  MVN

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

Kate Mulgrew, better known to Trekkies as Captain Janeway, is coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion.
Harold/Wikimedia Commons

Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew Is Coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2020

Jason Keil | January 29, 2020 | 12:36pm
Trekkies of Phoenix, it's time to set your phasers to fun! Kate Mulgrew, who played Captain Kathryn Janeway for seven seasons on Star Trek: Voyager, is coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion.

The actress, who also portrayed inmate Galina "Red" Reznikov on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, won't be the only member of the Voyager crew at the event, which takes place over Memorial Day weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center. Tim Russ, who played Lieutenant Commander Tuvok, was also announced on Monday.

Mulgrew and Russ are part of the early wave of special guests that have been announced for the event and includes actor Clark Gregg from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Futurama's Billy West.

Mulgrew will only be appearing at Fan Fusion on Saturday, May 23. Russ will visit on Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24. Both will participate in Q&A panels (which is free to attend with paid admission to the event ) and will likely be available for autographs and photos (for an extra cost). Check the schedule in the coming weeks for more details.

Phoenix Fan Fusion is scheduled to take place from Thursday, May 21, to Sunday, May 24, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Hours vary. Daily admission is currently $20 to $45 and a full membership is $65.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

