The 25 Best Super Bowl 2019 Viewing Parties in Phoenix

A whole lotta people are going to watching Super Bowl LIII on Sunday afternoon — several million, in fact. Some will be cheering for the New England Patriots, while everyone else (except for fans of the New Orleans Saints, of course) will be pulling for the Los Angeles Rams.

Whichever team you happen to be rooting for, it's certain to be an action-packed affair. Or maybe you’re in it just for the commercials. If you’d like to check out the big game in style (or somewhere other than your cousin’s house), we’ve put together a list of the biggest and best Super Bowl watch parties in the Valley.

While it's true that the game will be on at pretty much every single place where libations are being served, certain bars, clubs, and eateries will have big plans and major festivities in honor of the occasion as they serve up any number of specials and dole out prizes to football fanatics. That includes any of the following 25 spots in metro Phoenix making up the following list.

Ain't Nicks Tavern

6840 North 27th Avenue

They’ll have food and drink specials available at this west-side neighborhood bar, as well as raffles and prizes. The party runs from 2 p.m. until midnight. Free admission.

Arlie’s Bar & Grill

2155 East University Drive, Tempe

Super Sunday starts with free breakfasts from 9 a.m. to noon for patrons who purchase a $6 beverage or cocktail, followed by two-for-one drink specials from noon until kickoff. Arlie’s viewing party will offer $2 domestic drafts and $3 Dos Equis drafts during the first and second halves if the game, as well as domestic draft pitchers with an order of bone-in wings for $14. No cover.

The Bevvy

5600 North Seventh Street

4420 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

You can catch the game at either Bevvy location while enjoying bar bites like chicken wings and Macho Fries, as well as plenty of libations from their expansive cocktail and beer menu. The Bevvy in Scottsdale is also a major haven for New England fans, so head there if you’re pulling for the Pats. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. No cover.

BLK Live

7301 East Butherus Drive, Scottsdale

This north Scottsdale spot will host a viewing party offering loads of HD screens, food, drinks, and more. You can also enjoy bottomless wings for $20, domestic drafts for $4, and Fireball shots for $4. Doors open at noon and the game starts at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Bottled Blonde

7340 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Given its popularity as a hangout for NFL fans every Sunday during football season, it’s only natural that Bottled Blonde would have a viewing party planned. More than 75 TVs in the spot (including a pair of ginormous LED screens) will be tuned into the game. Its usual repast of pizzas, pasta, and libations will be served. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Cactus Jack’s

4747 East Elliot Road

The proprietors of Cactus Jack's will show the game on each of the joint’s various HDTVs. Meanwhile, a wealth of food and drink options will be available for purchase. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. and there’s no cover.

Casino Arizona

524 North 92nd Street, Scottsdale

The showdown between the Rams and Patriots will be broadcast on three enormous screens inside the casino’s showroom. Drink specials like $4 Bud Light and $18 buckets of Bud Light (each with five bottles) will be available, and the CAZ Sports Bar will serve a full menu. Kickoff cash drawings and jersey giveaways are also planned. The action starts at 3 p.m. and it's free to attend.

Chopper John's

2547 East Indian School Road

Football fans can partake in $5 Bloody Marys and mimosas, and $12.50 buckets of beer while watching L.A. and New England battling for gridiron glory at Chopper John’s. The freshly popped popcorn, however, is free. The party starts at 3 p.m. and there’s no cover.

The Churchill

901 North First Street

Users of the social networking and dating app Bumble can get a free drink and swag at The Churchill on Sunday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. or however long supplies last. All of the spot’s bars and eateries will be serving, and every TV will have the game on.

Clubhouse at Maya

7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

While all the football action is playing out on any of the Clubhouse at Maya’s HD screens, you can engage in some games of your own. Distractions like foosball, Skee-Ball, billiards, cornhole, and giant Jenga will all be available for play around the joint. And if all the competition leaves you a little parched, there will be $10 Absolut Bloody Marys, $3 Bud Light drafts, and $25 buckets of five Bud Lights. A liquid brunch featuring $15 mimosas (with penny refills) can also be had from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.

EXPAND They'll have plenty of PBR available at Crescent's Super Bowl party. Benjamin Leatherman

Crescent Ballroom

308 North Second Avenue

The Crescent’s lounge will once against host its amusingly named “Pabst It To Me, I'm Open!” viewing party, which will feature the gridiron action being projected onto a wall-size screen in the lounge. Food and drink specials are likely and there will (naturally) be PBR available for purchase. Start time is 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Crown Public House

333 East Jefferson Street

Rams fans needn’t bother attending this watch party at Crown Public House’s new location, which is going to be all about the Pats. As such, there will be a New England-themed menu featuring clam strips, lobster rolls, Fenway Franks, and plenty of “ chowdah .” Be sure to bring your favorite Pats jersey and autographed Tom Brady photo. The celebration runs from 3 to 9 p.m. and there’s no cover.

Draw 10 Bar & Grill

5444 East Washington Street

Feeling lucky? You can go all in during the poker game that will get going at 3 p.m. during at Draw 10’s party (signup is at 2 p.m.). Or if you’re feeling hungry, there will be an all-you-can-eat buffet for $15 per person and other food specials available. Raffles will also be conducted and door prizes will be handed out. The party starts at 2 p.m. No cover.

El Hefe

4425 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

640 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

Both of the Valley’s El Hefes will host watch parties with a decidedly nightlife flair, including DJs spinning during commercial breaks. They’ll also have food and drink specials on tap. The Scottsdale location will project the game onto a 50-foot-high wall while Tempe will screen it on a 25-foot-high “mega TV.” Both affairs start at 4:30 p.m.

Hi Fi Kitchen & Cocktails

4420 North Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale

The folks at this Scottsdale hotspot are putting on a “Super Sunday Party” with all the trimmings, including food and drink, table service, and plenty of game day action. Things get going at 4:30 p.m. and it's free to attend.

Marc’s Sports Grill & Nightlife

4494 West Peoria Avenue, Glendale

Action will take place all day long at this neighborhood bar in Glendale. Doors open at 11 a.m. and you can get $1 off normal happy hour prices until 7 p.m. Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m., and they'll giveaway door prizes throughout the game. If you need to wet your whistle, the bar will offer $3.75 well drinks and domestic pints from 7 to 9 p.m. Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in the lounge and DJ Golden Boy will start dropping spins at 10 p.m. in the main bar. A dart challenge for cash prizes and gift certificates is at 9 p.m. and reverse happy hour starts at 11 p.m. Admission is free.

Max’s Sports Bar

6727 North 47th Avenue, Glendale

This old-school jock joint, which has been around for eons, is a regular hangout for the L.A. Rams faithful. Heck, it's even got a “Rams Room” that gets packed during every game day with fans adorned in jerseys and other team gear. In other words, if you swing by Max’s during its watch party on Sunday afternoon, you’d better be cheering for Los Angeles, bub. Doors open at 11 a.m.

McFadden's Glendale

9425 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale

A hot wing-eating contest at halftime will be a part of the festivities at this Westgate hangout. Food and drink deals like $4 aluminum bottles of Bud Lights or mix-and-match buckets of beer paired with a one-topping pizza for $25 will be offered all day. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. No cover.

Michael's at Park Central

3110 North Central Avenue, #140

Football fans are encouraged to wear the attire of their favorite team (even if it isn’t the Pats or Rams) to this watch party. A variety of $4 drink specials will be served and a DJ will perform throughout the affair. The party goes from 2 to 8 p.m. and it's free to attend.

The Park

3 South Second Street

If you need a break from witnessing the Patriots and Rams battle on the gridiron on The Park’s 17-foot screen, consider playing some arcade games, trying your hand at LED ping-pong, getting your picture taken in the photo booth, or sampling one of the 28 brews available via the self-serve beer taps. All of these distractions will be available at its watch party, which goes from 2 to 9 p.m. It's free to attend.

EXPAND One of the many brews on tap at Pedal Haus in Tempe. Chris Malloy

Pedal Haus Brewery

730 South Mill Avenue, Tempe

Patrons can pregame starting at 11 a.m. at this Tempe brewhouse, as $3 Pedal Haus and mimosas, $4 Bloody Marys, and $5 margaritas will be served all day long. Wings will also be half-off from open to close.

Sarah H. Pemberton House

1121 North Second Street

This historic downtown Phoenix location’s monthly Garden Party will also serve as a Super Bowl viewing event, complete with barbecue eats, craft beers, luxe libations, and a heaping helping of revelry. The affair goes from 2 to 10 p.m. and it's free to attend if you RSVP online. All-inclusive tickets are also available for $50 and include all-you-can-eat premium barbecue, two drinks, and other perks.

Skylanes

7320 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale

Hit the lanes at this upscale bowling spot and get in a few frames during the big game. You can also purchase food and drink from its extensive menu, including hand-crafted signature cocktails or fast-casual grub like burgers and pizzas. Hours are from noon to midnight. There’s no cover but games will run you $40.