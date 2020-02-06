Here's Your Guide to February First Friday in Phoenix

Start early, stay late. That’s the best way to make the most of February First Friday. More than a dozen new art exhibits are opening, and there’s everything from film to sound art in between.
Here’s our handy guide to help you plan your night. It’s organized by area to help you see more in less time and includes the exhibits that made our ‘must-see’ list.
Must-See Shows
Central Gallery
1221 North Central Avenue
Artist Carlos Encinas uses pop-culture imagery to explore immigration in this solo exhibition at Burton Barr Central Library, where First Friday hours are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. You can also check out live music performed by students at Arizona School for the Arts.
‘Gig Poster Show’
Evolve Gallery
918 North Second Street
You’ll find gallery walls inside Evolve Gallery filled with original, hand-pulled, screen-printed concert posters for more than a dozen acts, including Murder by Death and Mom Jeans. Hamster Labs will be doing live screen printing during First Friday hours, which are 6 to 9 p.m.
Warehouse District
‘Nightwatch’
ASU Step Gallery
605 East Grant Street
Explore large-scale works by MFA candidate Megan Johnson, whose landscape paintings put a contemporary twist on historic ‘nocturne’ art while addressing the vast expanse of the desert environment. First Friday hours at ASU Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m.
‘Temporal Nature’
ASU Northlight Gallery
605 East Grant Street
Matthew Jessie is showing large-format, black-and-white photographs from his ongoing series "Temporal Nature," part of his MFA thesis exhibition at ASU Northlight Gallery. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Grand Avenue
Five15 Arts at Chartreuse
1301 North Grand Avenue
See works by Marlys Kubicek, a printmaker who takes inspiration from the endless variations in her own everyday experiences in her garden. First Friday hours at Five15 Arts at Chartreuse are 6 to 10 p.m.
{9} The Gallery
1229 Grand Avenue
{9} The Gallery is showing new works by Just Idle Hands, an artist whose paintings and sculpture reflect his background in auto-body painting. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Eleventh Monk3y
1022 Grand Avenue
Head to Eleventh Monk3y to see works by emerging and established female artists from 7 to 10 p.m. The evening also includes DJs and a dance party in the outdoor courtyard until midnight.
Sisao Gallery
1501 Grand Avenue
Sisao Gallery presents the first solo photography exhibition for Lisa Marcelle Nowitz. It features works she created during travels throughout the U.S. and Canada from 2016 to 2020. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Abe Zucca Gallery
1301 Grand Avenue
Look for new paintings “dealing with everything from emptiness to the superficialities of success” at Abe Zucca Gallery, where First Friday hours are 6 to 11 p.m.
Roosevelt Row
Pop-up Shipping Container Galleries
Second and Roosevelt Streets
You’ll find solo exhibitions featuring works by Emily Petit and Timothea Haider inside the pop-up shipping container galleries on Roosevelt Street near Second Street. Another container features a group exhibit. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
Olney Gallery
100 West Roosevelt Street
Olney Gallery at Trinity Cathedral is showing landscape oil paintings featuring scenes of Arizona waterways from rivers to urban canals by Tony Winters. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Central Corridor
First Studio
631 North First Avenue
Check out artwork in several media created by members for the Arizona Artists Guild at First Studio, where First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m.
New City Studio
1300 North Central Avenue
New City Studio is presenting a group exhibition designed to “change the narrative around mental health.” The evening also includes poetry and spoken word. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m.
Other Art Shows
Shaneland Arts
301 East Camelback Road
Explore works by more than a dozen artists with vastly different styles during this group show at Shaneland Arts, where the First Friday lineup includes live music and body painting. Participating artists include Tosca Kerr, Kyllan Maney, Lucretia Torva, Joan Thompson, and Dyane Welt. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Exposed Studio & Gallery
4225 North Seventh Avenue
Head to Exposed Gallery to explore pieces by David Allan Paul, an artist who creates abstract and representational mixed media works. First Friday hours at Exposed Studio & Gallery are 5 to 9 p.m.
Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center
147 East Adams Street
Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center is showing works by Elizabeth Toledo and Roman Reyes, who take inspiration from Aztec and Mayan gods and goddesses. First Friday hours at the Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center are 6 to 10 p.m.
More Happenings
Langmade Project Space
1345 West McKinley
Expect experimental film, live music, stilt-walking, theater, and audience participation during the 10th anniversary celebration for the proto-Industrial Americana group RPM Orchestra. It’s happening from 10:15 to 11 p.m. at Langmade Project Space. While you're there, check out art by Eric Kasper.
Phoenix Art Museum
1625 North Central Avenue
The lineup at Phoenix Art Museum includes film, poetry, storytelling, and music by black creatives. African-Americans of all ages can sign up at 7 p.m. for the chance to share a five-minute story on the theme of “modern love” during open mic time. Museum admission is by voluntary donation from 6 to 10 p.m. on First Friday.
Hosh Gallery
1738 East McDowell Road
Hosh Gallery inside Palabras Bilingual Bookstore is showing works by Diana Calderon, who uses printmaking, bookmaking, and performance art to explore physical and existential borderlands. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Heard Museum
2301 North Central Avenue
First Friday at the Heard Museum includes free museum admission starting at 6 p.m. Also look for DJ tunes in the Crossroads Gallery, and a 7 p.m. performance by the country-rock band Stateline at 7 p.m.
FOUND:RE Phoenix
1100 North Central Avenue
FOUND:RE Phoenix’s Pop-Up Shop features more than 30 local creatives sharing art, jewelry, fashion, and more. First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. also include aural photographs interpreted by Cosmic Hour.
Herberger Theater Center
222 East Monroe Street
Herberger Theater Center is bringing a Great Gatsby vibe with a night of smooth jazz, lindy hop dance lessons, and selfie station props. The evening also includes a costume contest. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.
Phoenix Glass Center
813 North 13th Avenue
Explore glass art at Phoenix Glass Center, where you can also check out glassblowing demonstrations and classes. First Friday hours are 5 to 10 p.m.
Coming Up
Mesa Museum of Contemporary Art
One East Main Street, Mesa
Check out five exhibitions during the opening reception at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, which runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, February 14.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale
Explore two new exhibitions during the free opening reception at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, which takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14.
