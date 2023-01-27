Seven Things to Do This Weekend Around Phoenix

Congratulations — you made it to the weekend. Make the most of the next few days with a food truck extravaganza, a concert featuring local bands, a geek convention, and more.
click to enlarge
See Sliced Limes in Chandler this weekend.
Jennifer Goldberg
Local and Live
Live music, cold beers, and fresh air. Sounds like a perfect Friday night, right? SanTan Brewing Company will host Local and Live
on Friday, January 27 at its SanTan Gardens location. Doors open at 4 p.m. and music begins at 5:30. First up is Sliced Limes, a six-piece outfit known for smooth melodies and jangly lounge rock. At 7:30, you’ll hear Chrome Rhino, Phoenix New Times
’ Best Band of 2022. The SanTan food truck will be serving burgers and hot dogs. Cost is $12 general admission (standing room only), or a $36 VIP ticket includes reserved seating and a food truck voucher. (VIP tickets must be purchased in advance.) SanTan Gardens is located at 495 East Warner Road, Chandler. Call 480-917-8700 or visit the website for tickets and info.
Harry Potter Trivia and Death Eaters' Ball
Get nerdy this Friday at Crescent Ballroom during an evening of Harry Potter events
. At 8 p.m. on January 27, a trivia competition will start in the venue's lounge. (Signup starts at 7 p.m.) Then, at 10 p.m. once you've tried your knowledge against other Potterheads, you can retire to the ballroom for a Death Eaters' Ball Dance Party. We're guessing that costumes will be welcome and appropriate for the evening. Crescent Ballroom is located at 308 North Second Avenue.
click to enlarge
Hang out with furry friends this weekend.
Doggie Street Festival
A bright weekend day is the perfect opportunity to spend some time with some four-legged friends. The Doggie Street Festival
will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, at Steele Indian School Park, and it'll be an event packed full of activities: food, music, special guests and speakers, pet-related vendors, auction prizes, and more. You're welcome to bring your dog, if they're friendly, but if you don't have one, you may be able to change that: the Doggie Street Festival is also an adoption event. Steele Indian School Park is located at 300 East Indian School Road.
Tempe FanCon
Tempe FanCon
ain’t the biggest geek gathering in the Valley (as it lasts a mere six hours), but what it lacks in size, the annual extravaganza outside the Tempe Public Library, 3500 South Rural Road, makes up for with its enthusiasm and intent. Aimed at celebrating comic books as a tool for fostering literacy and how libraries serve as gateways to geekdom, the event also salutes pop culture, video games, cosplay, and similar subject matter. As such, there are readings by authors and storytime sessions in addition to vendors, artist appearances, and cosplay contests for both humans and pets. This year’s con runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Admission is free.
Culture Night
Mesa Community College will be decorated with Chinese-style lanterns for Culture Night, celebrating Lunar New Year. The organizers will set up a beer garden providing beverages to wash down the various Asian fare and street foods sold at the food trucks and booths. Entertainment will be plentiful for all ages: lion dances, live Asian-American jazz music, cultural performances, arts and crafts, children's lanterns tutorials, and kids' face painting. The free event goes from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Mesa Community College is located at 1833 West Southern Avenue, Mesa. Click here
for more information.
click to enlarge
The Street Eats Food Truck Festival takes over Salt River Fields this weekend.
Allison Young
Street Eats Food Truck Festival
Some of the Valley's best and most beloved food trucks will be setting up shop at Salt River Fields
for the annual Street Eats Food Truck Festival at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale. On Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, over 40 trucks will be offering $2 samples plus other fare. There will also be cooking classes, eating contests, and other activities. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and general admission is $12 online and $15 at the door.
click to enlarge
The Native American Arts Festival gets started on Saturday.
Superstition Mountain Museum
Native American Arts Festival
There will be a little something for everyone to enjoy at this weekend's Native American Arts Festival
at the Superstition Mountain Museum. Watch traditional dances by groups such as the Yellow Bird Apache Hoop Dancers and the Largo Dine Navajo Dancers, hear live music and storytellers, buy goods from artisans and other vendors, experience Native foods, and much more. The festival will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, January 29, at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 East Apache Trail, Apache Junction. Admission is $10 and free for kids under 10.