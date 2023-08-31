Your guide to Saboten Con 2023: Tickets, guests and more

As with its previous editions, the Labor Day weekend event in downtown Phoenix will celebrate anime, manga, and Japanese pop culture with four days of programming, special guests, cosplay, maid cafes, concerts and other activities.
This year’s edition of Saboten Con, which runs from Friday to Monday, is expanding to two locations — the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel and the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel — and will include a separate gaming and esports event called SaboSlam.
“It’s definitely our biggest year ever,” says Saboten Con co-founder Greg Fennell. “We’re trying a few new things.”
That includes hiring pedicabs to transport Saboten attendees between hotels throughout the weekend.
“We wanted to try something that could get people between the two locations quickly, since it's going to be really hot outside,” Fennell says. “We’re paying the drivers, because as Saboten grows, we want to try to find ways to put that revenue back into the event, one way or the other.”
That’s also the thinking behind launching SaboSlam, which will feature a wide range of gaming —from consoles and import arcade titles to esports competitions and tabletop gaming.
“Gaming has become such a big part of our show that we wanted to make it a separate thing,” Fennell says. “Its open to [Saboten Con] attendees as a part of the show or people who just want attend SaboSlam separately.”
Fennell says SaboSlam not only expands Saboten Con’s focus, it demonstrates how they want to make the event as inclusive as possible for all parts of anime fandom.
“If you’re into any part of [anime] culture at all, you're going to find something to do over the weekend. And that's really been our focus,” Fennell says. “You can come to Saboten and if you have one niche that you're really interested in, there should be enough programming over the entire weekend for you to be able to come in and enjoy yourself and have fun the entire weekend.”
For more details about what to expect during Saboten Con 2023, check out our full guide to the event.
When and where is Saboten Con 2023?The four-day event runs from Friday to Monday at the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel, 340 N. 3rd St., and the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel, 100 N. 1st St.
What are the hours of Saboten Con 2023?
It depends on what part of the con you’re talking about, as there are different hours for registration, the exhibitor hall and programming. Here’s a complete rundown of Saboten Con’s schedule.
Registration
Thursday, 7 to 10 p.m.
Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exhibitor Hall
Friday, noon to 8 p.m.
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Programming
Friday, 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
How much is Saboten Con admission?
If you’re buying online in advance (and would like to attend every part of the con), daily general admission is $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and Sunday, $25 on Monday, and $60 for a full event pass. Admission for SaboSlam only is $15 per day or $40 for the entire weekend. (Prices for each option are $5 more when purchased at the con.)
Does Saboten Con have an age limit?
Generally, no. Children, teens and families are encouraged to attend the con. Kids 12 and under can get in free with a paid adult admission (limit two per adult). Certain subject matter at panels or screenings might be more adult in nature or limited to those 18 and over (check the programming guide for more details).
How do I get to Saboten Con?
If possible, take Valley Metro Rail to downtown Phoenix. It's inexpensive ($2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass) and there are stations within walking distance of both hotels.
Where can I park?
If you’re someone who needs to drive, due to having a complex costume or other reasons, the good news is that downtown offers a mix of surface lots, structures, and street parking spaces. Leaving your car at the hotel itself will run you $29 per day, while rates at nearby garages, structures, and surface lots range from $10 (CityScape, Jefferson Street Garage) to $20 (Collier Center, Chase Tower) per day. Street parking is also available throughout downtown, but you'll have to pay up to $1.50 per hour from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day.
How do I get around?
Local pedicabs will shuttle Saboten Con attendees between the two hotels throughout the weekend. Rides are free but tips are appreciated. “We're actually paying for the pedicabs, but if anyone would like to tip their drivers a few dollars or more, they're welcome to do so,” Fennell says.
How many vendors will be in the Exhibitor Hall?
Fennell says more than 80 participating vendors will be in Saboten Con’s Exhibitor Hall, which will be located on the third floor of the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel. They’ll offer a wealth of cosplay items and costumes, as well as artwork, books, DVDs, games, music, books, collectibles, toys and other items for sale.
What’s the programming going to be like?
The programming schedule features more than 500 different events, including such pursuits as anime viewing parties, gaming battles, lip sync battles, maid cafes, fan fiction readings, dance parties, trivia contests, animated music video contests, art workshops and karaoke sessions. Live entertainment is also planned, such as traditional concerts, karaoke sessions and more.
What is SaboSlam?
This year’s Saboten Con will feature the debut of SaboSlam, a video gaming and esports event located at the Renaissance Phoenix Downtown Hotel. Essentially a con within a con, it will run concurrently with the rest of the convention’s programming and include its own selection of vendors and special guests. Full details are available here.
Who are the special guests this year?
This year’s lineup will feature artists, voice talents, performers, cosplayers, and a couple of notable figures in animation. Voice actors and actresses will include Michelle Ruff, Ben Diskin, Carrie Keranen, Richard Epcar, Beau Billingslea, Olivia Hack, Stephanie Nadolny, Zeno Robinson, Ellyn Stern, John Swasey and Kari Wahlgren. Other highlights include pro cosplayers D Piddy and Ivy Doomkitty, as well as musicians like Ayakashi no Kiko, Daisuke Hasegawa and Kohei Hattori.
What’s the cosplay like at Saboten Con?
It's one of the cornerstones of the event and there will be more than 100 different panels and workshops dedicated to cosplay-related topics. Want to learn how to get into the pursuit and create your own costume? There are several instructional sessions on how you can do just that, as well as tutorials on how to construct armor, learn embroidery, develop a character, build your cosplay self-esteem, stay within a certain budget, network with others and accessorize with style.
One of the biggest cosplay events of the weekend will be the annual Saboten Con masquerade on Saturday night at 8 p.m. in the Valley of the Sun ballroom, which will feature skits, performances, and some of the most impressive and elaborate costumes seen at the con.
As with any event involving costuming, however, Saboten Con requires a certain level of respect for cosplayers, so be sure to ask permission before taking photos of anyone.