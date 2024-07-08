Phoenix staycation hotel and resort deals for summer 2024

If your summer plans don't include getting out of town, you can still have a top-notch getaway in your backyard. Metro Phoenix's hotels and resorts are offering plenty of summer specials for 2024, meaning that your staycation can be both rejuvenating and affordable.
Arizona Biltmore2400 E. Missouri Ave.Arizona Biltmore has seven stunning pools with options for every occasion. Guestroom amenities include signature robes and slippers, HD flat screen TV, safe for personal belongings, a Nespresso coffee maker, free wi-fi, non-smoking and pet-friendly rooms, digital keys, a patio/balcony, patio fire pit, mini fridge, telephone, hair dryer, work station, toiletries, room service and daily housekeeping.
Summer Staycation Deals: Explore the Check In, Chill Out offer to book two nights and get the third free. Arizona Biltmore also is offering first responders, active and retired military, medical staff and teachers their Hometown Heroes package for 40% off stays, waived resort charge and free self-parking. Arizona residents receive a 25% discount on rooms, bars, plus free self-parking (pending availability) with the resort’s Arizona Residents 25% Off offer.
Boulders Resort & Spa34631 N. Tom Darlington Drive, ScottsdaleLiterally crafted into Arizona boulders, The Boulders' private casitas await with luxurious baths, two championship golf courses, tennis, pickleball, a legendary spa, four onsite restaurants, four swimming pools and activities that range from complimentary fitness classes to paddleboard yoga, meditation and stargazing sessions. Located on the Sonoran Desert Foothills, the slightly higher elevation offers summer temperatures that are 10 to 15 degrees cooler than in other areas of the Valley.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Truly Boulders summer package includes nightly accommodations, a $25 dining credit/per person/per night, complimentary self-parking and 20% off spa services, all starting at only $209/night. The Summer Stay & Play Golf package, starting at $299 a night, includes nightly accommodations, one round of golf per person/per night, $25/person food and beverage credit, complimentary self-parking, the nightly resort fee and complimentary access to the Boulders’ Spa facility and unlimited fitness classes.
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel1100 N. Central Ave.
The hip art-inspired boutique hotel FOUND:RE Phoenix, nestled in the vibrant Roosevelt Row Arts District, invites travelers and residents alike to enjoy a stay this summer. With ongoing and ever-rotating art exhibitions, the delicious and vibey Match Market & Bar and a poolside area with fun events and activities, guests and locals can stay as busy or as relaxed as they like during their stay with downtown right outside their door to explore.
Summer Staycation Deals: The FOUND:RE’s Summer Fun Package includes accommodations in a stylish guest room and poolside swag for a perfect stay including a FOUND:RE Phoenix pool bag, a reusable water bottle, a pair of sunglasses and a mini portable Bluetooth speaker to set the summertime mood. This package starts at $229 (plus taxes and fees) and is bookable now for stays through Sept. 2.
The Global Ambassador4360 E. Camelback RoadThe Global Ambassador is where Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley meet. The newly opened hotel boasts 141 well-appointed guest rooms, five original dining venues and a world-class wellness center. For the foodies, the prolific restaurant innovator Sam Fox enjoys his foray into the luxury hospitality world here.
Summer staycation deals: The Suite Offer is good for a two-night stay through Sept. 30. Receive a welcome amenity of wine and cheese upon arrival. Awake to complimentary breakfast daily at Le Âme or Le Market. Experience an array of world-class amenities with a $200 spa credit to enjoy at The Spa, as well as a $200 food and beverage credit to dine at any of the hotel's five signature restaurants. The deal also includes complimentary valet parking, room upgrades and late checkout (subject to availability). Average summer rates starting at $350 per night.
Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort11111 N. Seventh St.With the best views of Phoenix city sunsets, summer guests of Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort enjoy access to dive-in movies, guided hikes, kids daily poolside activities, spa and golf discounts and more. Sip on cocktails, rent a cabana, swim, plunge down the 138-foot waterslide and at the end of the day, settle into a spacious suite.
Summer Staycation Deals: Through Sept. 8, Arizona residents receive 20% off the best available suite rates, plus a discounted daily resort fee. Other promotions include the Suite Savings package, which includes a $50 per night food and beverage credit and no resort fee; the Made in the Shade promotion, which offers a one-night stay and furnished poolside cabana at The Falls Water Village; and Tap Into Thanks, offering a discount and no resort fee specifically for school educators and staff, veterans, active and retired military and their families, medical professionals, protective services and human and social service organization employees.
Hotel Valley Ho6850 E. Main St., ScottsdaleBuilt in 1956, Hotel Valley Ho has a bright retro style and is a must-stay destination near Old Town Scottsdale. With multiple pools, the VH Spa, Zuzu restaurant and more, it has everything you need for a summer staycation.
Summer Staycation Deals: This summer at Hotel Valley Ho, you can book a two-night stay and get the third consecutive night free. Book through Sept. 5 for stays through Sept. 7; blackout dates apply. Or, opt for the 20-30-40 Deal where the more you stay, the bigger the savings. Get 20% off your first stay, 30% off your second one and 40% off your third one. Book and stay by Sept. 30.
JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa5350 E. Marriott DriveSet on 316 acres of Sonoran Desert, JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge has all the space you need for a family-friendly staycation. The $16 million pool renovation offers renewed areas including an enhanced lazy river, the refreshed Wildfire Grove featuring two pools and a waterfall, the new Sedona Springs and the exclusive adults-only Sky Island, along with three exhilarating water slides including Gullywasher, The Drop and Little Eddy.
Summer Staycation Deals: Book the Splash into Summer package and indulge in a desert staycation complete with a $50 daily resort credit, complimentary parking and access for four guests to AquaRidge WaterPark.
JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa5402 E. Lincoln Drive, ScottsdaleJW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa recently announced the completion of its latest amenity – Hoppin’ Jack’s, a newly renovated poolside restaurant, featuring a brand new outdoor bar and firepits for guests to enjoy a beverage while taking in those Camelback Mountain views. Guests are invited to enjoy the new Poolside Cinema Experience at Jackrabbit Pool on select Saturday evenings.
Summer Staycation Deals: Book the Casitas and Ritas package to enjoy two handcrafted margaritas each night, a $50 resort credit (good for food and beverage, spa, golf and tennis) and accommodations in a resort casita.
Mountain Shadows5445 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise ValleyIn the heart of Paradise Valley sits Mountain Shadows, a sprawling resort that opened in 1959 and was completely rebuilt from the ground up. With multiple pools and restaurants, this place has space to roam, stay and play.
Summer Staycation Deals: Book a two-night stay and get the third consecutive night free. Book by Sept. 5 for stays through Sept. 7; blackout dates apply. Or try the Fee-Free Staycation specifically for Arizona residents, which waives the nightly $42 resort fee. Lastly, the 20-30-40 Deal gets you 20% off your first stay, 30% off your second one and 40% off your third one.
The Phoenician6000 E. Camelback Road, ScottsdaleThis high-end resort on the border of Phoenix and Scottsdale offers guests mountain views and quiet luxury. The Phoenician boasts its own golf course, award-winning dining at Mowry & Cotton and many more amenities.
Summer Staycation Deals: The "Wings & Wonder Summer” is designed for families and adults, featuring events for all ages. Experience value-tiered menus, indulge in Phoenician Spa specials, enjoy golf discounts and partake in daily activities. Get the best rates all year this summer and receive a $50 nightly resort credit for The Phoenician and a $100 nightly credit for The Canyon Suites. Offers are valid through Sept. 30, 2024. To book, enter promotional code LPR or call 480-941-8200 and mention promotional code LPR.
Rise Uptown Hotel400 W. Camelback RoadGet your Phoenix pool vibes at Rise Uptown, a stylish, midcentury modern-inspired boutique hotel in the heart of uptown Phoenix. Designed to feel a little like a vintage home, each Rise Uptown hotel room has king beds with 100% Egyptian cotton linens and a spacious tile shower with bath products from LATHER. Additional locally crafted touches include custom vanities and wardrobes by Urban Plough, concrete sinks by Slabhaus and stylish, midcentury-inspired fireplaces by Modfire in select rooms. A record collection curated by local vinyl shop Stinkweeds is available for guests to cue up on their in-room record player.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Summer in Phoenix package includes a room, two boozy Capri Suns, vacation sunscreen and two pairs of Lylo sunglasses. The deal is good through Aug. 31.
Royal Palms Resort and Spa5200 E. Camelback RoadSpanish Colonial Revival style meets a luxurious desert oasis at Royal Palms Resort and Spa. The property includes the celebrated T. Cook’s restaurant, the fun Mix Up Bar, and the rejuvenating Alvadora Spa as well as Mediterranean-style decor, perfect to fill your Instagram feed full of summer staycation vibes.
Summer Staycation Deals: With the Fee Free Summer promotion, guests can enjoy all Royal Palms has to offer, including newly launched signature sleep bundles and in-room happy hour, with no resort fees, no parking fees and no pet fees while saving more than $100 a night with a minimum two-night stay. Offer valid now through Sept. 6.
Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, A Gurney’s Resort & Spa5700 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise ValleyNestled next to Camelback Mountain, Sanctuary is a famed Paradise Valley luxury wellness resort set upon 53 acres of lush desert featuring 110 total casitas and suites and eight private mountain villas. The resort’s amenities feature a 12,000-square-foot spa, fitness center, swimming pools and iconic tennis and pickleball courts.
Summer Staycation Deals: This summer, Sanctuary will offer the Arizona Staycation package, which grants 25% off any casita or suite and a $50 nightly resort credit to Arizona residents.
The Scottsdale Resort & Spa7700 E. McCormick Parkway, ScottsdaleLocated inside McCormick Ranch, The Scottsdale Resort & Spa is a short distance from town but feels a million miles away from the hustle and bustle. Enjoy Luna Spa, La Fogata and other dining options, multiple pools and the well-decorated ambiance. The resort recently completed a $40 million property-wide renovation and debuted four new, distinct dining concepts alongside a freshly renovated pool with newly built cabanas and a brand-new spa.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Summer Family Fun Package includes a room upgrade to a patio room based on availability; one cabana rental; a $100 resort credit that can be used at the spa, restaurants or shops; complimentary summer swag bag; a complimentary welcome amenity. The deal runs through Labor Day, and summer rates range from $109 to $449 (including special packages).
Senna House7501 E. Camelback Road, ScottsdaleLocated in buzzy Old Town Scottsdale’s Entertainment District, Senna House is a desert modern boutique hotel with artistic flair. With upscale dining and remarkable leisure amenities, the Senna House offers memories to last a lifetime. Grounded in luxurious rest, energizing adventure and cultural connections, Senna House is a complete urban desert escape.
Summer Staycation Deals: Indulge with a stay in a deluxe room through Sept. 2 with 20% off the stay. Enjoy early check-in and late checkout at 2 p.m., as well as 30% off valet parking. Go enjoy 30% off breakfast at Cala, then have a rejuvenating spa day with $40 off a massage, right after. A minimum two-night stay is required.
Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass5594 W. Wild Horse Pass Blvd.Nestled near the Sierra Estrella Mountains on the border of metro Phoenix, Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass blends luxury with desert views. The resort is home to the Aji Spa, the celebrated restaurant Kai, the Whirlwind Golf Club, multiple pools, a spa and more.
Summer Staycation Deals: Indulge in a deluxe guest room with a bonus $100 daily resort credit to spend on activities such as riverboat adventures, a spa day or cuisine at Ko’Sin or Hanyo by the River.
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown340 N. Third St.Explore downtown Phoenix and enjoy the perfect summer cooldown afterward. The 1,000-room Sheraton Phoenix Downtown offers a contemporary urban destination with thoughtful amenities, modern lodging and a first-rate location, conveniently within walking distance from the Phoenix Convention Center, Footprint Center, Arizona State University, the Mayo Clinic, Arizona Center and more. After a busy day in Phoenix, retreat to the hotel’s pool terrace to soak in the sunshine and downtown views before eating Sonoran-inspired fare at Carcara.
Summer Staycation Deals: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown’s Stay & Sip: Urban Summer Retreat Package includes a Supergoop! sunscreen kit filled with the brand’s favorite products, a bucket of local seltzer and a 4 p.m. late checkout.
Talking Stick Resort9800 Talking Stick Way, ScottsdaleA one-stop destination for entertainment, guests taking advantage of theTalking Stick Resort summer special can enjoy the spa, 10 restaurants and lounges, multiple pools and the Valley’s most exciting casino floor. However, for those inclined to experience more, the resort’s Playcation package also offers discounts to businesses inside the Talking Stick Resort Entertainment District. Guests will have the opportunity to embark on the ultimate summer getaway with unbeatable rates, spa discounts and casino free play.
Summer Staycation Deals: Enjoy the 2024 Summer Playcation Package through Sept. 30. Guests will indulge in a retreat like no other, with hotel room rates starting at $139 on Sundays through Thursdays and $169 on Fridays and Saturdays. As part of this package, guests who book a room can elevate their relaxation at the spa, recognized as a top 10 Scottsdale spa by USA Today, with 20 percent off any spa service of their choice. Additionally, guests will receive $25 in free play at the casino as well as exclusive cabana rental deals. They will also unlock exclusive discounts inside the Talking Stick Entertainment District like Mavrix, Pangea, Odysea, Octane Raceway, Butterfly Wonderland, Medieval Times, Velocity VR and UFO & Ripley. Registrants with Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado or New Mexico ID will have the resort fee waived.
The Westin Tempe11 E. Seventh St., TempeThe Westin Tempe is located within walking distance of Arizona State University's main campus, with picturesque views of Camelback Mountain, ASU Stadium, Desert Financial Arena, Wells Fargo Arena and the city. Guest rooms boast floor-to-ceiling windows, room amenities and rain showers in the bathrooms. Wind down at rooftop pool and bar Skysil, eat at Terra Tempe or get caffeinated at Cup of Joe. Westin Tempe also has a 24/7 Westin Workout Fitness Studio featuring Peloton bikes.
Summer Staycation Deals: Dive into the Summer Splash Sale starting at $129 per night. The package includes: guest room, $28 per room daily food and beverage credit, two Westin Tempe margaritas or Westin Tempe mocktails daily, two fresh-brewed coffees or cold brews from Cup of Joe daily, three-hour bike rental (two bikes per room daily) and enhanced high-speed internet access daily. The package is available through Sept. 3. Blackout dates apply.
The Wigwam300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield ParkRecently emerging from a multimillion-dollar renovation, The Wigwam gives new life to the West Valley. Secluded from the bustling city, the resort transports guests in a desert oasis that embodies the beauty and charm of the Southwest. Guests can enjoy elevated accommodations, play tee time at the championship golf courses or bask in the sun at one of the resort’s three pools with adult and family areas. Also enjoy recreational delights, signature dining experiences, wellness offerings and the 26,000-square-foot LeMonds – Aveda Salon and Spa.
Summer Staycation Deals: The Summertime and Sunshine Package is available to guests with a $50 daily resort credit to use toward dinner at Litchfield's or Red Allen's Bar & Grill, the LeMond's Aveda Salon – Spa or a round on one of three golf courses. The deal is good for stays through Sept. 10.