.m. Also look for DJ tunes in the Crossroads Gallery, and a 7 p.m. performance by the country-rock band Stateline at 7 p.m.

Pop-Up Shop

FOUND:RE Phoenix

1100 North Central Avenue



FOUND:RE Phoenix’s Pop-Up Shop features more than 30 local creatives sharing art, jewelry, fashion, and more. First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. also include aural photographs interpreted by Cosmic Hour.

First Friday Live

Herberger Theater Center

222 East Monroe Street



Herberger Theater Center is bringing a Great Gatsby vibe with a night of smooth jazz, lindy hop dance lessons, and selfie station props. The evening also includes a costume contest. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Open Studio

Phoenix Glass Center

813 North 13th Avenue



Explore glass art at Phoenix Glass Center, where you can also check out glassblowing demonstrations and classes. First Friday hours are 5 to 10 p.m.

EXPAND Checking out Jenny Day's work at Mesa Contemporary Art Museum. Lynn Trimble

Coming Up

Spring Opening Celebration

Mesa Museum of Contemporary Art

One East Main Street, Mesa

Check out five exhibitions during the opening reception at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, February 14.

Spring Opening Celebration

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale



Explore two new exhibitions during the free opening reception at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14.